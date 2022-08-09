Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen Walters
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
Popular grocery store chain set to open new South Dakota location on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Related
Top Ten Highest Rated Restaurants in all of Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls has no shortage of amazing restaurants. There's a little something for everyone here, but the question is, which are the best?. According to Trip Advisor, these are the top ten eateries in the city of Sioux Falls. Is your favorite spot on the list? Take a look. Sioux...
You’ll Love Mind-Blowing Food From Sioux Falls ‘Ghost Kitchens’!
The first thing you might be asking is, "What exactly is a 'ghost kitchen'?". I know I did the first time I heard the phrase. A ghost kitchen, (also known as a dark kitchen, a delivery-only restaurant, virtual kitchen, shadow kitchen, commissary kitchen, or cloud kitchen) is not a kitchen inhabited by the ghost of your grandmother.
Get Rid of Your Old Tires and Help Stop the Itch!
Have some old tires around your place that you're looking to get rid of?. The Sioux Falls landfill will take them off your hands for free, and you'll be able to help cut down on the city's mosquito population in the process. Dakota News Now is reporting that effective immediately,...
Nelly Turns Up The Sioux Falls Heat For Debut Show
The Sioux Empire Fair is known to bring big acts to its grandstand stage. On Tuesday night, Sioux Falls and the Sioux Empire Fair were proud to welcome for the first time...Nelly!. Nelly is a rapper, singer, and entrepreneur that brought his talents to the Sioux Empire Fair stage. This...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
q957.com
The show will go on in Elkton, South Dakota
ELKTON, S.D. (KELO.com) — With less than two weeks before the Elkton Harvest Festival, the city found out the carnival wasn’t coming. The community club called an emergency meeting. School groups, churches, businesses, and residents are joining together to keep the festival going. The event will be next Saturday, August 20th, on Main Street in Elkton. There will be inflatables, church food stands, a parade, bingo, street dance, and more. Miss Elkton will be crowned the night before.
Two of America’s Biggest Zoos Are an Easy Drive from Sioux Falls
In Sioux Falls, we are truly blessed to have a top-notch facility like the Great Plains Zoo giving us an up-close look at some of the most majestic creatures that roam the planet. The Zoo, which features 1,000 animals, has undergone a series of major transformations over the years as...
KELOLAND TV
Cookie Jar for sale, owners say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Cookie Jar is for sale, owners Elaine and Glen Koch said in an email to customers today, Aug. 9. The Kochs said that after being in business for 20 years they have decided to retire. The downtown business is at 203 S. Phillips...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill accepting waste tires for free until Oct. 31
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Effective immediately, the Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill will accept waste tires from residential customers for free as part of an effort to reduce the mosquito population in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) obtained a grant...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is It Legal to Drive with a Dog in Your Lap in South Dakota?
I just did it on Sunday morning, so I really hope it's legal in South Dakota. What am I referring to? I let my dog ride in my lap while I was driving. My wife was out of town over the weekend camping with family, and I needed to stay home due to work. So we decided to board our dog, who transforms into the Antichrist if left home alone for long periods of time.
Look At This Adorable New Sioux Falls Resident
The annual Sioux Empire Fair is always an exciting time of the year for kids and adults alike. There are endless carnival rides and a delicious assortment of fair foods to enjoy. There can also be some fun, unexpecting surprises along the way. On Saturday, the second day of the...
KELOLAND TV
Not everyone has been lucky when it comes to rain
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Rain chances lately can be broken down to one phrase as of late: It’s a case of the haves and the have-nots. Sioux Falls and the surrounding communities got in on some very beneficial rainfall on Sunday, but the set-up has been an all-too-typical one: Some get a lot of rain, while others get little to nothing. Widespread rain has been tough to come by, and it shows when you look at the thirty-day trend.
Flashback: Olivia-Newton John Surprises South Dakota High School
The world was shocked when it was announced on Monday that four-time Grammy winner and actress Olivia Newton-John passed away. She was just 73 years old. Aside from her iconic roles and hit songs, Olivia was known for her kindness and high-spirited energy. Even while she was battling her long fight with breast cancer she never let that slow her down. Olivia made time for her fans including fans from a South Dakota high school.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
South Dakota Steakhouse Named One of the Very Best in U.S.
With top-quality beef, a diverse menu, and topped off with its famous cowboy butter; it's no surprise this South Dakota favorite was singled out among the very best in the U.S. Of course, the specialty at this establishment is steak, but that's far from the only thing on the menu.
farmforum.net
Weekend rains soak some drought-stressed South Dakota farms ahead of harvest season
The summertime story of the eastern South Dakota drought is written by the clouds. Once seeds have been sown, a good rain, or lack thereof, on bone-dry fields can change how the harvest season ends. So when a record-breaking storm dumped more than 5 inches of rain on Sioux Falls...
KELOLAND TV
Bikers make pit stop at Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thousands of bikers made their way to the City of Riders over the weekend for the first weekend of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. There’s plenty of places along the way for riders to stop along the way. J&L Harley-Davidson is a pit stop...
Mmmmmm-Pumpkin Spice Oreos Are Coming Back
As the first day of Fall is more than two months away your tastebuds will be energized long before that with the onslaught of the color orange and the flavor of pumpkin. After being absent for the last five years the Oreo Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookies are making a comeback and are set to hit store shelves on August 15.
Only Two In Minnesota Do You Know What & Where They Are?
There are two of these iconic structures in all of the United States and they are in two Minnesota towns. Do you know what and where they are?. Today a cold glass of water is only as far as the kitchen sink. There was a time when that wasn't the case.
This Is The Richest Person In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
There are a lot of successful people in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. Success is not necessarily measured in dollars. But these guys have made a ton of money on the way to where they are today. USA Today did the research and came out with the Richest Person In...
dakotanewsnow.com
No injuries reported in Sioux Falls house fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A house was reported on fire in northeast Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a reported house fire Thursday around 7:30 a.m. Authorities say fire crews made sure all residents were safe and extinguished the fire in the back of the house within 15 minutes. Crews remained on the scene for another two hours to make sure there was no extension of the fire and all the embers were extinguished.
voiceofalexandria.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Sioux Falls
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Sioux Falls, SD using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
B102.7
Sioux Falls, SD
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0