ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Southern Miss Practice Report

By Blake Levine
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zjGTJ_0hAN6I9m00

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Southern Miss is back to practice this week with hopes they can be healthier this upcoming season.

Players like Ty Keyes and Chandler Pittman are coming off injuries from last season.

Head coach Will Hall thinks not only are those two back to normal, but are actually better.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Southern Miss move-in day brings hundreds of new students to campus

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Summer is over for University of Southern Mississippi (USM) freshmen who recently arrived to move into their dorms on the Hattiesburg campus. Hundreds of students unpacked their vehicles and took their belongings up to their dorm rooms on Friday. Last year, the school took in more than 10,000 undergraduates. Students who […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

USM baseball icon, Corky Palmer, passes away

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A player. Twice an assistant. Finally, a constant at the helm of a baseball program he gave his heart to. Corky Palmer and University of Southern Mississippi baseball just seemed a fit, like black and gold or Hattiesburg and home. Carlton Devan “Corky” Palmer, the long-time...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Jones County neighbors help Kentucky flooding victims

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – As the storm damage across Kentucky complicate efforts to find people who are missing, Mississippi residents are stepping up to help those impacted by the devastation. The late July floods in Kentucky have left some communities nearly impossible to access with washed out roads, no clean water and no electricity. Although […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

Erin Woods, 29 of Prentiss, Mississippi

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. (September 16, 1992 – August 7, 2022) Erin Woods, 29 of Prentiss, Mississippi passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at...
PRENTISS, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Hattiesburg, MS
Sports
WJTV 12

Woman injured in crash on Springhill Road in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Authorities are investigating a two-vehicle collision that happened in Jones County. According to the Jones County Fire Council, the crash happened on Springhill Road and Alton Gavin Road after 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11. A woman had to be extricated from a Toyota Corolla due to the extensive damage […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Three wanted for drive-by shooting in Covington County

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Three people are wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting in Covington County. Officials with the Covington County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said Tadavious King, Tremail Wilson and Juwanna Graham are wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting that happened earlier this week. Officials said the suspects were driving a white […]
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Morning ‘Sip: RISE Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival

The Morning ‘Sip takes us to Hattiesburg for the Rise Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival. RISE is a non-profit organization on a mission to “educate, empower and encourage people to self-sufficiency. Now, they’ll take that mission to the skies with more festival fun than you can imagine! We spoke with Catherine Jorns, the Executive Director […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Hattiesburg

Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
mageenews.com

James Derek Dukes, 37 of Magee, Mississippi

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. James Derek Dukes, 37 of Magee, MS passed away Friday, August 5, 2022 in Magee, MS. He was born Sunday, April 7, 1985 inMississippi.
MAGEE, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg Zoo makes a sad announcement

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo staff made a sad and disappointing announcement today - the mother giraffe will not deliver a new baby. In April, the zoo announced the mother giraffe, Sue Ellen, was pregnant. Unfortunately, Sue Ellen experienced a “pseudopregnancy,” which results in no calf.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg police warning public of new scams

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is warning the public of pair of social media posts that are merely scams. “These are false, and they are being shared around the country with people changing out images and city locations in the text,” read a post on HPD’s Facebook page. “Again, these are all false posts, with false information that continue to be shared across social media.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLBT

Owner, worker with moving company arrested

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the Better Business Bureau of Mississippi, Since 2019, over 30 Mississippians have fallen victim to a moving service that moves your belongings, but sometimes that’s the last time they’re ever seen. Spyder Moving Services, located in Oxford and Hattiesburg, has received positive...
OXFORD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
WDAM-TV

3 suspects wanted in Covington County drive-by shooting investigation

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects involved in a drive-by shooting that happened earlier this week. CCSO says they are looking for the following three people pictured below:. Tadavious King. Tremail Wilson. Juwanna Graham. The sheriff’s office believes they were traveling...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Truck driver dies in crash on I-59 in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The driver of an 18-wheeler died in a multi-car crash in Hattiesburg on Sunday, August 7. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the scene around 11:00 p.m. on Interstate 59 just south of Hardy Street. They said a Honda Accord was driving south when it hit […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Deputies: Suspect shot during Jones County home invasion

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies are investigating after they said a suspect was shot during a home invasion. The incident happened overnight on Earl Brashier Road. Investigators said the suspect, 47-year-old Carl Smith, broke into the home. During the incident, the homeowner shot Smith in the arm. Smith was taken to the […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

26 arrested in a Covington County warrant round-up, five at large

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Twenty-six people with outstanding felony warrants were arrested Tuesday by a coalition of Covington County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents. Another five people remain at large after Tuesday’s county-wide sweep. During the round-up, deputies and officers recovered two stolen trailers,...
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Perry Central High School students dismissed early Tuesday

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Students at Perry Central High School were dismissed early this afternoon. UPDATE: Perry Central High School will resume regularly scheduled classes Wednesday, according to the Perry County School District. According to the Perry County School District, high school students were dismissed at 11 a.m. on...
PERRY COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

Board Member Express Displeasure with Comments

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. During the Simpson County School Board meeting on Thursday, August 11, 2022, Board Member Stan Bulgar expressed his displeasure with comments being made on social media outlets concerning school consolidation.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
AceShowbiz

JayDaYoungan's Funeral Guarded by Hundreds of Law Enforcement Officials

The '23 Island' rapper is laid to rest in a white casket in his hometown of Bogalusa, ten days after he was shot and killed during an ambush in front of his home. AceShowbiz - JayDaYoungan has been laid to rest in a heavily-guarded funeral in his hometown. The young rapper was sent to his final resting place on Sunday, August 7 following a memorial service at the Bogalusa High School auditorium.
BOGALUSA, LA
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy