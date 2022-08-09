Read full article on original website
hate you pinkies
3d ago
okay tell us something new we been hearing this all week we want to hear you found them got prints or something
5
Suspect in custody in connection to armed Cuyahoga Falls car theft
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — A suspect has been identified and incarcerated in the case of a Cuyahoga Falls automobile theft in which a victim was rear-ended, then had her car stolen at gunpoint, the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department announced. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox...
cleveland19.com
Police arrest 2 after Warrensville Heights officers chase suspects into Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pair of suspects led Warrensville Heights police on a car chase overnight into Cleveland. The chase started before 3 a.m. on Friday. Both suspects were eventually taken into custody after the pursuit ended in Cleveland near the intersection of East 116th Street and Harvard Avenue in the city’s Union-Miles Park neighborhood.
Couple charged after pot, gun found in car with kids during Youngstown traffic stop
A man and woman are facing weapons and child endangering charges after reports said they had a gun and marijuana in their car Thursday with two children in the back seat who were not in any kind of child restraint.
Akron councilwoman wants towing fees waived for carjacking victims
An Akron councilwoman is taking action after an in-depth story by News 5 revealed serious concerns raised by carjacking victims who felt traumatized twice.
cleveland19.com
Aftermath of Garfield Heights police chase, fatal hit-skip crash caught on body camera video
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Newly-released police body camera video from shows the moments after a deadly Aug. 7 hit-and-run crash in Cleveland. Police said Garfield Heights officers initially tried to stop a speeding 2018 Infiniti SUV, which was later determined to be stolen out of Brookpark, after it was spotted without a license plate.
East Cleveland Police chase ends in crash at car dealership
East Cleveland Police were involved in a chase Thursday morning after spotting a car that was speeding near the Euclid border.
whbc.com
Akron PD: Man Arrested After Stealing Pickle Truck
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police say a man stole a pickle truck on Tuesday. Now he’s in a real pickle. They say 38-year-old Laurence Word jumped into the driver’s seat of the Akron Pickle Company van as the driver was making a delivery at the Hope Cafe.
4 People Arrested After Missing Ohio Electrician Found Murdered, Wrapped in Tarp: Authorities
When an Ohio electrician left home for work last week, it was the last time any loved ones saw him alive. Now four people are charged with murdering him. Victor Huff, 47, was found Aug. 4 in the Ohio City neighborhood of Cleveland, according to local reports. He was wrapped dead in a tarp. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner determined he had been shot multiple times.
I-90 police chase ends in fiery crash
A driver is in custody after leading troopers on a high-speed chase that ended in a fiery crash.
38-year-old taken into custody after stealing Akron Pickle delivery van, leading police on chase
AKRON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from an unrelated story and previously aired on 3News on Aug. 9, 2022. An Akron man is in custody after stealing a vehicle from a delivery driver for the Akron Pickle on Tuesday afternoon. At around 1:20 p.m., while a...
cleveland19.com
Suspect steals pickle van, leads Akron police on chase before hitting building
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 38-year-old Akron man is facing nearly a half-dozen criminal charges for allegedly stealing a pickle delivery van and trying to flee from police during a high-speed pursuit. A delivery driver for the Akron Pickle company told Akron police his van was stolen on Tuesday before...
Man arrested following fatal apartment building shooting: Cleveland police
A man has been arrested following a fatal shooting at a Cleveland apartment, police reported.
cleveland19.com
Driver crashes into RTA bus, 3 other vehicles while leading Brook Park police on a chase
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A short Brook Park police chase ended in Cleveland Wednesday night around 10 p.m. A 24 year-old driver crashed into an RTA bus and several other cars. “You put yourself at risk if you flee from police as well as other people,” Tom Dickel, Chief of Police for the Brook Park Police Department said.
How Cleveland police are taking back the street
The I-Team requested police video from what officers did last month in Operation S.T.O.P., which the city called Stop Street Takeovers Permanently.
cleveland19.com
Trio steal car from shopper at Dave’s Supermarket, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said three grand theft motor vehicle suspects accused of stealing a car from a shopper at Dave’s Supermarket are on the loose, and detectives need help identifying them. Police said the three suspects arrived at the supermarket in a Mazda SUV on July...
Akron Pickle Company van stolen, involved in police chase before crashing
It has been a difficult summer for one small business in Akron. The Akron Pickle Company's food truck was stolen and then crashed.
whbc.com
Wooster Man Accused of Being Cattle Thief
MILLERSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A modern-day cattle thief. A Wooster man is accused of stealing six head of cattle from two different farms in Holmes County. 37-year-old Justin Giauque is charged with receiving stolen property. The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office says four Holsteins and two Black...
Co-owner of popular Little Italy restaurant charged with raping woman at her Highland Heights home
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The co-owner of a popular restaurant in Little Italy is charged with repeatedly raping a woman he knew, including at least one time that was captured on video, according to a police report. Emigert Memeti of Mia Bella is charged with six counts of rape and five...
1 dead, 1 injured after car strikes ditch in Erie County
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left one man dead and another injured in Erie County.
Man crushed to death in garbage compactor
A man was crushed to death in the garbage compactor of a Bedford-Stuyvesant apartment building early Friday, according to authorities.
