Mashed

Dairy Queen's New Blizzard Features An Unexpected Candy

According to Statista, 268.09 million people across the U.S. delighted in candy during 2020 — so it seems Americans can't get enough of treating themselves to a sugary snack. And if there is one thing the U.S. loves as much as candy, it's ice cream. This seems to be an obvious fact given how many restaurants have some kind of ice cream and candy creation on their menus. For example, some of Sonic's most popular Blasts are made of soft serve ice cream combined with well-known chocolates like M&M's. But one of the most popular ways to enjoy the combination of ice cream and candy is undoubtedly Dairy Queen's Blizzard.
Mic

Lauren Boebert's gun-themed, diarrhea-inducing restaurant has shut down

Lauren Boebert had a simple dream of owning a restaurant where the wait staff carried firearms and the food caused bloody diarrhea. And while she made her dream a reality for a little while, it simply wasn’t meant to last. Shooters Grill, her pride and joy and personal debt factory, has closed its doors for good.
People

Sonic's Pickle Juice Slush Is Back — But Only for 3 Weeks

Sonic has big news for pickle lovers: the Pickle Juice Slush is making a comeback. Returning for three weeks from August 8 through August 28, the drink will be available at participating Sonic locations for the first time since its debut in 2018. And if you order through their app, the slush is half price.
Popculture

Even More Frozen Pizzas Just Got Recalled

Pizza night just got even more difficult to enjoy. Following similar recalls in New England and Florida, Danny's Sub and Pizza on July 28 recalled nearly 20,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza products. The products were recalled were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. Consumers were first alerted to...
The Kitchn

Oat Milk, Protein Shakes, and Coffee Among 53 Drinks Recalled Due to Possible Contamination

If you’ve recently jumped on the oat milk train — as many have done in recent years — you may want to hold off on picking some up during your next store run. Food service industry leader Lyons Magnus recently recalled 53 nutritional and beverage products containing oat milk due to the potential for microbial contamination, specifically from microorganism cronobacter sakazakii. Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.
Popculture

Hot Dogs and Corn Dogs Recalled Across Multiple Grocery Stores

We can only hope that you haven't been on a hot dog kick while grilling this summer because a few different products have just been recalled with multiple grocery stores pulling them off the shelves. In a notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, two chicken-based hot dog items, as well as a corn dog product, have been recalled. The first one is Maple Lodge Farms' Original Chicken Wieners. The other two recalls affect Zabiha Halal and its Original Chicken Wieners and Corn Dog items.
The Kitchn

Krispy Kreme’s Fall Menu Is Arriving at Locations Next Week and It Includes 2 New Pumpkin-Flavored Items

It’s no secret that we attach certain foods and flavors to specific seasons. We may enjoy peppermint drinks in red cups for Christmas, and anything chocolate-flavored for Valentine’s Day, but the fall months are all about pumpkin spice flavors. And while usually we don’t see those tasty flavors hit the market until about September, it seems they are being ushered in earlier than ever this year.
geekspin

Klondike’s Choco Taco is returning to shelves after backlash

Fans have not seen the last of Klondike’s Choco Taco. The Unilever-owned ice cream novelty brand has revealed that it is looking to bring back its beloved Choco Taco just days after facing backlash from consumers over its decision to discontinue the product. “We know this is disappointing –...
Narcity

Lotto Max's New Toronto Ice Cream Bars Taste Like Stuff Only Rich People Can Afford

Most people can only dream of the lifestyle of the rich and famous, but starting next week, the everyday people of Ontario will be able to get a taste. The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) and Lotto Max have teamed up to release limited edition LOTTO MAX Dream Bars in "one-of-a-kind" ice cream flavours inspired by the finer things in life millionaires can afford.
Food Beast

Snickers Has Just Launched a Seasoning Blend

I'm sure — whether in the throes of the fiercest of munchies or from the mind of folks with the biggest sweet tooth — there's been the thought of sprinkling Snickers' signature flavors on everything. That thought would have seemed farfetched, until now. Thanks to B&G Foods, SNICKERS...
Robb Report

No Kidding, This Father-Son Duo Is Making Bourbon From Popcorn

Whiskey fans know that bourbon is made from a mash bill of at least 51 percent corn, but could popcorn corn also be used as a key ingredient? The father-son team behind new bourbon brand 15 Stars thinks so and started making bourbon from heritage and heirloom corn used for their popcorn brand Black Jewell. We won’t get to taste this whiskey for a few years, but in the meantime the guys have a new sourced bourbon to check out. 15 Stars is named in honor of Kentucky being recognized as the 15th state in the Union in 1795, leading to...
yankodesign.com

This Keurig-style appliance dispenses shaved-ice desserts and slushies on demand!

Designed for kitchen and frozen-appliance brand Crownful, the Slush Machine is a rather memorable, iconic-looking device that’s simple on the eyes and simple to use too. Looking almost like an inverted ice cone, the machine shaves ice on demand, dispensing fine slush into the vessel below to make frozen desserts, slushies, or to just upgrade your iced tea or iced-coffee game!
