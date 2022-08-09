ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Vitalik Buterin Issues Rare Ethereum Price Prediction As Highly Anticipated Merge Approaches

The co-founder of Ethereum (ETH) says that the market still hasn’t priced in the network’s long-anticipated transition to proof-of-stake slated for next month. In a recent interview, Vitalik Buterin says that Ethereum’s delayed merge to its Beacon Chain is currently affecting investor sentiment, but he thinks the overall narrative will turn positive after the transition is complete.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Whales Pile Into Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu As Holdings Explode by Over 500%

Ethereum (ETH) whales are aggressively increasing their holdings of a Dogecoin (DOGE) rival as the crypto market stages a modest recovery. According to transactions tracker WhaleStats, Ethereum whales have increased their holdings of Shiba Inu (SHIB) by slightly over 580% from $736,000 to over $5 million in under 24 hours, in the process moving the Dogecoin competitor from being their seventh-largest holding to the second-largest holding.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Ethereum price up 70% in 30 days, Vitalik Buterin says 'the Merge is coming,' talks post-upgrade benefits

(Kitco News) Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin praised the benefits the Merge would bring, including significantly lower transaction fees and a number of key upgrades. "The Merge is coming. This effort we have been working on for the last eight years," Buterin told the crowd of avid crypto investors and developers at the Blockchain Futurist Conference held in Toronto this week.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ftx#Cryptocurrency#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Web3 Technology#Ftx Bringing Crypto Swaps#Ftx Pay#Community Points#Ftx Ventures
u.today

SHIB Owners to Be on “Lookout,” Someone Massively Buys ADA for Unknown Reason, Vitalik Buterin Presents New Feature for ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Shiba Inu owners should be on "lookout," says David Gokhshtein. Founder of Gokhshtein Media David Gokhshtein has once again shown support for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. In a recent tweet, he hinted at the bursting potential of the meme crypto, writing that the meme crypto looks like “it wants to rip” and posting a "watch out" emoji alongside. This is not the first time Gokhshtein endorses SHIB. In May, the former U.S. congressional candidate stated that Shiba Inu has a great model and that the next few months could be essential for the canine coin. In the meantime, Shiba Inu teases upcoming new implementations such as Shibarium, the Layer 2 platform in which SHIB: The Metaverse will be developed, along with SHI, the Shiba ecosystem stablecoin.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Instagram
NEWSBTC

The Best Exchanges to Cash Out Bitcoin

With over a thousand cryptocurrency exchanges available worldwide, deciding which one is the best, affordable, and scam-free to exchange your Bitcoin with can be confusing. Choosing an exchange isn’t an easy task. There are many factors to consider before using a particular exchange. You must first consider the following:
CURRENCIES
NEWSBTC

Zompot – The Next Crypto Wave Arrives To Meet Ethereum And Ripple

America might help us get out of the bear market in 2022 through a spot Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF). This was initially refused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) due to what has been described as the cryptocurrency markets’ affinity for manipulation and a lack of security.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,651 BTC Off Binance

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $39,844,169 worth of Bitcoin off Binance. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 3E2adcep2NRRpriLnWn1AvW3AHKqBx2mMr. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
MARKETS
Benzinga

FTX Partners With Reddit To Integrate Crypto Swaps: What You Need To Know

Offchain Labs announced Tuesday the launch of the Arbitrum Nova chain, a brand-new layer-2 roll-up, to all users and developers. The AnyTrust technology from Arbitrum, which is designed for extremely low-cost transactions with robust security assurances, formed the foundation of the new chain called Arbitrum Nova. Nova uses a data...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CFO Says Crypto Staking for Institutional Investors Could Be a ‘Phenomenon’ in the Future

A top executive at leading US-based crypto exchange platform Coinbase says that staking for blue-chip investors is likely to grow in popularity in the years ahead. In a new analyst call, Coinbase chief financial officer Alesia Haas says that the firm recently offering crypto staking for institutions will be felt further down the line rather than in the near term.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Reddit Expands Community Points Offering With FTX Pay Integration

Social media giant Reddit has formed a partnership with FTX Pay to allow users to pay gas fees on transactions using community points, according to a press release on Tuesday. The integration will also allow Reddit users to purchase ether (ETH) directly on the app in order to pay for network fees on different blockchains.
INTERNET
CoinDesk

‘Hey, Look, It’s a Monkey!’ Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Pokes Fun at Ape NFTs, Expresses Optimism About the Merge

Vitalik Buterin poked fun at the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) non-fungible tokens (NFTs) built atop the Ethereum ecosystem he co-founded, and expressed optimism about the Merge, the impending fundamental overhaul of how the network is run. The original catalyst behind the creation of cryptocurrencies, Buterin noted, was social change....
ETHEREUM

Comments / 0

Community Policy