Akron, OH

hate you pinkies
3d ago

okay tell us something new we been hearing this all week we want to hear you found them got prints or something

cleveland19.com

Police arrest 2 after Warrensville Heights officers chase suspects into Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pair of suspects led Warrensville Heights police on a car chase overnight into Cleveland. The chase started before 3 a.m. on Friday. Both suspects were eventually taken into custody after the pursuit ended in Cleveland near the intersection of East 116th Street and Harvard Avenue in the city’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood.
CLEVELAND, OH
Akron, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Ohio Crime & Safety
whbc.com

Akron PD: Man Arrested After Stealing Pickle Truck

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police say a man stole a pickle truck on Tuesday. Now he’s in a real pickle. They say 38-year-old Laurence Word jumped into the driver’s seat of the Akron Pickle Company van as the driver was making a delivery at the Hope Cafe.
AKRON, OH
#Shooting#Violent Crime
cleveland19.com

Suspect steals pickle van, leads Akron police on chase before hitting building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 38-year-old Akron man is facing nearly a half-dozen criminal charges for allegedly stealing a pickle delivery van and trying to flee from police during a high-speed pursuit. A delivery driver for the Akron Pickle company told Akron police his van was stolen on Tuesday before...
cleveland19.com

Driver crashes into RTA bus, 3 other vehicles while leading Brook Park police on a chase

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A short Brook Park police chase ended in Cleveland Wednesday night around 10 p.m. A 24 year-old driver crashed into an RTA bus and several other cars. “You put yourself at risk if you flee from police as well as other people,” Tom Dickel, Chief of Police for the Brook Park Police Department said.
cleveland19.com

Trio steal car from shopper at Dave’s Supermarket, Cleveland Police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said three grand theft motor vehicle suspects accused of stealing a car from a shopper at Dave’s Supermarket are on the loose, and detectives need help identifying them. Police said the three suspects arrived at the supermarket in a Mazda SUV on July...
whbc.com

Wooster Man Accused of Being Cattle Thief

MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A modern-day cattle thief. A Wooster man is accused of stealing six head of cattle from two different farms in Holmes County. 37-year-old Justin Giauque is charged with receiving stolen property. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office says four Holsteins and two Black...
WOOSTER, OH

