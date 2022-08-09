ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Philadelphia

California Man Accuses Wife of Trying to Poison Him With Drano

An Orange County man has lawyered up to seek custody of his children and a restraining order against his wife, after he says she tried to poison him with drain cleaner. That's according to documents filed in Orange County Superior Court on Friday, Aug. 5, and shared with NBCLA on Wednesday by the man's lawyer.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

