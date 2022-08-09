ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

wcsjnews.com

Updates From Grundy County Health Department

WCSJ recently heard from Heather at the Grundy County Health Department as she wanted to share some health related news, friendly public reminders and these upcoming dates of local interest, with listeners. Your browser does not support the audio element. More info and sign up for the Anybody 5K and...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

New grant program aims to benefit suburban Cook County manufacturing companies

COOK COUNTY - Suburban Cook County manufacturing companies are getting a boost with the launch of a new initiative. On Thursday, county President Toni Preckwinkle announced the $5 million grant program called "Cook County Manufacturing Re-invented." The initiative is aimed at funding programs for businesses that promote competitiveness and resiliency.
COOK COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Free COVID-19 tests available for Illinois public schools

CHICAGO (WICS/WRSP) — K-12 public schools in Illinois now have the opportunity to get free over-the-counter (OTC) COVID-19 rapid antigen tests. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced on Wednesday it has a one-time bulk shipment of 1 million tests. They will be made available to all K-12...
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

CPS 2022-2023 COVID Guidelines: Mask and Vaccine Mandates Are Out, ‘Close Contact' Procedures Are In

With Chicago Public Schools' back-to-school start date just over a week away, summer break for students and teachers is coming to a close. And now that COVID vaccinations are approved for children 6 months and older, guidelines and policies have shifted for the upcoming school year, with officials stressing the importance of vaccine protection over masking.
CHICAGO, IL
citybureau.org

Chicago’s Guaranteed Income Pilot Program, Explained

Five hundred dollars, no strings attached. That’s what the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot –– one of the largest guaranteed income programs in the U.S. –– plans to deliver to 5,000 low-income Chicagoans every month for a whole year. More than half of participants are already receiving the cash infusion.
CHICAGO, IL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Latest RAISE grants include $17 million for Ridge Road Complete Streets project

Munster's efforts to make Ridge Road more friendly to people and bikes are getting a boost. The town was awarded more than $17 million in the latest round of Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) grants announced by the U.S. Department of Transportation Thursday. As part of the...
MUNSTER, IN

