Cargill Announces New $4.9 Million Donation to Feeding America to Support Nationwide Hunger Relief and Access to More Protein

Phys.org
Plant-based 'beef' reduces carbon dioxide but threatens agriculture jobs
Plant-based alternatives to beef have the potential to help reduce carbon dioxide emissions, but their growth in popularity could disrupt the agricultural workforce, threatening more than 1.5 million industry jobs, new economic models show. This research, published Aug. 3 by Cornell, Johns Hopkins University and international partners in The Lancet...
Big U.S. chicken company, Mountaire, asks contractors to oppose transparency rule
WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Mountaire Farms, a top U.S. chicken company, is pressuring its contract farmers to oppose a Biden administration proposal aimed at improving their conditions because the company says it would ultimately reduce farmer pay, according to documents reviewed by Reuters and interviews with farmer advocates.
Nature.com
Proof of concept for developing novel feeds for cattle from wasted food and crop biomass to enhance agri-food system efficiency
Modern agri-food systems generate large amounts of crop-based biomass that are unfit for direct human consumption but potentially suitable for livestock feeding in production of meats, milk, and eggs. This study aims to develop novel feeds for cattle from some of those biomass materials through the natural microbial-driven processes of ensiling. Fruit and vegetables resembling supermarket discards were ensiled alone or co-ensiled with corn crop residues, mushroom wastes, etc. via laboratory experiments. Longitudinal sample analyses showed that (co-)ensiling was successful, with pH and fermentation acids changing rapidly into desirable ranges (pH"‰<"‰4.5, the acids 5"“13% DM with lactic acid dominating). The (co-)ensiled products had key nutritional parameters comparable to those of good quality forages commonly used on dairy farms. Additionally, in vitro incubation experiments indicated that the ensiled products could substitute certain conventional feeds while maintaining diet digestibility. Findings from this pilot study provide a proof of principle that quality novel feeds for cattle can be generated by co-ensiling food discards and low-value crop residues. Future research and animal feeding trials to demonstrate the utility of this approach can help societies more effectively utilize untapped biomass resources, strengthening the regenerative capacity of agri-food systems towards a more sustainable food future.
Phys.org
Multi-channel approach to extension reaps benefits for farmers fighting fall armyworm pest in Eastern Rwanda
A multi-channel approach to extension reaps greater benefits for smallholder farmers fighting the fall armyworm pest in Eastern Rwanda according to new CABI-led research published in the journal Food and Energy Security. The study, which was led by Dr. Justice Tambo and included colleagues from CABI's regional center for Africa...
I sold the rights to my Groove Armada songs to buy a farm – now I hope to revolutionise food production
On the way back from a gig 15 years ago, I read an article on the environmental consequences of food production. It made for sobering reading, and ended by saying: “If you don’t like the system, don’t depend on it.” I was inspired to transform our garden in France into a vegetable patch in a quest for self-sufficiency. This quickly escalated, and I ended up selling the rights to my songs with Groove Armada to buy a farm nearby. After 12 years in the agricultural school of hard knocks, what we learned there is now being applied on a National Trust farm near Swindon for which we were awarded the tenancy last year.
Phys.org
In the future, Norwegian salmon can be fed with locally sourced ragworms
Researchers had the idea of feeding ragworms with locally-cultivated seaweeds. The results were as gold-edged as the worms themselves—a high-quality, locally-sourced and sustainable feed for farmed salmon. "Ragworms are an exciting new feed raw material that can help to reduce the sector's dependency on imported materials, thus making Norwegian...
Phys.org
Carbon storage in harvested wood products
Wood is infinitely useful. Critically important for our changing climate, trees store carbon. When trees are harvested for wood products like lumber, some of that carbon continues to be stored. Even after a wood product is discarded, it keeps storing carbon. More than 90% of new single-family homes in the...
Phys.org
Brazil farmers bet on environmentally friendly cotton
The road through Cristalina, Brazil is in the middle of the tropics, but the fields on either side look like they are covered in snow—little white puffs of cotton stretching to the horizon. The alabaster plants interspersed with the corn and soybean fields outside the central-western town are part...
How an Xprize-winning group developed an AI assistant to help African farmers increase their crops and adapt to the climate crisis
Penn State's PlantVillage, which uses artificial intelligence to protect agriculture, has developed eight apps in over 60 countries and 30 languages.
California unveils water strategy, planning for greater scarcity
(Reuters) - California Governor Gavin Newsom unveiled a new water strategy on Thursday that plans for a future with 10% less water and shifts the emphasis from conservation to capturing more water that otherwise flows out to sea.
technologynetworks.com
Environmental Impact of 57,000 Multi-Ingredient Processed Foods Unveiled
A study estimating the environmental impact of 57,000 food products in the UK and Ireland has been published by an Oxford-led research team in the journal PNAS this week. It provides a first step towards enabling consumers, retailers, and policymakers to make informed decisions on the environmental impacts of food and drink products.
nutritionaloutlook.com
Mushroom supplier Nammex names new chief strategy and innovation officer
Bill Chioffi previously served as vice president of global sourcing and sustainability at Gaia Herbs. Mushroom extracts supplier Nammex (Gibsons, BC, Canada) has welcomed Bill Chioffi to its management team. Chioffi will serve as the company’s chief strategy and innovation officer. Chioffi’s background includes a 21-year tenure with Gaia...
natureworldnews.com
Experts Find How to Reduce Nitrogen Fertilizer Quantity for Growing Grain Crops
A method has been developed by researchers at the University of California, Davis, to lessen the number of nitrogen fertilizers required to grow cereal crops. The discovery could help the environment while saving American farmers billions of dollars each year on fertilizer expenses. Any grass in the Poaceae family that...
Phys.org
Scientists offer blueprint for sustainable redesign of food systems
New research describes food systems designed not by the logic of growth such as efficiency and extraction, but by principles of sufficiency, regeneration, distribution, commons, and care. It argues that food systems can instead be the foundation of healthy communities, ecologies and economies. "For this agenda-setting article, we've reviewed the...
State attorneys general support new poultry rule but question oversight
The attorneys general of 10 states are backing a proposed rule by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that is meant to get poultry growers fair agreements with meat processors, but they want stronger oversight. “One of the many reasons it’s tough for small poultry farmers — and small farmers of all kinds — to afford […] The post State attorneys general support new poultry rule but question oversight appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
The CHIPS Act Should Invest in the American Heartland | Opinion
It is increasingly clear that the stakes in the great-power competition with China are existential.
