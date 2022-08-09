Read full article on original website
Related
Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’
Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
Reese Witherspoon’s Son Deacon Phillippe Will Make Acting Debut on Mindy Kaling’s ‘Never Have I Ever’
It’s in his blood. Deacon Phillippe will make his acting debut on Netflix in August, following in mom Reese Witherspoon and dad Ryan Phillippe‘s footsteps. Deacon, 18, will play a role in Never Have I Ever season 3. The high school series was created by Mindy Kaling, one of Witherspoon’s pals. Kaling, 43, had Deacon’s mom guest star on The Mindy Project before they costarred in 2018’s A Wrinkle in Time. Kaling also has a recurring role on The Morning Show and is writing the Legally Blonde 3 script.
Mindy Kaling isn't bothered by speculation that B.J. Novak is the father of her children
Mindy Kaling has never publicly revealed the father of her two children, but she's not troubled by rumors that their other parent is former beau and "The Office" star B.J. Novak, she said in a new interview with Marie Claire.
Everything Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis Have Said About Their Relationship Over the Years
The way they were. Before Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde split, they weren't afraid to gush about their love for each other. The duo met in May 2011 at a wrap party for the season 36 finale of Saturday Night Live, but they didn't start dating for another six months. Both had already been married […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Kiefer Sutherland Said Julia Roberts Had ‘a Lot of Courage’ to Leave Him Before Their Wedding
Julia Roberts is an established actor who has been in several hit films. Meanwhile, fans know Kiefer Sutherland best for his role in the show 24. And their brief celebrity relationship is one that some people still talk about today. The pair planned to get married in the early ’90s, but the news of their canceled engagement shocked fans. …
After Rumors Swirled About Alleged Drama Between Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde And Harry Styles, What’s Really Going On?
Here’s what’s really going on after rumors swirled about there being drama between Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde, and Harry Styles.
Reese Witherspoon Marked 'Sweet Hubby’ Jim Toth’s Birthday With a Rare Series of Couple Photos
Click here to read the full article. It’s a big day in Reese Witherspoon’s household as she marked her husband Jim Toth’s 52nd birthday. The talent agent keeps largely out of the spotlight, so it was fun to see new snapshots of the loving couple on her Instagram account. The 46-year-old Oscar winner made a carousel of rare personal photos, including ones that included their nine-year-old son Tennessee James (older siblings Ava, 22, and Deacon, 18, are from Witherspoon’s first marriage to Ryan Phillippe). The couple looks so happy together in black sunglasses as they smile broadly at the camera —...
Barack and Michelle Obama made a surprise appearance at a local film festival
The Obamas were just some of the famous faces at the 20th annual Martha's Vineyard African-American Film Festival. Two of Martha’s Vineyard’s most famous summer vacationers made an unannounced appearance at the Martha’s Vineyard African-American Film Festival (MVAAFF) over the weekend. Barack and Michelle Obama walked out...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Rich is Brad Pitt?
Brad Pitt, 58, is an American actor, producer, and philanthropist. He is arguably one of the most famous people in the world, and his wealth reflects that. Pitt tends to make at least $20 million per...
Brad Pitt Wore a Skirt to ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere: PHOTO
Although 58 years old, actor Brad Pitt continues to prove himself a top star in Hollywood as his new action Bullet Train is set to premiere this Friday. As with any leading actor, Pitt has spent the last few months traveling around the world, promoting the film. Just last month, the star found himself in Berlin for yet another premiere. And with each show, there is always a selection of wardrobes. But instead of going casual or sporting a new tux, Pitt decided to change it up a little bit and sport a brown linen skirt.
Brad Pitt Says Ana de Armas Is ‘Phenomenal’ as Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’
Brad Pitt stands up for Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe after audiences share mixed reactions
Olivia Wilde files motion to dismiss Jason Sudeikis' custody papers served at CinemaCon
Jason Sudeikis publicly condemned how his ex, Olivia Wilde, was served custody papers while onstage. But Wilde claims he intended to embarrass her.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan explains why she loves to tell people she’s related to Mindy Kaling
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has opened up about her relationship with her boss, Mindy Kaling, and revealed why she loves to convince people that she’s “related” to the actor.The 20-year-old actor - who is the star of Kaling’s hit Netflix show Never Have I Ever - discussed her bond she shares with the 43-year-old producer during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.After noting that she’s received advice from Kaling, Ramakrishnan revealed how much she loves to make people feel “awkward” by convincing them that she and the Office star are “related”.“My favourite thing, though, is to try...
