B102.7

Get Rid of Your Old Tires and Help Stop the Itch!

Have some old tires around your place that you're looking to get rid of?. The Sioux Falls landfill will take them off your hands for free, and you'll be able to help cut down on the city's mosquito population in the process. Dakota News Now is reporting that effective immediately,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Nelly Turns Up The Sioux Falls Heat For Debut Show

The Sioux Empire Fair is known to bring big acts to its grandstand stage. On Tuesday night, Sioux Falls and the Sioux Empire Fair were proud to welcome for the first time...Nelly!. Nelly is a rapper, singer, and entrepreneur that brought his talents to the Sioux Empire Fair stage. This...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
q957.com

The show will go on in Elkton, South Dakota

ELKTON, S.D. (KELO.com) — With less than two weeks before the Elkton Harvest Festival, the city found out the carnival wasn’t coming. The community club called an emergency meeting. School groups, churches, businesses, and residents are joining together to keep the festival going. The event will be next Saturday, August 20th, on Main Street in Elkton. There will be inflatables, church food stands, a parade, bingo, street dance, and more. Miss Elkton will be crowned the night before.
ELKTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Cookie Jar for sale, owners say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Cookie Jar is for sale, owners Elaine and Glen Koch said in an email to customers today, Aug. 9. The Kochs said that after being in business for 20 years they have decided to retire. The downtown business is at 203 S. Phillips...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Is It Legal to Drive with a Dog in Your Lap in South Dakota?

I just did it on Sunday morning, so I really hope it's legal in South Dakota. What am I referring to? I let my dog ride in my lap while I was driving. My wife was out of town over the weekend camping with family, and I needed to stay home due to work. So we decided to board our dog, who transforms into the Antichrist if left home alone for long periods of time.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Look At This Adorable New Sioux Falls Resident

The annual Sioux Empire Fair is always an exciting time of the year for kids and adults alike. There are endless carnival rides and a delicious assortment of fair foods to enjoy. There can also be some fun, unexpecting surprises along the way. On Saturday, the second day of the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Not everyone has been lucky when it comes to rain

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rain chances lately can be broken down to one phrase as of late: It’s a case of the haves and the have-nots. Sioux Falls and the surrounding communities got in on some very beneficial rainfall on Sunday, but the set-up has been an all-too-typical one: Some get a lot of rain, while others get little to nothing. Widespread rain has been tough to come by, and it shows when you look at the thirty-day trend.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Flashback: Olivia-Newton John Surprises South Dakota High School

The world was shocked when it was announced on Monday that four-time Grammy winner and actress Olivia Newton-John passed away. She was just 73 years old. Aside from her iconic roles and hit songs, Olivia was known for her kindness and high-spirited energy. Even while she was battling her long fight with breast cancer she never let that slow her down. Olivia made time for her fans including fans from a South Dakota high school.
YANKTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Bikers make pit stop at Sioux Falls business

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thousands of bikers made their way to the City of Riders over the weekend for the first weekend of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. There’s plenty of places along the way for riders to stop along the way. J&L Harley-Davidson is a pit stop...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

Mmmmmm-Pumpkin Spice Oreos Are Coming Back

As the first day of Fall is more than two months away your tastebuds will be energized long before that with the onslaught of the color orange and the flavor of pumpkin. After being absent for the last five years the Oreo Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies are making a comeback and are set to hit store shelves on August 15.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

No injuries reported in Sioux Falls house fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A house was reported on fire in northeast Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported house fire Thursday around 7:30 a.m. Authorities say fire crews made sure all residents were safe and extinguished the fire in the back of the house within 15 minutes. Crews remained on the scene for another two hours to make sure there was no extension of the fire and all the embers were extinguished.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
