3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersKalamazoo, MI
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has some of the Best Pizza in MichiganTravel MavenMichigan State
Gull Road Meijer Remodel Is Officially Complete
When countless shipping containers started populating local Meijer parking lots, Kalamazoo residents started wondering what all the fuss was all about. As it turns out, those shipping containers were part of a massive Meijer remodel taking place at stores across the Mitten. Meijer stores on Westnedge and Gull Road, in...
7 Bars You Should Check Out if You Just Moved to Kalamazoo
Just yesterday, I put together a list of eateries you must visit if you've newly relocated to the Kalamazoo area:. The included recommendations come from a recently posted question on Kalamazoo's Reddit page that reads,. Hey all, I’m moving to Kzoo this month! I’m super excited and was hoping for...
Just Moved to Kalamazoo? Locals Say These 6 Eateries Are a Must
As someone who just moved to Kalamazoo within the last two years, I appreciate it when someone asks this kind of question on a public forum:. Hey all, I’m moving to Kzoo this month! I’m super excited and was hoping for some recommendations for everyone’s favorite things there. Favorite restaurants, favorite activities, anything really! It’s my first time moving from my home town and am trying to make it the best experience possible.
These are the Top Dog Names in Kalamazoo
There was a National Poll that went out recently, asking the most popular names for dogs in the United States, and by a LAND SLIDE, the name "Luna" was the top choice. In that same poll, it was determined that Michiganders chose the name second to the name "Bella." But...
West Michigan Library GoFundMe Raises $110,000 and Remains Open
After Ottawa County voted to defund a public library because of LGBTQ-inclusive books, they raised over $110,000 to stay open. Some residents in Jamestown Township didn't like that the Patmos Library had an LGBTQ-themed graphic novel. So much so, that they started a campaign to vote no on the millage renewal that the public library needs to stay open according to Bridge Michigan,
Attila, Oceano, Green Jelly Headline Michigan Metalfest’s Return To Battle Creek
Battle Creek knows how to bang their heads. Since 2017, the town has been home to Michigan Metal Fest, bringing some of the biggest names in Metal music to an otherwise pretty quiet town (in comparison at least). Sadly, though, 2020 took away the 4th annual event, and additional issues in 2021 forced the festival to take another year off.
Ohio Library Applies “He’s a 10, but…” Trend to Popular Books
I don't know about you but, I love seeing establishments apply online trends to their brand. Especially, when it's a place that could use a little extra love, like a library. Meigs County District Public Library, in Ohio, recently took the "He's a 10, but..." trend and applied it to a few of their displayed books. For those unfamiliar with the trend, people, especially on Tiktok, will record a video presenting their friends with a scenario to see where someone, who might be a 10, will rank for them. For example:
Grand Rapids Comic Con Being Held In Kalamazoo In April 2023
The Grand Rapids Comic Con recently shred that they were having venue problems for 2023, in a post that spoke about how the Devos Place has had construction delays that will interfere with the Comic-Con "Spring Fling Road Trip" dates of April 14-16, 2023:. We did a bunch of feverish...
Jam For The Cure To Help Battle Creek Area Cancer Patients This Weekend
Since 2008, the yearly Jam for the Cure event has raised thousands of dollars to help people fighting cancer. The annual fundraiser was first started in 2008 and since then has brought in hundreds of thousands of dollars, while also giving people a day to have fun and enjoy the beauty of life. That's exactly what they plan on doing once again, this year at Dark Horse Brewery in Marshall on Saturday, August 13th. There will be live music from 2:30 p.m. until 10 p.m., as well as a cornhole tournament and live auction, as the organizers gave a brief history of the event:
Free ORV Weekend Coming to Michigan’s Trails
It only comes twice a year! Free Off-Road Vehicle (ORV) Weekend returns to Michigan state trails this month. With over 4,000 miles of state-dedicated ORV trails and routes, Free ORV Weekend means the required ORV licenses and trail permits that are typically needed to take advantage of these routes are waived, though all other ORV rules and laws still apply, including age restrictions.