Gabrielle Union, 49, Sizzles In Tight Black Catsuit With Cutouts: Photos
Gabrielle Union can’t help but get more beautiful with every passing day! The 49-year-old actress put on a jaw-dropping display when she stepped out for a bachelorette party in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 23. Rocking a barely-there cutout black top and matching leggings, the Cheaper By the Dozen alum commanded attention as she was joined by the bride-to-be and a gaggle of gorgeous friends.
Mindy Kaling Reacts to the Rumor That B.J. Novak Is the Father of Her Two Kids: ‘If That’s What’s Titillating I’ll Take It’
Remaining unbothered! Mindy Kaling has heard the fan rumors claiming B.J Novak is the father of her two children — and she’s all for having fun with the speculation. “It doesn’t bother me,” Kaling, 43, told Marie Claire in an interview that was published on Tuesday, August 9. “He’s the godparent to both my kids — and they have […]
Mindy Kaling Explains Why She Wishes Parents of College Women “Would Take Them to Freeze Their Eggs” Instead of Gifting Them Jewelry and Vacations
Mindy Kaling is grateful she had the choice to start a family on exactly her own terms and it’s something the Hollywood multihyphenate wishes others would do. The actress, producer, writer and mother of two recently spoke about her relationship to therapy, how she’s worked through the grief of losing her mother, her own motherhood experience and working now that she’s in her 40s as part of Marie Claire’s recent wellness-themed issue. More from The Hollywood ReporterTony Awards: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Phylicia Rashad, RuPaul and Billy Porter Among Hollywood WinnersUpfront Dispatches: Zaslav and Oprah Bet on CNN, Lizzo Can't...
Oscar Isaac Explains His Viral Red Carpet Moment With Jessica Chastain
Watch: How Oscar Isaac "Immersed" Himself in Moon Knight Aesthetic. Oscar Isaac's explanation for that viral red carpet PDA moment with Jessica Chastain is simple—and squeamish: They're worms!. Last September, the Scenes From a Marriage co-stars showcased their major chemistry at the event while promoting their HBO limited series....
Olivia Wilde Claims Ex-Fiance Jason Sudeikis Wanted to ‘Embarrass’ Her by Publicly Serving Custody Docs, Slams ‘Outrageous Legal Tactics’
Getting messy. Olivia Wilde is firing back after she was served custody papers from ex Jason Sudeikis while on stage at CinemaCon. The 38-year-old director filed court docs of her own in Los Angeles, alleging the 46-year-old Saturday Night Live alum tried to "embarrass" and "threaten" her by publicly delivering the custody paperwork, according to […]
EW.com
Salma Hayek calls Angelina Jolie 'probably the best director I've ever worked with'
Salma Hayek has worked with directors like Ridley Scott, Robert Rodriguez, Oliver Stone, Julie Taymor, and Steven Soderbergh — but her favorite of the bunch may surprise you. The actress has revealed that she considers her Eternals costar Angelina Jolie, who directed her in the upcoming Without Blood, one...
Bullet Train Isn’t a Good Movie. But It’s a Great Study of Brad Pitt.
Read enough recent glossy-magazine features on Brad Pitt, and you’ll start picking up on some patterns. He tends to speak reverently about growing up in the Ozarks and less so about his life as a celebrity. He’s as adept at making off-the-cuff jokes as he is at speaking solemnly about the “craft.” He’s cool but artsy, even quoting Rumi and Rilke on occasion. He’ll readily pose in thousand-dollar outfits, but he says that he always tries to avoid putting his face on a film poster. The word rueful comes up a lot about his smile or his demeanor. He’s famous, but he’s sensitive—a guy with a lot of capital-F Feelings about his job.
Comments / 0