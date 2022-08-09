Read full article on original website
Why MLB won't hold a 'Field of Dreams' game in 2023
The "Field of Dreams" game has very quickly become one of the most fun events during the MLB season, and a reason to watch baseball in the dog days of August whether your favorite team is playing or not. But, sadly, the game held in Dyersville, Iowa will not be returning in 2023.
Watch: Cubs, Reds enter Field of Dreams with legends leading the way
There was no shortage of legends on hand to get the Field of Dreams game started between the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday evening.
Field of Welfare: How COVID Funds Might Build a Money-Losing Ballpark in a Cornfield
As Major League Baseball on Thursday takes to a remote Iowa cornfield for its second annual Field of Dreams game in commemoration of the nostalgic 1989 Kevin Costner film, it's worth reflecting that at least five different governments are cobbling together a deal to spend a combined $45 million in taxpayer money on a proposed 3,000-capacity stadium to be built on the site of the movie and game.
Field of Dreams Is Building, So Major League Baseball Won't Come in 2023
Frank Thomas says there won't be a Field of Dreams game in 2023.
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
Moment of Sportsmanship During Little League Game Goes Viral
Texas is wild about its youth sports. Fiercely passionate. Recently in the world of Little League baseball, the Wylie Abilene team had an outstanding season making it all to the Southwest Regionals. Unfortunately, they lost to a very powerful Tulsa National team. However, there's no denying these young men have...
MLB World Reacts To Harry Caray Hologram On 'Field Of Dreams' Broadcast
Fox broke out an interesting feature for its "Field of Dreams" game coverage tonight. During the seventh inning stretch between the Cubs and Reds in Iowa, the broadcast showed a hologram version of Harry Caray, the iconic late Chicago announcer, leading the crowd in "Take Me Out To The Ballgame."
MLB・
Iowa Basketball Makes TJ Power's Top 5
4-Star Power Forward Talks About Hawkeyes Being Among Finalists
WLWT 5
'Not everybody gets to do this': Reds, Cubs little league teams play at 'Field of Dreams'
On Thursday, the grown-ups will take to the field. But on Wednesday afternoon, the Field of Dreams was about the little leaguers. The young baseball players can't believe they get to play on the iconic field!. "Not everybody gets to do this, and I'm one of the few people that...
FOX Sports
Field of Dreams Game 2022: Minor-leaguers get their night on big stage
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — There's a moment in every midsummer night minor-league ballgame, usually around the sixth inning or so, when the sun has already dipped beyond the horizon, yet the sky is still bright and blue enough for baseball. It's the golden hour, the precious minutes in which time...
TMZ.com
MLB To Honor Ray Liotta During 'Field Of Dreams' Game
4:28 PM PT -- Multiple packages featuring Liotta were aired just before the game began. One of the pieces featured Liotta's famous scene as Shoeless Joe Jackson, where he asked on the field, "Is this heaven?" The corn rows out at the "Field of Dreams" game won't be without the...
AOL Corp
MLB won't return to Field of Dreams site in 2023 due to construction, owner Frank Thomas says
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — When Frank Thomas and his partners purchased the “Field of Dreams” movie site a year ago, they outlined a wide range of plans for the rural Iowa tourist attraction. They hoped to turn it into a youth baseball and softball complex that one day...
Our Top 20 for 2022: Who joins 4-star football recruit Bravion Rogers as a top Austin-area utility athlete?
This summer, the American-Statesman is breaking down the upcoming high school football season for the Austin area by looking at the top players at each position. Each week, the top 20 players are being ranked at each position in two installments. These aren't recruiting rankings, though we do factor raw talent into the equation....
Field of Dreams game gets emotional recreation from Ken Griffey Jr. and Sr.
Baseball scores another big win with the 2022 edition of the Field of Dreams Game. Last year, the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox graced the iconic diamond in Iowa. This time around, it’s the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds who are sharing the field, but before the game started, MLB legends Ken Griffey Jr. and his dad Ken Griffey Sr. gave fans all the goosebumps as they recreated the memorable scene near the end of the Field of Dreams movie where Kevin Costner’s character said: “Hey dad, you want to have a catch?”
ESPN
MLB 2022 Field of Dreams game: Best moments, scenes and more
Major League Baseball was back in heaven Thursday night. Or was it Iowa?. The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds met at a ballpark next to the filming location of the iconic 1989 movie "Field of Dreams," where Ray Kinsella (played by Kevin Costner) built a baseball field in the middle of his cornfields at the direction of a mysterious voice that told him, "If you build it, they will come."
FOX Sports
Field of Dreams Game 2022: Tour the ballpark in photos
"People will come, Ray. They'll come to Iowa for reasons they can't even fathom. They'll turn up your driveway not knowing for sure why they're doing it. They'll arrive at your door as innocent as children, longing for the past. …. "And they'll walk out to the bleachers, sit in...
MLB
MiLB Field of Dreams game FAQ
It's not heaven, but for baseball fans, it's close. Following the success of last year's inaugural MLB at Field of Dreams game featuring the Yankees and White Sox, a pair of Minor League clubs got their chance to play in the cornfields of Dyersville, Iowa. While the Cubs and Reds...
CBS News
Cubs players soaking in all the nostalgia ahead of Field of Dreams game in Iowa
It's going down in Iowa. The Cubs will take on the Reds in the Field of Dreams game Thursday night. It's a once in a lifetime chance for the major leaguers to be kids again.
MLB will not return to ‘Field of Dreams’ in 2023
MLB on Thursday is hosting its second ever regular season game at the Field of Dreams location, but they won’t be back in 2023. Hall of Fame first baseman Frank Thomas is one of the owners of a group that has a controlling interest in the Field of Dreams location in Dyersville, Iowa. The Big Hurt told the Des Moines Register that MLB won’t be able to play at the Field of Dreams next year because of construction plans the ownership group has.
