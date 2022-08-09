Read full article on original website
Issey Miyake, Japan's fashion maverick, dies at 84
Issey Miyake, who built one of Japan's biggest fashion brands and was known for his boldly sculpted pleated pieces as well as former Apple CEO Steve Jobs' black turtlenecks, has died. He was 84. Miyake died Aug. 5 of liver cancer, Miyake Design Office said Tuesday.
Issey Miyake: The life and legacy of the King of Pleats
Issey Miyake, the innovative Japanese fashion designer behind Steve Jobs' signature black turtleneck has died, aged 84. Miyake passed away from liver cancer on 5 August at a hospital in Tokyo. He was surrounded by close friends and associates, according to a statement from the Miyake Design Studio and the Issey Miyake Group. The trailblazer, famed for his practical designs and best-selling fragrances, wished for no funeral or memorial service. "Never one to embrace trends, Miyake's dynamic spirit was driven by a relentless curiosity and desire to convey joy through the medium of design," the Japanese fashion house said.
Issey Miyake: seamless innovator of avant-garde style
Fashion innovator Issey Miyake shook up Parisian style with his highly wearable avant-garde designs, saying he was driven to create clothes that "bring beauty and joy" after witnessing the horrors of Hiroshima. "I have tried, albeit unsuccessfully, to put them behind me, preferring to think of things that can be created, not destroyed, and that bring beauty and joy," Miyake wrote.
Elle
Trailblazing Japanese Designer Issey Miyake Has Passed Away
The visionary Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake has sadly died aged 84, following a battle with cancer. Earlier this morning, Miyake Design Group and Issey Miyake Group released a brief statement confirming the news, adding that the designer passed away 'surrounded by close friends and associates' in a Tokyo hospital. No funeral or memorial service will be held, as per Miyake's wishes.
Remembering Issey Miyake Through His 4 Most Innovative Creations
From Pleats Please to Steve Jobs' turtlenecks
Issey Miyake Dies at 84
Japanese fashion maverick Issey Miyake, famed for his cutting-edge fabric and bestselling perfumes, died in a Tokyo hospital at age 84. The cause of death was hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer, according to a brief release Tuesday from the Miyake Design Studio and the Issey Miyake Group, which added that he was "surrounded by close friends and associates" at the time of his passing.
Issey Miyake, Japan's prince of pleats, dies of cancer aged 84 - media
Japanese designer Issey Miyake, famed for his pleated style of clothing that never wrinkles and who produced the signature black turtleneck of friend and Apple Inc founder Steve Jobs, has died. He was 84.
Daily News: RIP Issey Miyake, Serena Williams Covers Vogue’s September Issue, Bella Hadid Fronts New Proenza Campaign, Inside Taylor Hill’s Closet, And More!
Revered Japanese designer Issey Miyake passed away on August 5, leaving behind him a legacy that spans influential fashion moments and movements—from the chic pleats that are synonymous with his name to Steve Jobs’ omnipresent black turtlenecks—alike. The designer, whose brand will celebrate 50 years in business in 2023, had been battling liver cancer. Having survived the US atomic bomb attack on Hiroshima as a child and lost his mother to radiation exposure three years later, Miyake became obsessed with making “things that can be created, not destroyed, and that bring beauty and joy.” Inspired by his love of dance and a pivotal experience designing costumes for the Frankfurt Ballet company in the early ’90s, his most famous contribution to fashion are his graceful heat-pressed plissé garments, which he introduced under the Pleats Please line in 1993 (followed by Homme Plissé.) As reported by the Washington Post, a private family funeral has already taken place and there will be no officially organized pubic events to celebrate the designer, in keeping with his wishes. RIP.
Legendary Japanese fashion designer dies of liver cancer
Famed Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake died on Aug. 5 in Tokyo from liver cancer at age 84.
Elle
Issey Miyake’s Genius Transcended Fashion Into Beauty
As the world mourns the passing of legendary designer Issey Miyake, ELLE UK looks to his impact, not only on the history of fashion, but on his boundary-breaking work within the realm of beauty as well. A realm where painterly eyeshadow was blown on with a straw, tie-dye beehives were spray painted and 3D cellophane highlighter was the norm. Otherworldly, ethereal, experimental and totally modern, the beauty looks that walked Miyake's runways changed a generation's very notion of what hair and make-up could be.
