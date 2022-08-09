ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Yardbarker

Why MLB won't hold a 'Field of Dreams' game in 2023

The "Field of Dreams" game has very quickly become one of the most fun events during the MLB season, and a reason to watch baseball in the dog days of August whether your favorite team is playing or not. But, sadly, the game held in Dyersville, Iowa will not be returning in 2023.
DYERSVILLE, IA
Reason.com

Field of Welfare: How COVID Funds Might Build a Money-Losing Ballpark in a Cornfield

As Major League Baseball on Thursday takes to a remote Iowa cornfield for its second annual Field of Dreams game in commemoration of the nostalgic 1989 Kevin Costner film, it's worth reflecting that at least five different governments are cobbling together a deal to spend a combined $45 million in taxpayer money on a proposed 3,000-capacity stadium to be built on the site of the movie and game.
DYERSVILLE, IA
The Spun

Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender

Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KOEL 950 AM

Moment of Sportsmanship During Little League Game Goes Viral

Texas is wild about its youth sports. Fiercely passionate. Recently in the world of Little League baseball, the Wylie Abilene team had an outstanding season making it all to the Southwest Regionals. Unfortunately, they lost to a very powerful Tulsa National team. However, there's no denying these young men have...
SPORTS
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Harry Caray Hologram On 'Field Of Dreams' Broadcast

Fox broke out an interesting feature for its "Field of Dreams" game coverage tonight. During the seventh inning stretch between the Cubs and Reds in Iowa, the broadcast showed a hologram version of Harry Caray, the iconic late Chicago announcer, leading the crowd in "Take Me Out To The Ballgame."
MLB
TMZ.com

MLB To Honor Ray Liotta During 'Field Of Dreams' Game

4:28 PM PT -- Multiple packages featuring Liotta were aired just before the game began. One of the pieces featured Liotta's famous scene as Shoeless Joe Jackson, where he asked on the field, "Is this heaven?" The corn rows out at the "Field of Dreams" game won't be without the...
DYERSVILLE, IA
ClutchPoints

Field of Dreams game gets emotional recreation from Ken Griffey Jr. and Sr.

Baseball scores another big win with the 2022 edition of the Field of Dreams Game. Last year, the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox graced the iconic diamond in Iowa. This time around, it’s the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds who are sharing the field, but before the game started, MLB legends Ken Griffey Jr. and his dad Ken Griffey Sr. gave fans all the goosebumps as they recreated the memorable scene near the end of the Field of Dreams movie where Kevin Costner’s character said: “Hey dad, you want to have a catch?”
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

MLB 2022 Field of Dreams game: Best moments, scenes and more

Major League Baseball was back in heaven Thursday night. Or was it Iowa?. The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds met at a ballpark next to the filming location of the iconic 1989 movie "Field of Dreams," where Ray Kinsella (played by Kevin Costner) built a baseball field in the middle of his cornfields at the direction of a mysterious voice that told him, "If you build it, they will come."
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Field of Dreams Game 2022: Tour the ballpark in photos

"People will come, Ray. They'll come to Iowa for reasons they can't even fathom. They'll turn up your driveway not knowing for sure why they're doing it. They'll arrive at your door as innocent as children, longing for the past. …. "And they'll walk out to the bleachers, sit in...
DYERSVILLE, IA
MLB

MiLB Field of Dreams game FAQ

It's not heaven, but for baseball fans, it's close. Following the success of last year's inaugural MLB at Field of Dreams game featuring the Yankees and White Sox, a pair of Minor League clubs got their chance to play in the cornfields of Dyersville, Iowa. While the Cubs and Reds...
DYERSVILLE, IA
Larry Brown Sports

MLB will not return to ‘Field of Dreams’ in 2023

MLB on Thursday is hosting its second ever regular season game at the Field of Dreams location, but they won’t be back in 2023. Hall of Fame first baseman Frank Thomas is one of the owners of a group that has a controlling interest in the Field of Dreams location in Dyersville, Iowa. The Big Hurt told the Des Moines Register that MLB won’t be able to play at the Field of Dreams next year because of construction plans the ownership group has.
DYERSVILLE, IA
