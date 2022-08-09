Read full article on original website
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New CDC Guidelines, CPS COVID Protocols
As COVID continues to evolve, are quarantine and isolation guidelines also changing?. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed its new set of recommendations Thursday. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. CDC's New COVID Guidelines: How New Isolation Rules Vary by Severity...
Changes Could Soon Be Coming to COVID Quarantine and Isolation Guidelines, Chicago's Top Doc Says
As COVID continues to evolve, quarantine and isolation guidelines could also change, according to Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health. While the Centers for Disease Control has not made changes to its current guidelines, Arwady said she expects updates to be made soon. "I believe...
wcsjnews.com
Updates From Grundy County Health Department
WCSJ recently heard from Heather at the Grundy County Health Department as she wanted to share some health related news, friendly public reminders and these upcoming dates of local interest, with listeners. Your browser does not support the audio element. More info and sign up for the Anybody 5K and...
fox32chicago.com
New grant program aims to benefit suburban Cook County manufacturing companies
COOK COUNTY - Suburban Cook County manufacturing companies are getting a boost with the launch of a new initiative. On Thursday, county President Toni Preckwinkle announced the $5 million grant program called "Cook County Manufacturing Re-invented." The initiative is aimed at funding programs for businesses that promote competitiveness and resiliency.
Applications for a free invasive plant trade-in program now open
A new program in Cook County will soon allows residents to trade-in an invasive tree or shrub for a free replacement.
Effingham Radio
IDPH Offering a Back-to-School Shipment of 1 Million Free COVID-19 Rapid Tests for Illinois K-12 Public Schools
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced today it is providing a one-time bulk shipment of 1 million over-the-counter (OTC) COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to K-12 public school districts outside of Chicago for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. The tests will be provided free of charge. The tests are...
Have COVID Quarantine Guidelines Changed? Here's What Chicago's Top Doctor Says About the New Variant
Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 continue to account for a majority of COVID cases, as health officials have noted that the new strains are highly transmissible and could be making people test positive longer. Despite the subvariants' dominance, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said she doesn't...
foxillinois.com
Free COVID-19 tests available for Illinois public schools
CHICAGO (WICS/WRSP) — K-12 public schools in Illinois now have the opportunity to get free over-the-counter (OTC) COVID-19 rapid antigen tests. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced on Wednesday it has a one-time bulk shipment of 1 million tests. They will be made available to all K-12...
You Can Still Get Free, At-Home COVID Test Kits From USPS. Here's How
As COVID continues to evolve and Chicago continues to see a "high" level of community transmission thanks to highly contagious omicron subvariants, many are turning to at-home testing kits after experiencing symptoms. And earlier this year, the federal government announced that another round of four free, at-home COVID test kits...
CPS 2022-2023 COVID Guidelines: Mask and Vaccine Mandates Are Out, ‘Close Contact' Procedures Are In
With Chicago Public Schools' back-to-school start date just over a week away, summer break for students and teachers is coming to a close. And now that COVID vaccinations are approved for children 6 months and older, guidelines and policies have shifted for the upcoming school year, with officials stressing the importance of vaccine protection over masking.
NBC Chicago
Does Everyone With COVID Get Symptoms With BA.5? Here's What Chicago's Top Doc Says
Health experts have noted that the BA.5 omicron subvariant has led to more symptomatic infections, but could some people still have the virus and not know it?. Chicago's top doctor said the answer to that question is still yes, though she notes that even those with symptoms may mistake them for other illnesses.
Huge Marijuana Grow Found Near Illinois Golf Course, $10 Mil Worth!
When the news story states "it was as big as two football fields," you now have my attention. CBSLOCAL. This massive pot grow was found near the Harborside International Golf Center, in Cook County. These guys, (maybe women) has a well planned out and taken care of pot grow operation, with some as tall as CHRISTMAS TREES!!
citybureau.org
Chicago’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program, Explained
Five hundred dollars, no strings attached. That’s what the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot –– one of the largest guaranteed income programs in the U.S. –– plans to deliver to 5,000 low-income Chicagoans every month for a whole year. More than half of participants are already receiving the cash infusion.
This Itasca Restaurant has Great Food with Great Outdoor dining with some annoying issues
One of my favorite things to do during the summertime is finding places to sit outside and enjoy the summer weather. I discovered a hidden gem that not many people know about. The place that I went to visit was Fox and Turtle in the Itasca Country Club in Itasca.
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
Suburban shelter helps rescued beagles find healthy, happy homes
SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. — The phrase ‘Sweet Home Chicago’ has even more significance this week as more than 100 beagles rescued from a Virginia breeding facility arrived in the suburbs in search of a forever home. The canines are part of what’s said to be one of...
WTGS
Teachers union promotes hiding students' gender preferences from parents
WASHINGTON (TND) — A national teachers union is promoting a "pronoun card" tool for students to indicate whether they want their school to hide their gender identity from their parents. On the pronoun card, known as a “Student Introduction Card,” is a question asking students whether they wish for...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Latest RAISE grants include $17 million for Ridge Road Complete Streets project
Munster's efforts to make Ridge Road more friendly to people and bikes are getting a boost. The town was awarded more than $17 million in the latest round of Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) grants announced by the U.S. Department of Transportation Thursday. As part of the...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago-area trio charged with defrauding $2.75M in COVID relief funds to buy luxury cars, property
CHICAGO - Three people from the Chicago area are facing charges for illegally receiving more than $2.75 million in small business loans from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Samuel W. Jackson, David L. Sullivan II and Elizabeth A. Chervinko are accused of submitting fraudulent applications and...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Public Schools CEO addresses teacher shortage, back-to-school health concerns
CHICAGO - The countdown is on until the school year begins in Chicago. In less than two weeks, Chicago Public Schools students will return to the classroom. The CEO of CPS spoke Wednesday about parents’ concerns and the preparations ahead for the new year. Pedro Martinez acknowledged there are...
