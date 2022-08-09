ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

ClutchPoints

Grizzlies star Ja Morant breaks silence on viral video of his car damage

Ja Morant made a lot of fans worry on Wednesday after uploading a video of his car that seemed to just got off a crash. Fortunately, the Memphis Grizzlies star quickly eased those concerns. Morant celebrated his 23rd birthday on Wednesday, so it was only natural for things to get crazy. However, it might have […] The post Grizzlies star Ja Morant breaks silence on viral video of his car damage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
thecomeback.com

7-foot basketball recruit absolutely drains three-pointers

Five-star center basketball recruit Aaron Bradshaw is best known for his height, standing at seven feet tall while still in high school. However, he’s got much more to his game than just height and size – he also has an impressive jump shot, as well. Bradshaw is ranked...
BASKETBALL
247Sports

Arkansas beats Catalan Elite, 99-86

The Arkansas Razorbacks knocked off Catalan Elite, 99-86, on Thursday from Pavello Poliesportiu Municipal de Tiana in Barcelona, Spain to move to 2-0 in their four-game exhibition tour in Europe. Nick Smith and Davonte Davis led the way for Arkansas with 17 points a piece. Kamani Johnson notched a double-double...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Yardbarker

L.A. Hopeful Russell Westbrook Can Shoot Higher Percentage On Corner 3-Pointers

Many of the questions around the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason focus on Russell Westbrook. The hometown kid had a deplorable debut season in L.A., prompting fans to call for his exit and even LeBron James openly lobbying for a trade for Kyrie Irving. Training camp has been viewed as a ‘soft deadline’ to trade Westbrook, though nothing seems to be coming to fruition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
