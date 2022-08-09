ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

School districts scrambling to fill teacher vacancies before students return from summer break

With the new school year fast approaching, districts across the country are scrambling to fill teacher vacancies before students return to classrooms. "Those headlines are no real surprise compared to what we've been experiencing here," Jesse Coburn, a superintendent of Heuvelton New York Central School District, told "America’s Newsroom" Tuesday. "I think in this part of New York State, it's rural, and we've been experiencing a population decline for really the last 20 years."
EDUCATION
The 74

Educators’ Poor Morale Matters, Even If They Don’t Quit. Here’s Why

Schools have been trying to return to normal after three years of closures, disruption and setbacks, so it’s no surprise that the pandemic has taken a toll on educators’ morale. Yet, thus far, public school educators nationally have not left their jobs at notably higher rates than before the pandemic began. Even so, poor morale […]
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chalkbeat

Feds: Schools should reexamine discipline of students with disabilities

Federal education officials are urging schools to reduce rates of suspension and expulsion for students with disabilities, as many schools continue to grapple with higher levels of student stress and misbehavior.That means schools should be looking closely at their discipline data for disparities, officials said. Schools also should be training staff to help students with disabilities who struggle with their behavior without removing them from school.“We don’t have to choose between...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNN

Must schools tell parents their child is transitioning?

Must schools tell parents their child is transitioning? “It’s important that parents know what’s going on with their children,” says Psychologist Erica Anderson, herself a trans woman. And, “I don’t think the default position should be to assume that there’s a problem at home.”
EDUCATION
Chalkbeat

Is there a national teacher shortage?

Students across the country are heading back to school. Will there be enough teachers waiting for them? ABC’s World News Tonight claimed that there was a “teacher shortage crisis.” The Washington Post described a “catastrophic teacher shortage.” Some local school officials say hiring this summer has been particularly difficult.But some researchers have been skeptical, saying that the data does not support these claims and that shortages are limited to certain schools and...
EDUCATION
TheConversationAU

'It hurt my heart and my wallet': the unnecessary test stressing teachers before they even make it to the classroom

There is no shortage of articles about how teachers are stressed, due to their complex jobs and high workloads. But what is happening before they make it to the classroom? There are lots of reasons why Australia has a teacher shortage and my new research sheds light on one deterrent that is not often talked about. This is the high-stakes Literacy and Numeracy Test for Initial Teacher Education, known as LANTITE. What is LANTITE? Introduced in 2017, LANTITE is made up of two separate computer-based tests: one for numeracy, and one for literacy. ...
EDUCATION
TheConversationCanada

University anti-racism policies: Use shared decision-making to hear BIPOC student insights

“I did not consider a career as a university professor or a position in academic leadership because I have never been taught by someone who looked like me!” A graduate student shared this comment with me in 2016. Reflecting on my academic journey towards becoming a clinical assistant professor in occupational therapy at D'Youville University in Buffalo, New York, I realized we had something in common with each other — and with many BIPOC people at large universities. Our conversation about the lack of BIPOC role models in higher education is now the impetus of my doctoral research. In the Doctor...
COLLEGES
Chalkbeat

Schools need tutors. Can a new federal initiative find 250,000?

Recruiting is an uphill climb. And K-12 public schools have had to face it head on in the pandemic era. “For all of us that have done this work for any amount of time, we know it’s nice to say, let’s have some volunteers come in,” AmeriCorps CEO Michael D. Smith said at a White House event on recovery efforts in early July. “But it takes money. It takes positions. It takes...
EDUCATION
Phys.org

Teachers are critical to detecting and reporting child maltreatment

School closures during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic may have resulted in at least 5,500 fewer reports of endangered children, according to a new study showing teachers' essential role in the early detection and reporting of child maltreatment. Time spent in school and the resulting contact with teachers and...
KIDS
The 74

Back-to-School Shopping Inflation Hits Home for Parents, Teachers

Lavinia Aguião is feeling the pressure as a single mother and educator in Washington, D.C. as surging inflation cuts into her back-to-school shopping budget. “I feel like the most expensive thing is literally clothing, new backpacks and lunchboxes,” Aguião said of her search for supplies this month. Aguião is not alone in feeling the pinch.   […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Yitzi Weiner @ Authority Magazine

Andrew Campanella On Helping Children Thrive and Excel In School

If you have young children, read to them every night. Research demonstrates that when parents regularly read to their young children, kids build strong cognitive abilities, have robust vocabularies, and are more likely to develop their own love of reading. Just the process of regularly reading to your child is also reassuring to your daughter or son, because it is a consistent exercise that builds a positive and learning-oriented parent-child connection.

