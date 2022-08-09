ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Breaking: NFL Assistant Coach Fired On Tuesday Morning

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made a change to his coaching staff on Tuesday. Rivera spoke to the media and announced that he has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills. When he was asked what went into the decision, he said it was a "difference of opinion." Mills had...
WASHINGTON, DC
FanSided

Carson Wentz reaching new lows with Commanders in training camp

There weren’t exactly high hopes for Carson Wentz as he joins the Washington Commanders this season, but he’s failing to even clear that low bar. It was a near-unanimous sentiment whenever Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders that it was not going to be a beneficial move for the franchise. Wentz struggled quite a bit, particularly down the stretch, in Indianapolis in the 2021 season and has been on a steady decline for several years.
WASHINGTON, DC
Larry Brown Sports

Chiefs adding former Super Bowl champion

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing in a player who won the Super Bowl the year before they did. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that the Chiefs have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton. Shelton, 28, made 13 appearances for the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Roger Goodell says NFL's evidence calls for full-season Deshaun Watson ban, calls QB's behavior 'predatory'

An investigation by former U.S. District Judge Sue L. Robinson resulted in a recommended six-game ban for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused by 24 women of sexual assault and misconduct. The NFL is appealing and looks to impose a harsher penalty on Watson. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell explained the league's stance on pursuing a longer suspension, saying Watson's actions were "egregious" and "predatory behavior."
CLEVELAND, OH
AthlonSports.com

Jimmy Garoppolo Is Still Listed On The 49ers' Preseason Depth Chart

The 49ers keep saying Jimmy Garoppolo is basically not a member of the team anymore. However, technically he's still on the roster, which also means he then technically has to be included on the team's official depth chart. The San Francisco 49ers released their unofficial preseason depth chart on Tuesday....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AthlonSports.com

49ers Announce Official Quarterback Plan For First Preseason Game

This Friday night, preseason football returns to the Bay Area when the San Francisco 49ers host the Green Bay Packers. The NFC West franchise has an official quarterback plan for the game. Kyle Shanahan announced this Tuesday morning that Trey Lance will get the start. He won't be the team's...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Mark Davis thinks new ownership won't make Broncos harder to beat

There’s a largely unspoken secret among those who own successful NFL teams. They like it when owners who don’t really know what they’re doing join the club. That’s likely not the case in Denver. Although former Wal-Mart CEO Rob Walton doesn’t yet know how to properly pronounce the name of the sport’s Commissioner, Walton and his family have shown that they know how to build a successful business.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Gonzaga basketball roster: Starting lineup prediction, bench rotation, depth outlook for 2022-23 season

After two straight seasons with one-and-done freshmen stars on the roster in Jalen Suggs and Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga is returning to something a little more familiar for the 2022-23 season. While there is still plenty of talent on the roster, including star senior Drew Timme, this version of the Bulldogs won't be defined externally by the potential NBA Draft status of any one player.
SPOKANE, WA
NBC Sports

Judge Robinson's ruling struck a brilliant balance between placating NFL, NFLPA

As the NFL moves toward an inevitable ruling on the appeal of Judge Sue L. Robinson’s decision to suspend Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for the first six games of the season — a suspension that definitely will be served because Watson didn’t appeal it — many continue to argue that her decision should be binding, given her independence.
CLEVELAND, OH

