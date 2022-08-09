ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Comments / 2

DOUBLE BUBBLE
2d ago

4.09 in Illinois when we left his daughters Sunday. Bet it hasn't dropped there. When it gets under 2 bucks like it was when Trump was in office then y'all can brag.

Reply
2
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Online prices fall for the first time in two years

Online shoppers are finally seeing lower prices for some goods, a sign the searing inflation that has scorched the U.S. economy may be starting to cool.Online prices began to ease in July — the first dip in two years — falling 1% from a year ago, new data from Adobe Analytics shows. The biggest drops were for electronics, apparel and toys, while prices for jewelry, books, computers and sporting goods also declined. "Because we're seeing prices on major online categories like electronics and apparel start to come down, we're seeing overall online inflation come down," said Adobe Digital Insights manager Vivek...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Fortune

Gas, groceries, cars: One shocking chart shows how the price of everything has swung wildly for years—and how hard it is to predict what comes next

Inflation is falling, but it’s not happening evenly across all goods and services. On a month-to-month basis, there was a 0% increase in inflation in July. The annual inflation rate even dropped from 9.1% in June to 8.5% in July. Pundits were quick to argue this shows the Federal Reserve is seeing some early success in its actions to stabilize the prices of consumer goods. But it’s probably too soon to declare victory, since the cost of things like gas and cars are still swinging wildly from month to month.
TRAFFIC
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
Markets Insider

An Amazon worker making $15.75 an hour took a second job and is still having trouble paying for gas, as a record number of Americans are working 70-hour weeks to deal with inflation

A record number of Americans hold two full-time jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. One Amazon worker took on a second job so he could afford the rising cost of gas. Inflation is making gas, groceries, and rent more expensive and driving people to look for more work.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Consumer Price Index#Driving#Gasoline#Undated
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NBC News

Consumer prices rose by 8.5% year over year in July as the summer of inflation wears on

Inflation reached 8.5% in July, compared with a 40-year high of 9.1% in June, providing a measure of relief to consumers as gas prices drop. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal had projected inflation in July to fall to 8.7%. On a month-to-month basis, the July Consumer Price Index reading was unchanged from June — meaning no price growth was registered. That compares with June's month-on-month increase of 1.3%.
BUSINESS
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy