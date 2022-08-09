ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Honda Fit RS Officially Previewed With More Power

It was October 2019 when Honda unveiled the fourth-generation Fit/Jazz and it's already previewing a nip and tuck for the cutesy supermini. Seen here is the JDM-spec model ahead of its fall release with a restructured lineup as buyers will get to pick from the following trim levels: Basic, Home, Luxe, Crosstar, and RS. Yes, the pint-sized city car is getting the RS treatment, but don't go into thinking it'll be a fully fledged hot hatch.
Watch YouTuber’s four-cylinder engine that weighs 3 pounds function perfectly

A DIY kit lets you assemble a miniature flathead engine. The kit carries the tiniest of details needed for the design. When done right, it can produce 17.5cc displacement. Youtuber JohnnyQ90 has brought us some interesting videos in the past. This time around, he shows us how to assemble a tiny four-cylinder engine and spring it into action and pump out just a little over one unit cubic inch of displacement after fueling it with gasoline.
Honda’s New TrailSport Trim For Pilot On the Way

Honda has a new trim for its three-row Pilot SUV. Here’s what we expect. Honda is tired of being “just” an on-road SUV company. The great new Passport TrailSport we tested earlier this summer won our hearts when we took it off-pavement and onto some New England trails. Now comes news that the larger, three-row Pilot will also get the TrailSport trim.
2023 Toyota Yaris Ativ Debuts As Sedan Version Of Small Hatchback

The fourth-generation Toyota Yaris takes many forms depending on where you live. It's a three- or five-door hatchback as well as a high-riding Yaris Cross, while a few regions of the world have been blessed with the high-performance Gazoo Racing (GR) spicy derivative. You can also get the hatch as a rebadged Mazda2, and going forward, there's a new sedan for emerging markets. The subcompact saloon made its debut this week in Thailand.
Charger 500 Found After Two Decades Of Rotting

What happened to this once legendary Mopar muscle car?. The internet has done a lot of great things for the classic car enthusiast community from providing great insight and do it yourself information to showcasing some of the world’s coolest vintage sports cars. However, one of the main things that makes the internet such a wonderful tool for car people like you and me is the discovery of once forgotten automobiles. It seems like everyday a new classic car pokes its head up from the bushes to greet us which wouldn't even be possible if not for the dedicated content creators who make it all happen. This particular vehicle is an incredible example of what you might expect when going through the reminiscence of a long-abandoned collection of America’s greatest automobiles.
2023 Volkswagen Golf R: Release Date, Price, and Specs

Do you remember the 2004 Volkswagen R32? It was a more extreme take on the company’s venerable hot hatchback, the Volkswagen GTI. It featured a 3.2-liter V6, a six-speed manual transmission, and a Haldex part-time all-wheel-drive system. Well, the 2022 Volkswagen Golf R is a derivative of that car, but it’s a pretty far departure from it.
Aspark Owl: Japan's Electric Supercar

With the recent growth of the electric vehicle market, we’re seeing new models from old names and newcomers alike. You’ve got the Tesla Model S and Rivian R1T, but also the Mercedes EQC and Ford F-150 Lightning. There are also a host of new electric supercar startups joining the fray.
Titanium EDC multitool

The team of designers at Antpockettool have returned to Kickstarter once again to introduce their new E-one EDC multitool. Created to provide users with a convenient tool machined from titanium to provide a unique set of tools including screwdriver, ruler, firestarter, prybar, bottle opener and more. Featuring a magnetic bit driver with a dual mount system the multitool enables users to store a single screwdriver bit from one of the provided selection and also features a removable pocket clip depending on whether you would like to use a cord or clip.
