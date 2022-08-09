ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Rose Says She Put Nicki Minaj on Kanye’s ‘Monster’ in A&R Capacity

Amber Rose is the reason why we got that iconic verse from Nicki Minaj on Kanye West’s ‘Monster’ from My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy. In a new interview on Higher Learning podcast, Amber Rose said that she has a great ear for music and A&Rd multiple things for her boyfriends, including Kanye. The socialite claims that she was the one who convinced Kanye to put her longtime friend on the song. “I put Nicki on Monster,” she says, leaving hosts Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay quite surprised.
