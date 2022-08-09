ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Father, toddler removed from plane for violating federal law, airline says

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21CtcL_0hANBJBb00

ORLANDO, Fla. — A father and his daughter were removed from a flight after the pair were told they were violating airline policy when the little girl wanted to sit on her father’s lap.

“They will arrest you; I’m telling you that right now,” a flight attendant told Rose, WSB-TV reported.

Chrisean Rose recorded a video of flight attendants threatening him with arrest while he was holding his 25-month-old daughter, Rayana.

Rose told WSB-TV that he had purchased a seat on the Frontier Airlines flight for his daughter, but the little girl didn’t want to sit in it.

“She’s a small kid; she’s nervous,” Rose told WSB-TV. “I explained to the flight attendant that this is only our first time traveling and she’s a little bit nervous.”

The flight attendant insisted that Rayana needed to sit in her seat, and when Rose had difficulty getting the child to do so, things escalated. The plane had been taxiing but was returned to the gate where both Rose and his daughter were forced to get off the plane, WSB-TV reported.

In a statement to WSB-TV, Frontier Airlines said: “It is an FAA requirement that all passengers over the age of 24 months must be buckled into their own seat for takeoff and landing. The parent refused to comply and therefore was asked to exit the aircraft with the child.”

“Babies don’t understand policies,” Rose told WSB-TV. “I do not think it needed to be that far. I mean, arrest for what? For a kid crying?”

Rose told WSB-TV that the pair’s initial flight to Orlando for the weekend had been on Spirit Airlines, which had allowed Rayana to fly on his lap without issue. Rose told the station that after the issue on Frontier, he bought another ticket from Delta, and Rayana sat with him the whole time.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

What The Honk: That Escalade-ed quickly

ORLANDO, Fla. – What is one thing that we have said more than “Getting Results” today? That would be “Back to School.”. Now with that, I expect some really good honks for next week…. [TRENDING: Enter daily to win a $100 gas card | This Florida...
ORLANDO, FL
allears.net

Orlando Airport is Making it Easier to Skip the LONG Security Line

If you’ve ever visited Disney World, you’ve probably had to wait in line. In fact, it’s pretty much one of the most consistent Disney World expectations you can have!. But before you even get to Disney World, it’s not uncommon to find long lines — whether you’re driving in stop-and-go traffic or standing in the security line at the airport. Well, there are ways to bypass standby lines in Disney World and there is also a way to skip those long security lines at the airport!
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
click orlando

TSA PreCheck program comes to Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Transportation Security Administration, their contractor Idemia and airport leaders at Orlando International Airport announced a new plan Tuesday to try to make the enrollment process for TSA PreCheck easier and faster. The TSA PreCheck is a special program allowing passengers to wait in a shorter...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Shootout breaks out at Daytona Beach intersection, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police are working to learn what led to a shooting at a Daytona Beach intersection that left one person hurt early Wednesday. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, shortly before 6 a.m., people riding in two separate cars at Derbyshire Road and 5th Street reportedly began shooting at one another.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frontier Airlines#Spirit Airlines#Flight Attendants#Wsb Tv
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

They’ve been in their home for 36 years. Osceola County may force them out

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Dave Cramp knew he’d grow old in northwest Osceola County the moment he laid eyes on his little slice of paradise. Tucked behind miles of sandy roads, trees, ferns and only a few neighbors within earshot, Cramp’s five acres bring visitors back in time to a place of “old Florida” that’s quickly vanishing from the region. Trees grow next to the foundation of his house instead of in perfect little rows. His yard resembles the forest floor, attracting animals pushed away from the endless grass growing in subdivisions.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Brightline service through Vero to Orlando pushed back to next year

Brightline won’t complete construction on its $2.8 billion extension of high-speed passenger train tracks to Orlando by the end of 2022, as once expected, a company spokeswoman said. Instead, construction on the 170-mile-long extension will continue into 2023 and the initiation of passenger service between South Florida and Orlando...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Daughter parks junk cars in driveway of dead mother’s home in The Villages

A daughter has parked junk cars in the driveway of her dead mother’s home in The Villages. The home owned by the Harriet Koehler Living Trust is located at 1724 W. Schwartz Blvd on the Historic Side of The Villages. It was the subject of a public hearing Wednesday afternoon before the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors.
THE VILLAGES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FAA
click orlando

Study: This Florida theme park is more expensive than Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s no surprise that theme parks are expensive, but a new study shows there is a park more expensive than Disney World - and it’s right here in Florida. A study by The Family Vacation Guide ranked the top 10 most expensive theme parks globally, as of May 2022. Of the 10, four of them are in the Sunshine State.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

🍕Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Orlando

There are 350 slices of pizza consumed every second in the United States, and the average American eats pizza at least once a month. Crust, cheese, and sauce: What’s not to love about a good, old-fashioned slice? Pizza has been a staple of the American diet since the late 19th century and was named the fastest-growing segment of casual restaurant chains in 2017. How much does America love pizza? $45.1 billion in annual sales should give you a rough idea.
ORLANDO, FL
wealthinsidermag.com

10 Cities Where Home Prices Are Predicted to Decline the Most

People looking to buy a home may be frustrated by two recent trends, leaving them unsure of the best time to pull the trigger. Just as the price of homes in many areas has started to cool off, mortgage rates have spiked — the rate on a 30-year mortgage has doubled since the beginning of the year, as we recently reported. So do you buy now or wait to see if interest rates come down before prices go back up? Right about now, a crystal ball would help.
PALM BAY, FL
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
24K+
Followers
83K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy