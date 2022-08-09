Read full article on original website
Mercury's Diggins-Smith to miss final 2 games of the season
PHOENIX (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith will miss Phoenix’s final two regular-season games due to personal reasons, putting the Mercury’s playoff bid in jeopardy. Diggins-Smith has missed the past two games and the team announced Thursday she would not play against Dallas and Chicago this week. Diggins-Smith leads the Mercury with 19.7 points and 5.5 assists per game as they try to secure one of the final two WNBA playoff spots. Phoenix lost former league MVP Diana Taurasi for the rest of the season to a quad strain last week and has played all year without center Brittney Griner, who has been detained on drug charges in Russia since February.
Connecticut secures No. 3 seed in WNBA playoffs
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alyssa Thomas had 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists, Jonquel Jones had 17 points and eight rebounds and the Connecticut Sun beat the Los Angeles Sparks 93-69 on Thursday night. Connecticut (24-11) clinched the No. 3 seed in the WNBA playoffs, with Las Vegas (25-10) and Chicago (25-10) both holding tiebreakers over the Sun. Los Angeles (13-22) was eliminated from playoff contention. Thomas, DeWanna Bonner and Brionna Jones each scored in double figures in the first half, combining for 38 points to help Connecticut lead 54-43. Brionna Jones finished with 16 points and Bonner had 13 points and seven assists for Connecticut. Jonquel Jones recorded her 268th career block for Connecticut, passing Taj McWilliams-Franklin for the most in franchise history.
NFL preseason, golf playoffs, NASCAR lead weekend sports schedule
MIAMI, Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A full slate of NFL preseason games, the start of the FedExCup Playoffs and two NASCAR races lead this weekend's schedule of sports events. MLB and MLS regular-season games also should provide entertainment for sports fans. But the return of football will likely draw the...
2 games to go and the Lynx are alive in the playoff race
The Lynx have a shot at making the playoffs after starting the season 3-13.
Liberty stay in playoff chase after 91-73 win over Wings
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Sabrina Ionescu had 13 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, Sami Whitcomb added 15 points and the New York Liberty stayed in the playoff race with a 91-73 victory over the Dallas Wings on Wednesday night. New York (14-20) moved into a tie with Atlanta for the eighth playoff spot, and the two teams play each other on Friday and Sunday to close the regular season. Dallas (17-17) is in the No. 6 spot in the playoffs. The Wings play Phoenix on Friday and Los Angeles on Sunday. Ionescu, coming off a season-high 32 points against Dallas on Monday, was scoreless in the first half, going 0 for 4 from the field. But Ionescu responded after halftime with 11 points, four rebounds and four assists in the third quarter, including a layup just before the buzzer to extend New York’s lead to 67-57. Marine Johannes added 13 points for New York which outscored Dallas’ reserves 50-9. Whitcomb made four of her first six 3-pointers, the last with 6:10 left in the third quarter for a 51-47 lead.
Big Ten’s ESPN Breakup Another Sign of College Sports’ Growing Division
The ties between the broadcast giant and the country’s oldest conference run deep. Now, the battle lines may run deeper.
What ESPN backing out of Big Ten negotiations means for the Pac-12
ESPN's decision to back out of negotiations with the Big Ten is great news for the Pac-12
