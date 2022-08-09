ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will County, IL

wjol.com

Testimony On First Day Of Trail Shows Video Of Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Never Attempting To Go Into Classroom

Will County Sheriff's Deputy Ed Goewey with his wife outside the Will County Courthouse. The first day of testimony at Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Ed Goewey’s disorderly conduct trial heard from several witnesses for the prosecution. Goewey has pleaded not guilty to the Class C Misdemeanor Disorderly Conduct Charge of December 3rd, 2021 related to his response following a threat of gun violence at this daughter’s seventh-grade classroom at St. Mary’s school in Mokena.
WILL COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter for Thursday, August 11th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was William Naughton, 22, of Wilmington, on a Grundy County...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
959theriver.com

Parents Of Convicted Killer Christopher Vaughn Sue Will County Prosecutors

The parents of a man convicted of killing his wife and three children are suing the office of Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow. The legal action accuses prosecutors of improper manipulation of the grand jury that indicted Christopher Vaughn. The suit claims a state police official knowingly falsely testified that blood found on a seatbelt in the Vaughn family SUV belonged to Vaughn’s wife. The defendant was found guilty of the 2007 murders of his family in 2012.
WILL COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crash In Bolingbrook

On August 10th, 2022 at approximately 1:15 PM, Bolingbrook Police responded to the area of Remington Blvd and Dalton Lane for a reported traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a semi tractor-trailer. The driver of the motorcycle was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was later pronounced deceased. At this time, identification of the motorcycle driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Remington Blvd was closed in both directions between 1401 Remington (Dalton Ln) and 1455 Remington, while the Bolingbrook Police Department Traffic Unit investigates the crash for several hours yesterday.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
WCIA

Gilman man accused of pushing kids out of moving car

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 40-year-old man from Gillman was arrested last week in connection to an incident of children being pushed out of a moving car. Jesse McGehee was charged with two counts each of domestic battery, reckless conduct and endangering the life of a child, along with a violation of an order […]
GILMAN, IL
WISH-TV

State police investigating shooting on I-80 in Lake County

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police are looking for the driver who fired several shots at a semitruck Monday afternoon in Lake County. Just before 3 p.m., state troopers were called to a report of shots fired on eastbound I-80 at the 0.01 mile marker. That’s about one-tenth of a mile east of the Indiana/Illinois state line.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
WSPY NEWS

Yorkville man hurt in LaSalle County crash

A Yorkville man was hurt in a rollover crash near Streator Monday morning. The LaSalle County Sheriff's Office says 20-year-old Samuel Golinski was heading east on N. 17th Road near E. 19th Road in Otter Creek Township when he crossed over the fog line into the gravel shoulder and over corrected. Golinski crossed the center line and went into the north ditch. Golinski over corrected again, causing his vehicle to flip onto the driver's side.
YORKVILLE, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Kane County Circuit Judge Announces Retirement

Sixteenth Judicial Circuit Judge John Noverini announced he is retiring in August after serving on the bench in Kane County since 2008 and being in the legal profession for more than 34 years. Judge Noverini’s judicial experience includes having served as the Presiding Judge of the Family Law Division, Presiding...
KANE COUNTY, IL
wcsjnews.com

Grundy County Board Member Resigning

The Grundy County Board last night approved the resignation of a county board member. Board Chairman Chris Balkema explains. He said a new person could be appointed next month. Your browser does not support the audio element. With Kinsella’s resignation, the board also approved making a few minor changes to...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL

