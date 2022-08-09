Read full article on original website
Massachusetts savings overflowing amidst pause on spending, tax relief
State tax collections have surged in recent years to the point that nearly $3 billion in excess revenue could be returned to taxpayers, but so too has the amount of money that Massachusetts keeps stashed away and the state now has more than five times as much in its rainy day fund as it did five years ago.
15 Highest Paid School Districts In Massachusetts |2022
Deciding where to live is essential for many families, mostly because it will ultimately determine which school district their kids attend. Massachusetts is a national leader in education. A solid education frequently paves for success and opportunity. The school districts in Massachusetts provide this. We utilized rankings from Niche, which...
Massachusetts voters will decide on two ballot initiatives this fall related to retail alcohol licensing and dental insurance
The Massachusetts Secretary of State completed the signature verification process for the second round of signatures submitted by campaigns for two ballot initiatives. The Committee on Dental Insurance Quality is leading the campaign in support of a ballot initiative to establish a medical loss ratio for dental plans at 83% and require the insurer to refund the excess premium to its covered individuals and covered groups. A medical loss ratio is the portion of premium revenue a healthcare insurance company spends on claims, medical care, and healthcare quality for its customers. Currently, Massachusetts has established an 88% medical loss ratio for medical insurance plans, but there is no medical loss ratio for dental insurance plans.
Lack of rainfall in Massachusetts leads to drought status upgrades
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you with the latest on the ongoing drought.
Three Western Massachusetts High Schools Named Best in the State in 2022
It's hard to believe, but it's that time of year again, back to school. Berkshire County is lucky to be home to some of the best schools in Massachusetts and three of them just received nationwide recognition. Each year U.S. News and World Reports reviews high schools across the country...
Massachusetts Bans Nonessential Water Use
(Greenfield, MA) As the drought continues to worsen, Massachusetts has declared a Level 3 Critical Drought. The state has required Greenfield and all other towns to ban all nonessential outdoor watering and water use, effective immediately. “Unfortunately, one rain event is not going to get us out of this situation...
Here is when school starts in Massachusetts
22News has compiled a list of the starting dates for school districts across western Massachusetts.
Massachusetts renters warned about apartment scams
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWALTHAM -- It's a growing trend that the Better Business Bureau (BBB) expects to get worse when college students return in September. We are talking about rental scams. "A living nightmare is the way I describe it," says Ashley Colindres, a Waltham resident looking for a new place. "They will all ask you to send money up front, tell you that you can go look in the windows to see if you like the place. If you're still interested send us a deposit, and we will mail you the key."So far, the BBB says 12 people have...
Sports betting in Massachusetts: Gov. Baker offers support for substance of bill, but is ‘working through the details’
Gov. Charlie Baker said Tuesday afternoon that he “conceptually” supports legislation legalizing sports wagering in Massachusetts days before a deadline to act on a bill that has sat on his desk for the last week. Lawmakers sent the governor a compromise sports betting bill last week, and Baker...
In secretary of the commonwealth debate, Galvin touts his experience while Sullivan pokes holes in his record
The Democratic contenders for secretary of the commonwealth squared off Wednesday in a Greater Boston debate that centered largely on efforts to increase voter turnout and break down barriers at the ballot box. Seven-term incumbent Bill Galvin touted his years of experience in the role while Tanisha Sullivan, an attorney...
Massachusetts AC repair companies inundated with calls for service
DEDHAM, Mass. — HVAC companies across Massachusetts have been inundated with calls for air conditioning repairs during the latest heatwave. Scott MacFarlane, owner of MacFarlane Energy in Dedham, told Boston 25 News that his company has been getting up to 100 requests for service daily. He said his Cape...
