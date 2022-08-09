Read full article on original website
hiphop-n-more.com
Amber Rose Says She Put Nicki Minaj on Kanye’s ‘Monster’ in A&R Capacity
Amber Rose is the reason why we got that iconic verse from Nicki Minaj on Kanye West’s ‘Monster’ from My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. In a new interview on Higher Learning podcast, Amber Rose said that she has a great ear for music and A&Rd multiple things for her boyfriends, including Kanye. The socialite claims that she was the one who convinced Kanye to put her longtime friend on the song. “I put Nicki on Monster,” she says, leaving hosts Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay quite surprised.
HipHopDX.com
Chris Brown Roasts Childish Gambino's Outfit At Beyoncé’s Club Renaissance Party
New York, NY – Chris Brown has roasted Childish Gambino (real name Donald Glover) for the outfit he chose to wear at Beyoncé’s “secret” Renaissance party over the weekend. Not long after the Instagram account Fit Ain’t Nothing shared a photo of the Atlanta creator...
Beyonce debuts remix of Madonna's 'Vogue' honoring Black icons
Beyoncé honors Black female icons in a new remix of “Break My Soul,” which reimagines Madonna’s “Vogue.”
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Beyoncé Makes History + Nicki Minaj Set To Be Honored
Beyoncé makes history with her latest album going number 1 plus Nicki Minaj shares her excitement on Twitter about the upcoming VMA's!
Chaka Khan Says She Was 'Upset' with How Kanye West Sampled Her Hit Song for 'Through the Wire'
Chaka Khan still dislikes the way Kanye West chose to edit her voice on "Through the Wire." In a new interview with Good Day D.C., the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee opened up about feeling displeased after hearing the end result of how West sampled her 1984 hit "Through the Fire" for his 2003 debut single "Through the Wire."
Chilling final conversation actor had with mom before he plunged to his death from sixth floor apartment with wife
AN actor reportedly told his mom that he couldn’t open his apartment's windows in a final conversation before he plunged to his death with his wife. Dad-of-two Florind Belliu, 35, and Ornela Shehi, 28, were pronounced dead minutes after falling from the sixth floor of their flat in the Bronx, New York, on August 6.
Kanye West ‘mourns’ Pete Davidson as he reacts to Kim Kardashian break up
Kanye West has reacted to the reported breakup of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson.West, who is now formally known as Ye, posted a fake front page of the New York Times to his Instagram account on Monday morning (8 August).Kardashian and Davidson have reportedly ended their relationship after nine months of dating due to long-distance work commitments and demanding schedules.The front page that West posted reads: “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.”In the smaller text below the headline, it reads: “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”West famously referred to Davidson as...
‘We were humiliated’: Audrina Patridge recalls Justin Timberlake’s ‘rude, diva behaviour’ at 2007 VMAs
Audrina Patridge has claimed Justin Timberlake exhibited “rude, diva behaviour” when she helped present him with a gong during the 2007 MTV Music Awards.In her new memoir, Choices: To the Hills and Back Again, published on Tuesday (26 July), Patridge claimed that Timberlake refused to take the “Male Artist of the Year” award from herself and her former co-stars, Whitney Port and Lauren Conrad.“We were invited to so many awards shows, and even asked to present a few times,” Patridge wrote in the new book, according to an excerpt seen by Yahoo! News.“I’ll never forget the 2007 MTV Video...
Miley Cyrus Reacted to Criticism That She Exploited Black People for Profit
Miley Cyrus got candid about criticism she's faced throughout the course of her very lucrative career.
Madonna reveals the one artist she worships the most: 'I would love to collaborate with him'
On Wednesday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Madonna dropped by to promote her new album, Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones. It is a remix of her record-breaking 50 songs which made it to No. 1 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart. The album features collaborations with Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Nicki Minaj and Nile Rogers.
