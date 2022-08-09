Read full article on original website
Related
2023 Honda Fit RS Officially Previewed With More Power
It was October 2019 when Honda unveiled the fourth-generation Fit/Jazz and it's already previewing a nip and tuck for the cutesy supermini. Seen here is the JDM-spec model ahead of its fall release with a restructured lineup as buyers will get to pick from the following trim levels: Basic, Home, Luxe, Crosstar, and RS. Yes, the pint-sized city car is getting the RS treatment, but don't go into thinking it'll be a fully fledged hot hatch.
2023 Nissan Z Configurator Launches, Most Expensive Model Is $60,367
The configurator for the 2023 Nissan Z is now available online, and that means it's time to build your ideal example of the latest generation of the brand's sport coupe. Getting every available accessory on the Proto Spec trim takes the price to $60,367 after the $1,025 destination fee. The...
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Honda Pilot TrailSport, First Glimpse of Next-Gen SUV, Teased in Mountain Shot
Honda has just released a faraway photo of the 2023 Pilot TrailSport shown clustered among large boulders, marking the first news we're getting of the next-gen Pilot. We don't have any clear details yet, but we expect the TrailSport to start around $47,000 and to get a full reveal later this fall.
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Kia Stinger GT2 Cost?
The new 2023 Kia Stinger GT2 is a great sports sedan option. However, how much does a fully loaded one cost? The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Kia Stinger GT2 Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Watch YouTuber’s four-cylinder engine that weighs 3 pounds function perfectly
A DIY kit lets you assemble a miniature flathead engine. The kit carries the tiniest of details needed for the design. When done right, it can produce 17.5cc displacement. Youtuber JohnnyQ90 has brought us some interesting videos in the past. This time around, he shows us how to assemble a tiny four-cylinder engine and spring it into action and pump out just a little over one unit cubic inch of displacement after fueling it with gasoline.
torquenews.com
Honda’s New TrailSport Trim For Pilot On the Way
Honda has a new trim for its three-row Pilot SUV. Here’s what we expect. Honda is tired of being “just” an on-road SUV company. The great new Passport TrailSport we tested earlier this summer won our hearts when we took it off-pavement and onto some New England trails. Now comes news that the larger, three-row Pilot will also get the TrailSport trim.
2023 Toyota Yaris Ativ Debuts As Sedan Version Of Small Hatchback
The fourth-generation Toyota Yaris takes many forms depending on where you live. It's a three- or five-door hatchback as well as a high-riding Yaris Cross, while a few regions of the world have been blessed with the high-performance Gazoo Racing (GR) spicy derivative. You can also get the hatch as a rebadged Mazda2, and going forward, there's a new sedan for emerging markets. The subcompact saloon made its debut this week in Thailand.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Charger 500 Found After Two Decades Of Rotting
What happened to this once legendary Mopar muscle car?. The internet has done a lot of great things for the classic car enthusiast community from providing great insight and do it yourself information to showcasing some of the world’s coolest vintage sports cars. However, one of the main things that makes the internet such a wonderful tool for car people like you and me is the discovery of once forgotten automobiles. It seems like everyday a new classic car pokes its head up from the bushes to greet us which wouldn't even be possible if not for the dedicated content creators who make it all happen. This particular vehicle is an incredible example of what you might expect when going through the reminiscence of a long-abandoned collection of America’s greatest automobiles.
Only 2 Compact Pickup Trucks Received Negative Noise Ratings on Consumer Reports
Cabin noise may not be on the top of your list when searching for a truck. However, if it is know that these two tricks got a negative noise ratings on Consumer Reports. Hopefully this will help you make your decision. The post Only 2 Compact Pickup Trucks Received Negative Noise Ratings on Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Volkswagen Golf R: Release Date, Price, and Specs
Do you remember the 2004 Volkswagen R32? It was a more extreme take on the company’s venerable hot hatchback, the Volkswagen GTI. It featured a 3.2-liter V6, a six-speed manual transmission, and a Haldex part-time all-wheel-drive system. Well, the 2022 Volkswagen Golf R is a derivative of that car, but it’s a pretty far departure from it.
Tiny Four-Cylinder Engine Is A Mechanical Marvel That Actually Runs
An internal combustion engine with a flathead layout is the type of simple, yet robust design you'd find in a Ford Model T and lots of other early automobiles. In this video, the YouTuber JohnnyQ90 builds a tiny, yet fully functional example and showcases the entire project. Where just about...
6 Full-Size Trucks With Best Towing Capacity According to TrueCar
According to TrueCar, these six full-size pickup trucks have the most amount of towing capacity in their class and on the automotive market! The post 6 Full-Size Trucks With Best Towing Capacity According to TrueCar appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The best drone for fishing in 2022
Get the edge on other anglers with the best drone for fishing in lakes, rivers and the sea
Getting Hitched: The Best Midsize Trucks for Towing
Midsize trucks can tow more than you think. These seven all tow more than 6,000 pounds, which is plenty for a small boat or a midsize camper. The post Getting Hitched: The Best Midsize Trucks for Towing appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
US News and World Report
Aspark Owl: Japan's Electric Supercar
With the recent growth of the electric vehicle market, we’re seeing new models from old names and newcomers alike. You’ve got the Tesla Model S and Rivian R1T, but also the Mercedes EQC and Ford F-150 Lightning. There are also a host of new electric supercar startups joining the fray.
Titanium EDC multitool
The team of designers at Antpockettool have returned to Kickstarter once again to introduce their new E-one EDC multitool. Created to provide users with a convenient tool machined from titanium to provide a unique set of tools including screwdriver, ruler, firestarter, prybar, bottle opener and more. Featuring a magnetic bit driver with a dual mount system the multitool enables users to store a single screwdriver bit from one of the provided selection and also features a removable pocket clip depending on whether you would like to use a cord or clip.
Comments / 0