Online shoppers are finally seeing lower prices for some goods, a sign the searing inflation that has scorched the U.S. economy may be starting to cool.Online prices began to ease in July — the first dip in two years — falling 1% from a year ago, new data from Adobe Analytics shows. The biggest drops were for electronics, apparel and toys, while prices for jewelry, books, computers and sporting goods also declined. "Because we're seeing prices on major online categories like electronics and apparel start to come down, we're seeing overall online inflation come down," said Adobe Digital Insights manager Vivek...

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO