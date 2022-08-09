ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Trump Claims Safe Broken Into By FBI At Mar-a-Lago Was Empty

By Connor Surmonte
 2 days ago
Eric Trump was the one to inform ex-President Donald Trump the FBI had conducted a raid on their Mar-a-Lago home this week, Radar has learned.

According to Eric, who spoke to Fox News ’s Sean Hannity Monday night, he was the one to inform his father of the raid.

He also claimed he was “involved all day” with the agency’s operation while former President Trump was in New York City or his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club.

“I was the guy who got the call this morning and I called my father and let him know it happened, and I was involved all day,” Eric told Hannity . “Welcome to politics in the 2020s.”

“To have 30 FBI agents -- actually more than that -- descend on Mar-a-Lago, give absolutely, you know, no notice, go through the gates, start ransacking an office, ransacking a closet – you know, they broke into a safe,” Eric continued. “He didn't even have anything in the safe. I mean, give me a break.”

Although the New York Times reported President Joe Biden and his administration had no knowledge of the raid on Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida property, with some senior White House officials only finding out via Twitter, Eric claimed the raid was part of a scheme to take down Biden’s “greatest threat.”

“This didn't come from a local FBI field office in Palm beach, Florida,” Eric argued. “You know [where] this came from? This came from one place and one building, and that is the White House in Washington, D.C.”

He added, “They want to attack a guy who they view as his greatest threat, Biden's greatest threat.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the FBI raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence on Monday in an effort to secure 15 boxes of “classified documents” the ex-president improperly took from the White House while leaving office in January 2021.

In a lengthy statement on social media on Monday, Trump confirmed an FBI operation was underway at his Florida residence. He also described the events as “dark times for our Nation.”

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump wrote. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.”

“After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.”

Trump also claimed the FBI agents “broke into his safe,” although, according to Eric, there was nothing in the safe.

It is not yet known whether or not the FBI successfully recovered the “classified documents” targeted during their raid.

Washington Examiner

'Weaponizing the justice system': Trump family reacts to FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago

Family members of former President Donald Trump took to social media and the airwaves to respond to the news of Trump's home in Mar-a-Lago being "raided" by the FBI, accusing the bureau of being politically motivated. Lara Trump, wife of Donald Trump's son Eric Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. took...
POTUS
Fox News

Trump says Mar-a-Lago home in Florida 'under siege' by FBI agents

Former President Trump on Monday said that his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida was "under siege" by a "large group" of FBI agents conducting a search warrant. "Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate," Trump said. "It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don't want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections."
POTUS