173rd Calhoun County Fair Kicks Off This Weekend
The 173rd Calhoun County Fair will be kicking off this weekend, with free admission on opening day Saturday, August 13th, which will be full of free events that will fill the spectrum of family fun. The 4-H Youth Project Judging will be taking place, along with Antique Tractor Pulls and the traditional Open Horse Pulls, all of which are free entry. Beginning Sunday, gate admission is $10, with children 9 and under free. Kids Day is Tuesday, Seniors will get free admission on Wednesday. And, to round things up, the Demolition Derby will take place Saturday, August 20th, at 6:30 PM. Tickets for the Grand Stand Events can be purchased online.
Borrow A Stranger’s Tesla, And Four Other Awesome Rides You Can Turo In SW Michigan
I don't know about you, but I always feel weird letting someone else drive my truck. Obviously, when I've had a few too many drinks at the bar, I'll let a friend take the keys from me, and drive me home. But those are friends... what about a total stranger?...
Unidentified Flying Object Seen in Vicksburg. Can You Explain It?
Okay, we really need to figure this out. In the early hours of Wednesday (8/10) morning, a cylindrically shaped light was spotted in the sky in the Vicksburg area. The person who spotted it is asking to remain anonymous. To be clear, they're not claiming this is a UFO or spacecraft of any kind. They genuinely want answers about what they witnessed.
Puddle of Mudd, Sister Hazel Headline a SOLD OUT WRKR Night at Ribfest
It's been a long time comin', but Kalamazoo Ribfest delivered in HUGE form for 2022. After three years of waiting, the smell of smokers and sunscreen wafted out of Arcadia Creek Festival Place in downtown Kalamazoo once again, and Saturday night, WRKR Night, that crowd was at capacity, as Ribfest was officially SOLD OUT for the first time ever.
The Force is Strong in this Mattawan Man on TikTok
This Mattawan man has been viewed tens of millions of times because of his out-of-this-world Star Wars cosplay. When Jacob isn't busy working at Costco, he is going mad viral on TikTok under the username @polskihussar. Jacob currently has 76.2 thousand followers and over 2.1 million total video likes. He describes his channel as,
Michigan’s Largest Street-Running Water Slide Is In Buchanan Michigan
During the summertime, the state of Michigan gets hot, and not just the temperature rising hot, but the thick, humid, hard to move and breathe hot. One of the things Michiganders love to do is find a way to cool off, whether that may be going inside, traveling to another state, or one of the most fun ways, finding water to be in. Luckily, living in Michigan there is no shortage of water or water activities.
George Clinton & Parliament Shout Out Kalamazoo In Recent Post
George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic have a strong history in Michigan, dating back to one of my favorite live albums recorded on the same stage I graduated from in 2003, Funkadelic Live. The archive live-release from the Funk legends contains 10 previously unreleased tracks from their September 12, 1971 show at Meadowbrook, Rochester, Michigan, and includes a 14+ minute version of 'Maggot Brain', 'I Call My Baby Pussycat', 'Free Your Mind And Your Ass Will Follow' and 'Alice in My Fantasies'.
Here’s The Meaning Behind The Term “Green Door” For Kalamazoo’s Distillery
Green Door Distillery has been making headlines recently, with the co-acquisition of the distillery from former Pistons great Ben Wallace. But what's the story behind their name? Why call it Green Door? Is it because they have a green door? Well yes, but that's not exactly it. Apparently, it means something a little more, and it goes back to the days of prohibition. Who knows, maybe the "alleged" speakeasy under Louie's served Green Door Whiskey from Kalamazoo:
Grand Rapids Was the First U.S. City to Add Fluoride To Its Water
Fluoride has been a part of most of our lives for some time. It's in our toothpaste, in our mouthwash, and has been in the public water supply in most areas for a while now. However, the very first city in the United States to add fluoride to its water supply is right here in Michigan.
New Life Jacket Loaner Stations Appear at South Haven Beaches
Sadly, this has been one of the deadliest summers for Lake Michigan beach goers. As of July 15, 2022 we were on pace for a record number of drownings with numbers not seen since 2020 when the Great Lake claimed the lives of 53 victims. Just over this past weekend...
