Former Florida State defensive backs lands in Big Ten
The veteran defensive back is moving on to his third program in three years.
Lockyln pushing his RB unit to be physical and tough in 2022
When Carlos Locklyn was hired as Oregon's new running back coach, he was tasked with rebuilding a running back room that had just two scholarship players on its roster, while saying goodbye to last year's top rusher Travis Dye to the USC Trojans. Eight months later as the Ducks hit...
3 Florida Gators to watch in Billy Napier’s first camp and season
GAINESVILLE — Florida Gators coach Billy Napier credits much of his Louisiana success to two factors: his staff’s evaluation process in recruiting and their attention-to-detail player development. “I’m excited about applying those things here in this setting,” Napier said Tuesday. As we look for signs about...
Tom’s Take: Thoughts on the Recruitment of Jeremiyah Love
St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers College four-star running back / receiver Jeremiyah Love is one of the top athletes in the class of 2023. He’s coveted by a ton of schools across the country including Notre Dame, Alabama, Michigan, Texas A&M, Oregon to name a few.
Ranking the Top 25 defensive coordinators in college football in 2022
Editor’s note: Our annual Top 25 preview week continues with a breakdown of the best defensive coordinators in the business. The hardest job in college football, where losing happens nearly every play — and it’s only a question of how badly. The goal for defensive coordinators used to be 3-and-outs and forcing turnovers. Now it’s simply getting a stop — and not giving up another score.
LSU defensive back Jordan Toles enters transfer portal
LSU has seemingly lost its first player to the portal ahead of the 2022 season. Defensive back Jordan Toles has officially entered the transfer portal. Toles, who was competing for reps at both safety and cornerback over the offseason, appeared in 14 games over the last two seasons for the purple and gold, recording 16 tackles. Toles had not been at the last few practices open to the media.
Georgia football duo named among 25 most important players for 2022 season
ESPN analyst Bill Connelly named college football's top 25 most important players for the 2022 season on Thursday and two Georgia players made the list. The ranking was described as looking for the "unknown stars of 2022" that "will determine both what we remember about the season and how the national title race plays out" and "who could define the season with either moments or long spells of greatness."
New Florida football coach Billy Napier looks to rebuild the Gators into a championship contender
GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Joshua Thompson walks across the street from his office inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium earlier this year, puts on a hardhat and begins a tour of the future home of Florida football. He has recently been hired as new coach Billy Napier's director of football operations, and he's impressed by the bones of the 140,000-square foot facility, even though it was designed with the previous staff in mind.
VIDEO: DT Darrell Jackson practice drills
CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch defensive tackle Darrell Jackson during practice on Thursday. It was the sixth practice this fall, first in full pads. Practice resumes on Friday morning. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail at stock@insidetheu.com and on Twitter @InsideTheU.
Video: SJSU Head Coach Brent Brennan updates fall camp after first week
San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan discusses Thursday's practice and the Spartans' fall camp to this point. Brennan also reacts to the construction on the Spartan Athletics Complex and covers a list of topics regarding the Spartans' offense.
LB Stanquan Clark to announce commitment Sunday over 247Sports YouTube page
Miami Central four-star linebacker Stanquan Clark is set to announce a commitment Sunday at 2 p.m. EST over the 247Sports YouTube page. Clark is down to eight schools: Louisville, Auburn, NC State, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan, Rutgers and FAU. "They all treat me like family," Clark said over the phone on...
USF student-athlete self-marketing becomes paramount for new NIL landscape
TAMPA — With all the talk about Name, Image and Likeness laws across the country and the various collectives that have popped up to surround university athletic programs, there’s never been a more valuable time for collegiate student-athletes to market themselves. A student-athlete’s name can be seen as...
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo agrees to 'Spartan for Life' rollover contract
Not that anyone expected him to go anywhere, but Tom Izzo is formally locked in to ride out his Hall of Fame career at Michigan State. Athletic Director Alan Haller on Thursday announced MSU and Izzo have agreed to a new five-year rolling contract worth over $6 million per year.
Updated Evaluation and NFL Comparison: WR Ryan Wingo
Taking a look at five-star Ryan Wingo, a versatile offensive weapon who has shown this off-season that he can be a full-time wide receiver.
Late Kick: Transfer RB Zach Evans turning heads at Ole Miss
In this excerpt from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate says Ole Miss RB Zach Evans is primed for a huge season.
Arkansas Fall Camp Notes & Observations: Day 6
The Arkansas Razorbacks strapped on full pads for the first time Thursday as the team returned to the practice fields following their first day off on Wednesday. Check out all the latest one-one-one battles, injury news and more observations here...
Louisville QB Malik Cunningham made 'huge strides' during the offseason
Malik Cunningham had a good season last year. Statistically speaking, he posted career-best totals in passing for 2,841 yards and 20 touchdowns. As his bio details, Cunningham became the second quarterback in program history and 14th player overall to rush for over 1,000 yards in a single season. He finished fifth in the ACC in rushing, ranked fourth nationally in rushing touchdowns with 20, and finished 14th in the country in total offense. That is a really good season.
New Ole Miss commit Jordan Burks: 'I feel like I can create a second home at Ole Miss and make my mark there.'
Jordan Burks will soon be an Ole Miss Rebel. He made it official Thursday afternoon, choosing the Rebels over Mississippi State, Missouri, Texas Tech, Eastern Michigan and the G-League Ignite. Additionally, Burks held offers from Additionally, Burks also held other college offers from Appalachian State, Arkansas Pine-Bluff, DePaul, Florida, Florida...
Arkansas dealing with nagging injuries at defensive tackle
If there's one spot Arkansas cannot afford to have injuries, it's defensive tackle. The Razorbacks have some good players on the defensive interior, but it's just a spot that requires a significant amount of rotation with a good number of quality players. The Razorbacks have had a bit of bad news at that spot over the past few days, however.
'I lean on the aggressive side': Will the Illini return more punts and kicks this year?
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Almost anywhere Isaiah Williams goes on a football field draws plenty of attention. So when the dynamic wide receiver stood back to field punts during spring practices, some eyebrows perked up. It’s not that Williams can’t return punts or kickoffs. Quite the opposite. He’s dynamic with...
