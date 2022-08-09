Southern Miss Practice Report
HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Southern Miss is back to practice this week with hopes they can be healthier this upcoming season.
Players like Ty Keyes and Chandler Pittman are coming off injuries from last season.
Head coach Will Hall thinks not only are those two back to normal, but are actually better.
