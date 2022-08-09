CLEAR LAKE, Iowa — While election polls and predictions forecast Democrats losing ground in November’s midterms, Iowans at one of the party’s longstanding fundraising events said recent news has improved Democratic candidates’ chances. Democratic candidates in Iowa’s upcoming midterm election spoke Friday night to a small crowd gathered for the 19th annual Iowa Democratic Wing […] The post Iowa Democrats at Wing Ding say abortion, school policy will help midterm chances appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.

IOWA STATE ・ 17 MINUTES AGO