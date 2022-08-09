Read full article on original website
DOUBLE BUBBLE
2d ago
4.09 in Illinois when we left his daughters Sunday. Bet it hasn't dropped there. When it gets under 2 bucks like it was when Trump was in office then y'all can brag.
Gas Prices Could Soon Dip Below $3 in These States — Is Yours One?
As summer winds down, gas prices are slowly starting to fall despite an economy in turmoil. See: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time JobFind: 7 Surprisingly Easy Ways To Reach Your...
Gas Prices Are Falling Nationwide, Except in These States
Analysts say that recent nationwide declines in gas prices come from lower demand at the pump and a drop in crude oil prices, The Wall Street Journal reports. According to data from AAA, the average...
The Cost of Gas the Decade You Were Born
Gas prices are finally starting to fall back down to earth in much of the country. According to AAA, the national average is down to $4.189 per gallon as of Aug. 2. Fuel costs started to climb just as...
Online prices fall for the first time in two years
Online shoppers are finally seeing lower prices for some goods, a sign the searing inflation that has scorched the U.S. economy may be starting to cool.Online prices began to ease in July — the first dip in two years — falling 1% from a year ago, new data from Adobe Analytics shows. The biggest drops were for electronics, apparel and toys, while prices for jewelry, books, computers and sporting goods also declined. "Because we're seeing prices on major online categories like electronics and apparel start to come down, we're seeing overall online inflation come down," said Adobe Digital Insights manager Vivek...
Gas, groceries, cars: One shocking chart shows how the price of everything has swung wildly for years—and how hard it is to predict what comes next
Inflation is falling, but it’s not happening evenly across all goods and services. On a month-to-month basis, there was a 0% increase in inflation in July. The annual inflation rate even dropped from 9.1% in June to 8.5% in July. Pundits were quick to argue this shows the Federal Reserve is seeing some early success in its actions to stabilize the prices of consumer goods. But it’s probably too soon to declare victory, since the cost of things like gas and cars are still swinging wildly from month to month.
States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August
Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
An Amazon worker making $15.75 an hour took a second job and is still having trouble paying for gas, as a record number of Americans are working 70-hour weeks to deal with inflation
A record number of Americans hold two full-time jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. One Amazon worker took on a second job so he could afford the rising cost of gas. Inflation is making gas, groceries, and rent more expensive and driving people to look for more work.
Stimulus Updates To Know for August 2022
In 2020 and 2021, American consumers and businesses alike were flooded with various forms of stimulus in an attempt to keep the economy stable during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then,...
These everyday items saw the biggest price increases from inflation in July: CPI report
Inflation may have peaked but consumers continue to much higher prices compared to last year. In July, some of the biggest increases were eggs and coffee
Wells Fargo Says Gas, Food Prices Could Fall While Rent Prices Remain High
The company also stated that inflation could potentially drop to as low as 5 percent in the next few months.
Gas Prices Have Now Officially Fallen for 30 Days Straight
Drivers, start your engines: The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline is now $4.60, according to auto club AAA. That’s 40 cents less than a month ago, when average prices peaked above $5 per gallon. The price also reflects the 30th consecutive day of declines. AAA data...
CNBC
Gasoline prices fall below $4 per gallon, lowest level since March
Gasoline prices have fallen for nearly 60 straight days and the national average is now back below $4 per gallon. CNBC's Brian Sullivan joins 'Squawk Box' with the details.
Inflation rate declines a bit to 8.5% in July as gas prices drop
The annual inflation rate was 8.5% in July, a slight dip from the four-decade high of 9.1% in June. CBS News reporter Sarah Ewall-Wice breaks down what this means for American consumers.
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
Consumer prices rose by 8.5% year over year in July as the summer of inflation wears on
Inflation reached 8.5% in July, compared with a 40-year high of 9.1% in June, providing a measure of relief to consumers as gas prices drop. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had projected inflation in July to fall to 8.7%. On a month-to-month basis, the July Consumer Price Index reading was unchanged from June — meaning no price growth was registered. That compares with June's month-on-month increase of 1.3%.
U.S. import prices decline for first time in seven months
Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. import prices posted their first decline in seven months in July, the Labor Department said on Friday, on lower costs for both fuel and nonfuel products.
AOL Corp
Gas Prices Are in the Fastest Decline in Over a Decade, Down 83 Cents Since Mid-June
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Gas prices are falling at the fastest rate in over a decade, according to a tweet by President Joe Biden. After a gallon of regular gas peaked above $5 in June, today the average...
Inflation 2022: Will Prices Ever Go Back Down?
The most recent consumer price index (CPI) report puts inflation at 9.1%, an unsustainably high rate for prices to keep rising. While there's no news yet on what the July report will bring, there are...
Average gas prices expected to fall below $4 this week, expert says
Gas prices have continued to drop over the past month across the country after setting records for all-time highs and forcing Americans to pay more than ever before.
WATCH: Oklahoma Wind Turbine Folds Like a Cheap Lawn Chair During Storm, Erupts in Flames
On Tuesday, a massive Oklahoma wind turbine at the one of the country’s largest wind farms was decimated by a storm. When first responders arrived on the scene at 4:30 pm, they found one of the turbines on fire. Video posted to YouTube shows the enormous structure crumbling to...
