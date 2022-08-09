Read full article on original website
How to watch the 2022 Field of Dreams game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds
The Chicago Cubs clash with the Cincinnati Reds in the 2022 Field of Dreams game in Dyersville, Iowa. Here's how you can watch.
Cubs to cut ties with Jason Heyward after the season
The Chicago Cubs will cut ties with right fielder Jason Heyward after this season, ending one of baseball's most expensive and unproductive free-agent signings with a year left on his contract. "We’re not going have him with the team next year," Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer said Monday....
Cubs excited to play in MLB's second "Field of Dreams" game in Iowa; 'I'm not going to forget this moment'
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's going down in Iowa. The Cubs will take on the Reds in the Field of Dreams game Thursday night.It's a once in a lifetime chance for the major leaguers to be kids again.CBS 2's Marshall Harris reports the excitement was palatable in Dyersville, with two new fan bases gathering at the ballpark in the cornfield, a year after last year's thrilling showdown between the White Sox and Yankees.The Field of Dreams isn't just about the fans, though. You'd be hard-pressed to convince the players they're not the ones having the best time.It's not often you see...
numberfire.com
Nelson Velazquez handling designated hitting duties for Cubs on Thursday
Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez is batting seventh in Thursday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Velazquez will start in Chicago's designated hitting spot after Franmil Reyes was sent to the bench. In a matchup against Reds' left-hander Nick Lodolo, our models project Velazquez to score 10.9 FanDuel points at the...
Cubs: Jason Heyward’s time in Chicago might not be over after all
Longtime Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward is appreciated throughout the organization. When the time comes, he’d be welcomed back with open arms. Jed Hoyer and the Cubs revealed that this would be Heyward’s last year in Chicago. One of the league’s highest-paid contracts when he signed at the time (eight years, $164 million in 2016), Heyward hasn’t played up to the standard that his AAV suggests.
Three-run first inning leads Cubs over Reds in second Field of Dreams Game
Nearly halfway through the month of August, the baseball world focused its attention on a matchup between two teams fighting near the bottom of the NL Central. On Thursday night, at the second Field of Dreams Game in Dyersville, Iowa, an intimate crowd was treated to a competitive game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds.
Yardbarker
Chicago Cubs Around the Farm Second Edition: 8/9/22
The Chicago Cubs’ major league team beat the Washington Nationals… at losing on Tuesday. However, the Cubs’ farm system went undefeated as a whole, which is super cool. In case you missed On Tap Sports Net’s Around The Farm recap for Sunday, August 7, we’re essentially breaking down the players who provided the biggest “yes” and “yikes” at each level. Let’s take a look.
Yardbarker
Cubs Push Back Kyle Hendricks’ Return Date
Hendricks, who hasn’t pitched since July 5 when he was shut down with shoulder soreness, was scheduled to possibly return to the Chicago Cubs’ rotation sometime in August. With his MRI still showing inflammation in his right shoulder, there’s a chance he may not return at all for the rest of the season.
Ricketts: 'This is not the type of baseball Cubs fans deserve'
It's been a rough go this season for the Cubs. With what's left of the 2016 World Series team, the Cubs are trying their best to produce a successful product on the field while rebuilding the roster. So far, this season's results have reflected this. The team holds a 45-65...
Field of Dreams win extra meaningful for Madrigal, Smyly
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Whether or not Nick Madrigal was traded last summer, he couldn’t have played in the inaugural Field of Dreams Game after undergoing season-ending hamstring surgery. But the White Sox traded him to the Cubs, and for the last year Madrigal has been budding with anticipation.
Cubs, Reds meet in Field of Dreams game
The field will be the star when the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds in the second annual “Field of
Cubs: 3 high-profile shortstops Jed Hoyer could sign next offseason
When it come to the 2022-23 offseason, all eyes will be on Chicago Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer and which shortstops he makes a run at. The offseason can’t get here soon enough for Cubs fans. Wrigleyville is relatively quiet this time of year with the Chicago Cubs out of playoff contention and the front office looking forward to next season.
