Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Grizzlies star Ja Morant breaks silence on viral video of his car damage
Ja Morant made a lot of fans worry on Wednesday after uploading a video of his car that seemed to just got off a crash. Fortunately, the Memphis Grizzlies star quickly eased those concerns. Morant celebrated his 23rd birthday on Wednesday, so it was only natural for things to get crazy. However, it might have […] The post Grizzlies star Ja Morant breaks silence on viral video of his car damage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA・
thecomeback.com
7-foot basketball recruit absolutely drains three-pointers
Five-star center basketball recruit Aaron Bradshaw is best known for his height, standing at seven feet tall while still in high school. However, he’s got much more to his game than just height and size – he also has an impressive jump shot, as well. Bradshaw is ranked...
CBS Sports
Fantasy Basketball: Offseason impact includes Jalen Brunson, Dejounte Murray, Rudy Gobert moves and max Zion
As a humming offseason comes to an end, many teams will enter the 2022-23 season with a revamped squad. Looking at teams trying to make a leap, let's evaluate who changed, how much, and what it means for key contributors on each roster. The Jalen Brunson Effect. Brunson joins the...
NBA・
Sixers guard De'Anthony Melton puts on a show at the Drew League
It is August in the NBA which means players are beginning to get their final workouts in as preparation for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The season is a grind over 82 games plus the playoffs and one has to be in peak physical condition to handle it all. The Philadelphia...
Predicting Tre Mann’s Sophomore Stats Using Jordan Poole and Anfernee Simons
Tre Mann had an impressive rookie campaign and now has the chance to make a second year leap like Jordan Poole and Anfernee Simons.
Arkansas beats Catalan Elite, 99-86
The Arkansas Razorbacks knocked off Catalan Elite, 99-86, on Thursday from Pavello Poliesportiu Municipal de Tiana in Barcelona, Spain to move to 2-0 in their four-game exhibition tour in Europe. Nick Smith and Davonte Davis led the way for Arkansas with 17 points a piece. Kamani Johnson notched a double-double...
Spurs Land Recent Top 10 Draft Pick in Bulls Trade Proposal
The San Antonio Spurs would acquire a former top 10 NBA Draft pick in this proposed trade scenario involving the Chicago Bulls.
Yardbarker
L.A. Hopeful Russell Westbrook Can Shoot Higher Percentage On Corner 3-Pointers
Many of the questions around the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason focus on Russell Westbrook. The hometown kid had a deplorable debut season in L.A., prompting fans to call for his exit and even LeBron James openly lobbying for a trade for Kyrie Irving. Training camp has been viewed as a ‘soft deadline’ to trade Westbrook, though nothing seems to be coming to fruition.
ESPN Suggests Raptors Trade Package for Kevin Durant Without Scottie Barnes or Pascal Siakam
The Toronto Raptors may be able to build a trade package for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant without Scottie Barnes or Pascal Siakam, according to ESPN
How Bartlett football transfer QB Braylen Ragland uses golf to strengthen bond with his dad
Bartlett quarterback Braylen Ragland grew up in a basketball family. His parents both played basketball and were big fans. Up until high school Braylen was ready to be a basketball player. “You couldn’t tell me I wasn’t going into the NBA until I was in eighth grade,” he said....
