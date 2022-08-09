Read full article on original website
Dairy Queen's New Blizzard Features An Unexpected Candy
According to Statista, 268.09 million people across the U.S. delighted in candy during 2020 — so it seems Americans can't get enough of treating themselves to a sugary snack. And if there is one thing the U.S. loves as much as candy, it's ice cream. This seems to be an obvious fact given how many restaurants have some kind of ice cream and candy creation on their menus. For example, some of Sonic's most popular Blasts are made of soft serve ice cream combined with well-known chocolates like M&M's. But one of the most popular ways to enjoy the combination of ice cream and candy is undoubtedly Dairy Queen's Blizzard.
Mic
Lauren Boebert's gun-themed, diarrhea-inducing restaurant has shut down
Lauren Boebert had a simple dream of owning a restaurant where the wait staff carried firearms and the food caused bloody diarrhea. And while she made her dream a reality for a little while, it simply wasn’t meant to last. Shooters Grill, her pride and joy and personal debt factory, has closed its doors for good.
People
Taco Bell Announces Return of Mexican Pizza to Its Menu: 'the Beans Have Been Spilled'
The Mexican Pizza is finally returning to Taco Bell's menu!. The fast food chain tweeted the announcement on Tuesday, sharing that fans can expect to see the longtime favorite – which is made up of beef, refried beans, tortillas, cheese, diced tomatoes, and a "Mexican Pizza sauce" – back in restaurants starting Sept. 15.
CNET
National Ice Cream Day 2022: Free Ice Cream, Sweet Deals From Baskin-Robbins, Carvel, Cold Stone
National Ice Cream Day is July 17. And if you're a fan of the frozen dessert then it's your day too, because ice cream shops and manufacturers are offering giveaways, discounts and other goodies to celebrate. President Ronald Reagan inaugurated the celebration in 1984, designating July as National Ice Cream...
People
Sonic's Pickle Juice Slush Is Back — But Only for 3 Weeks
Sonic has big news for pickle lovers: the Pickle Juice Slush is making a comeback. Returning for three weeks from August 8 through August 28, the drink will be available at participating Sonic locations for the first time since its debut in 2018. And if you order through their app, the slush is half price.
Popculture
Even More Frozen Pizzas Just Got Recalled
Pizza night just got even more difficult to enjoy. Following similar recalls in New England and Florida, Danny's Sub and Pizza on July 28 recalled nearly 20,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza products. The products were recalled were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. Consumers were first alerted to...
Help wanted: $78,000 a year to taste candy while sitting on your couch
Duties include leading candy board meetings, being the head taste tester and all things fun; several thousand people have already applied
Popular Restaurant Chain Faces Customer Boycott Over Menu
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Oat Milk, Protein Shakes, and Coffee Among 53 Drinks Recalled Due to Possible Contamination
If you’ve recently jumped on the oat milk train — as many have done in recent years — you may want to hold off on picking some up during your next store run. Food service industry leader Lyons Magnus recently recalled 53 nutritional and beverage products containing oat milk due to the potential for microbial contamination, specifically from microorganism cronobacter sakazakii. Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.
Woman refuses to cook dinner for her boyfriend after he complains about undercooked burgers and homemade mac and cheese
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I invited my boyfriend over for dinner for the first time. To make things easy, I cooked burgers on the grill. I divided up the burgers.
Popculture
Hot Dogs and Corn Dogs Recalled Across Multiple Grocery Stores
We can only hope that you haven't been on a hot dog kick while grilling this summer because a few different products have just been recalled with multiple grocery stores pulling them off the shelves. In a notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, two chicken-based hot dog items, as well as a corn dog product, have been recalled. The first one is Maple Lodge Farms' Original Chicken Wieners. The other two recalls affect Zabiha Halal and its Original Chicken Wieners and Corn Dog items.
Krispy Kreme’s Fall Menu Is Arriving at Locations Next Week and It Includes 2 New Pumpkin-Flavored Items
It’s no secret that we attach certain foods and flavors to specific seasons. We may enjoy peppermint drinks in red cups for Christmas, and anything chocolate-flavored for Valentine’s Day, but the fall months are all about pumpkin spice flavors. And while usually we don’t see those tasty flavors hit the market until about September, it seems they are being ushered in earlier than ever this year.
Klondike’s Choco Taco is returning to shelves after backlash
Fans have not seen the last of Klondike’s Choco Taco. The Unilever-owned ice cream novelty brand has revealed that it is looking to bring back its beloved Choco Taco just days after facing backlash from consumers over its decision to discontinue the product. “We know this is disappointing –...
Narcity
Lotto Max's New Toronto Ice Cream Bars Taste Like Stuff Only Rich People Can Afford
Most people can only dream of the lifestyle of the rich and famous, but starting next week, the everyday people of Ontario will be able to get a taste. The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) and Lotto Max have teamed up to release limited edition LOTTO MAX Dream Bars in "one-of-a-kind" ice cream flavours inspired by the finer things in life millionaires can afford.
Food Beast
Snickers Has Just Launched a Seasoning Blend
I'm sure — whether in the throes of the fiercest of munchies or from the mind of folks with the biggest sweet tooth — there's been the thought of sprinkling Snickers' signature flavors on everything. That thought would have seemed farfetched, until now. Thanks to B&G Foods, SNICKERS...
No Kidding, This Father-Son Duo Is Making Bourbon From Popcorn
Whiskey fans know that bourbon is made from a mash bill of at least 51 percent corn, but could popcorn corn also be used as a key ingredient? The father-son team behind new bourbon brand 15 Stars thinks so and started making bourbon from heritage and heirloom corn used for their popcorn brand Black Jewell. We won’t get to taste this whiskey for a few years, but in the meantime the guys have a new sourced bourbon to check out. 15 Stars is named in honor of Kentucky being recognized as the 15th state in the Union in 1795, leading to...
yankodesign.com
This Keurig-style appliance dispenses shaved-ice desserts and slushies on demand!
Designed for kitchen and frozen-appliance brand Crownful, the Slush Machine is a rather memorable, iconic-looking device that’s simple on the eyes and simple to use too. Looking almost like an inverted ice cone, the machine shaves ice on demand, dispensing fine slush into the vessel below to make frozen desserts, slushies, or to just upgrade your iced tea or iced-coffee game!