Kanye West Has Announced the "Death" of Pete Davidson on Instagram
You'd quite literally have to be living under a rock to have not heard of the on-and-off beef between Kanye West and Pete Davidson that has taken shape in many different ways throughout 2022. Ye has thrown multiple shots at the former Saturday Night Live star both on social media and through music such as his song "Eazy" during that time. Pete, on the other hand, has retaliated with heated text messages, controversial tattoos, and even more.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Pack on the PDA After He Joins Machine Gun Kelly On Stage
A rock and roll love story. Kourtney Kardashian supported husband Travis Barker as he rejoined Machine Gun Kelly on tour following his hospitalization for severe pancreatitis in June. The Poosh founder, 43, shared several photos from the 32-year-old "Bloody Valentine" singer's concert in St. Louis, Missouri, on Thursday, August 11, including a snapshot of her […]
Taylor Swift shoots down claims that she ripped off 3LW's song for 'Shake It Off'
3LW says Taylor Swift's song "Shake It Off" steals from their own "Playas Gon' Play." Swift said she had never heard of the group.
Iggy Azalea takes to Twitter to announce that her career in music isn't over: 'I'm coming back'
Iggy Azalea is coming out of retirement. The singer took to Twitter on Monday to share that she was heading back into the music industry. "A year ago I was willing to walk way from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted," the rapper tweeted. "But what I've learned is that even when I'm minding my business, y'all gonna be negative AND nosey. So if I can't have peace, neither can you. I'm coming back. Cry about it."
Kanye West Shares Fake New York Times Headline Throwing Shade at Pete Davidson and Kid Cudi
Kanye West has thrown yet another shot at Pete Davidson, seemingly celebrating the comedian’s break-up with Kim Kardashian. It was reported last week, per E! News, that Davidson and Kardashian had split after just nine months of dating but have remained close friends. West who has vocally opposed the relationship throughout its duration took to Instagram to post a fake New York Times front page announcing the death of “Skete Davidson.”
Nicki Minaj to Receive Video Vanguard Award and Perform at 2022 MTV VMAs
Nicki Minaj has been tapped to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. She also will take the stage and perform for the first time since 2018 during the awards show, which is set to air live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Aug. 28.More from The Hollywood ReporterToronto Film Fest: Harry Styles and 'My Policeman' Co-Stars Tapped for Performance Award'Abbott Elementary' Leads TV Critics Awards Winners'A Black Lady Sketch Show' Production Designers: "Our Core Mission Is to Celebrate Black Women" Minaj is a 17-time VMA nominee and five-time...
NME
Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert and Steve Lacy have matching tattoos
Kanye West, Lil Uzi Vert and Steve Lacy have all had matching tattoos. The trio could all be seen in a pictures showing off their new tattoos, which each read: “We here forever technically.” The images were taken by Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Mezafram. Check out the images...
‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Don’t Know How to Feel About This ‘Sopranos’ Star’s Character
Fans of the hit CBS TV drama series Blue Bloods are some of the most… The post ‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Don’t Know How to Feel About This ‘Sopranos’ Star’s Character appeared first on Outsider.
Momma’s Boy: Drake Shows Off New Face Tattoo Dedicated To His Mother Sandra
Drake took to Instagram to show off some new ink that includes a new face tattoo dedicated to his mother Sandra Graham.
Stereogum
Global Citizen Fest Announces 2022 Lineup With Metallica, Mariah Carey, SZA, & More
The Global Poverty Project has announced the lineup for its annual all-star concerts, the Global Citizen Festival. On Sept. 24 in New York’s Central Park, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will host a concert featuring Metallica, Mariah Carey, Rosalía, Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, MÅNESKIN, and Mickey Guyton. The same day, Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana will host another big show — “to mark the 65th anniversary of Ghana’s independence and the 20th anniversary of the African Union,” per the official announcement — featuring Usher, SZA, Stormzy, Gyakie, H.E.R., Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and TEMS.
