College Sports

Tampa Bay Times

3 Florida Gators to watch in Billy Napier’s first camp and season

GAINESVILLE — Florida Gators coach Billy Napier credits much of his Louisiana success to two factors: his staff’s evaluation process in recruiting and their attention-to-detail player development. “I’m excited about applying those things here in this setting,” Napier said Tuesday. As we look for signs about...
saturdaytradition.com

Ranking the Top 25 defensive coordinators in college football in 2022

Editor’s note: Our annual Top 25 preview week continues with a breakdown of the best defensive coordinators in the business. The hardest job in college football, where losing happens nearly every play — and it’s only a question of how badly. The goal for defensive coordinators used to be 3-and-outs and forcing turnovers. Now it’s simply getting a stop — and not giving up another score.
247Sports

LSU defensive back Jordan Toles enters transfer portal

LSU has seemingly lost its first player to the portal ahead of the 2022 season. Defensive back Jordan Toles has officially entered the transfer portal. Toles, who was competing for reps at both safety and cornerback over the offseason, appeared in 14 games over the last two seasons for the purple and gold, recording 16 tackles. Toles had not been at the last few practices open to the media.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Georgia football duo named among 25 most important players for 2022 season

ESPN analyst Bill Connelly named college football's top 25 most important players for the 2022 season on Thursday and two Georgia players made the list. The ranking was described as looking for the "unknown stars of 2022" that "will determine both what we remember about the season and how the national title race plays out" and "who could define the season with either moments or long spells of greatness."
ATHENS, GA
ESPN

New Florida football coach Billy Napier looks to rebuild the Gators into a championship contender

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Joshua Thompson walks across the street from his office inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium earlier this year, puts on a hardhat and begins a tour of the future home of Florida football. He has recently been hired as new coach Billy Napier's director of football operations, and he's impressed by the bones of the 140,000-square foot facility, even though it was designed with the previous staff in mind.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Bob Shoop
Jeff Scott
247Sports

VIDEO: DT Darrell Jackson practice drills

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch defensive tackle Darrell Jackson during practice on Thursday. It was the sixth practice this fall, first in full pads. Practice resumes on Friday morning. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail at stock@insidetheu.com and on Twitter @InsideTheU.
247Sports

Louisville QB Malik Cunningham made 'huge strides' during the offseason

Malik Cunningham had a good season last year. Statistically speaking, he posted career-best totals in passing for 2,841 yards and 20 touchdowns. As his bio details, Cunningham became the second quarterback in program history and 14th player overall to rush for over 1,000 yards in a single season. He finished fifth in the ACC in rushing, ranked fourth nationally in rushing touchdowns with 20, and finished 14th in the country in total offense. That is a really good season.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

New Ole Miss commit Jordan Burks: 'I feel like I can create a second home at Ole Miss and make my mark there.'

Jordan Burks will soon be an Ole Miss Rebel. He made it official Thursday afternoon, choosing the Rebels over Mississippi State, Missouri, Texas Tech, Eastern Michigan and the G-League Ignite. Additionally, Burks held offers from Additionally, Burks also held other college offers from Appalachian State, Arkansas Pine-Bluff, DePaul, Florida, Florida...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Arkansas dealing with nagging injuries at defensive tackle

If there's one spot Arkansas cannot afford to have injuries, it's defensive tackle. The Razorbacks have some good players on the defensive interior, but it's just a spot that requires a significant amount of rotation with a good number of quality players. The Razorbacks have had a bit of bad news at that spot over the past few days, however.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

247Sports

