Comments / 0

Issey Miyake: The life and legacy of the King of Pleats

Issey Miyake, the innovative Japanese fashion designer behind Steve Jobs’ signature black turtleneck has died, aged 84.Miyake passed away from liver cancer on 5 August at a hospital in Tokyo. He was surrounded by close friends and associates, according to a statement from the Miyake Design Studio and the Issey Miyake Group, as per WWD. The trailblazer, famed for his practical designs and best-selling fragrances, wished for no funeral or memorial service. “Never one to embrace trends, Miyake’s dynamic spirit was driven by a relentless curiosity and desire to convey joy through the medium of design,” the Japanese fashion house...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
AFP

Issey Miyake: seamless innovator of avant-garde style

Fashion innovator Issey Miyake shook up Parisian style with his highly wearable avant-garde designs, saying he was driven to create clothes that "bring beauty and joy" after witnessing the horrors of Hiroshima. I have tried, albeit unsuccessfully, to put them behind me, preferring to think of things that can be created, not destroyed, and that bring beauty and joy," Miyake wrote.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Elle

Trailblazing Japanese Designer Issey Miyake Has Passed Away

The visionary Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake has sadly died aged 84, following a battle with cancer. Earlier this morning, Miyake Design Group and Issey Miyake Group released a brief statement confirming the news, adding that the designer passed away 'surrounded by close friends and associates' in a Tokyo hospital. No funeral or memorial service will be held, as per Miyake's wishes.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Issey Miyake Dies at 84

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Japanese fashion maverick Issey Miyake, famed for his cutting-edge fabric and bestselling perfumes, died in a Tokyo hospital at age 84. The cause of death was hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer, according to a brief release Tuesday from the Miyake Design Studio and the Issey Miyake Group, which added that he was “surrounded by close friends and associates” at the time of his passing.More from WWDIssey Miyake Dies at 84: A Look Back at the Designer's CareerOlivia Newton-John Through the YearsHomme Plissé Issey Miyake Men's Fall 2022 There will be no...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elle

Issey Miyake’s Genius Transcended Fashion Into Beauty

As the world mourns the passing of legendary designer Issey Miyake, ELLE UK looks to his impact, not only on the history of fashion, but on his boundary-breaking work within the realm of beauty as well. A realm where painterly eyeshadow was blown on with a straw, tie-dye beehives were spray painted and 3D cellophane highlighter was the norm. Otherworldly, ethereal, experimental and totally modern, the beauty looks that walked Miyake's runways changed a generation's very notion of what hair and make-up could be.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