Campaign urges peaceful coexistence with coyotes in Massachusetts
BOSTON - The MSPCA is launching a new campaign to encourage people to live safely alongside coyotes.There have been several recent sightings in neighborhoods, and experts say the animals aren't going away so it's important to learn how to coexist with them.They're reminding residents not to leave food out. If you get close to a coyote, wave your arms and make loud noises to scare them off. According to the MSPCA, there have been 25 coyote attacks on humans in the last 25 years. Two people were bit by a coyote in Swampscott earlier this summer. "Having this many coyotes in such populated areas is relatively new in our state-but they're here and they're not going anywhere," MSPCA advocacy specialist Elizabeth Magner said. "We have to coexist and modify our behaviors. If we do then we will be safe-and the coyotes will be, too."
Podcast- GOP Candidate for Governor Geoff Diehl on North Shore – Details His Vision for Massachusetts – Links – Photos
Diehl has published his “Blueprint for Massachusetts” that details his position on many key issues facing the state. Click Here. MSONEWSPORTS will be conducting additional candidate interviews prior to the September 6th primary election. South Dakota Governor will be campaigning with Geoff Diehl this week in Massachusetts.
WATCH: Democrats in attorney general primary race debate
The three Democratic candidates for Massachusetts attorney general met to debate Wednesday at 11 a.m. Andrea Campbell, Shannon Liss-Riordan and Quentin Palfrey took the stage at WBUR's CitySpace in the hopes of winning voters' support ahead of the the Sept. 6 primary. Incumbent Maura Healey is running for governor, which created space for a wide-open Democratic primary.
Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Massachusetts
I've been working the morning shift in Berkshire County for over 10 years now. Driving from Pittsfield to Great Barrington at 3:30/4:00 am in the morning, I can say there are barely any other vehicles on the road. Many times there isn't a single vehicle on the road for quite a stretch. It is very tempting for me to just drive through a red light but I obviously respect the laws of the road. Let's be honest, if I were to do that, it would just be my luck and I would be nailed with a ticket, blemishes on my driving record, and plenty of headaches. Who needs that? I don't need to pay a fine on top of the expensive gas prices here in Massachusetts.
With ‘challenging’ winter heating season predicted, programs offer financial assistance
FITCHBURG — Alec O’Meara, media relations manager for energy provider Unitil, admits it “does seem counterintuitive” to talk about the winter heating season in the middle of summer, just off a heatwave. But, he explained Wednesday, there is a reason behind it: A possible spike in...
Massachusetts Nurses Association Applauds Gov. Baker’s Veto of Bill That Would Have Allowed Unlicensed Individuals To Administer Insulin To Students
In full transparency, the following is a press release from the Massachusetts Nurses Association submitted to SOURCE media. (stock photo) CANTON – The Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA), which represents more than 25,000 registered nurses and health professionals, including hundreds of school nurses throughout the Commonwealth, applauds the decision by Governor Charlie Baker to veto House Bill 5052, An Act Providing for Diabetic Management in Schools,” which would have allowed unlicensed school personnel to administer insulin and glucose monitoring tests for children with Type 1 Diabetes who are unable to self-administer these treatments.
Lowest gas prices in Massachusetts average $3.75 per gallon
According to GasBuddy, the lowest price for a gallon of gas in western Massachusetts is $3.75 per gallon, while the most expensive is $4.89.
Massachusetts family activities: 10 free and fun things to do with kids this summer
Looking to get the kids out of the house before school is back in season? Or maybe you’re looking to spend a weekend out instead of lounging around. Either way, many families might also be hoping to save some money. Across Massachusetts, there are plenty of family-friendly activities to...
Baker-Polito Administration announces 107 new Massachusetts healthy incentives program farm vendors
BOSTON – Today the Baker-Polito Administration announced new vendors for the Healthy Incentives Program. One hundred and seven new vendors and fifteen current vendors were selected based on their ability to respond to the needs of prioritized populations and communities. This includes serving areas where food insecurity and rates of chronic disease have historically been disproportionately high, serving areas designated as food deserts or low-access areas, and demonstrating an ability to reach SNAP clients with disabilities and/or Black SNAP clients, who have historically accessed fewer HIP locations compared to other client populations.
