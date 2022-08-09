ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

1 Health Care Stock That Continues to Outperform Its Competitors

By Mangeet Kaur Bouns
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VBSPc_0hAMi4ZJ00

Leading healthcare company CVS Health (CVS) reported strong second-quarter results and raised its fiscal 2022 full-year EPS and cash from operations guidance. Moreover, the company expects considerable growth across all its business segments, driven by its differentiated business model. Given the competitive advantages of its products and services, CVS continues to outperform its peers. Let’s discuss this in detail….

With a $133.91 billion market cap, CVS Health Corporation ( CVS ) provides health services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Pharmacy Services; Retail/LTC; Health Care Benefits; and Corporate/Other.

It offers prescription drugs, traditional and consumer-directed health insurance products, pharmacy benefit management solutions, and consumer health and beauty products.

CVS reported solid second-quarter performance driven by its differentiated business model, with significant revenue growth across all its business segments. The company raised 2022 full-year EPS and cash flow from operations guidance.

CVS now expects EPS of $7.23 to $7.43, compared with a prior outlook of $6.93 and $7.13. It forecasts the adjusted EPS between $8.40 and $8.60, compared to the previous guidance of $8.20 to $8.40. In addition, the company expects cash flow from operations from $12.50 billion to $13.50 billion, up from the previously guided range of $12 billion and $13 billion.

Karen S. Lynch, CVS’ President and CEO said, “The continued success of our foundational businesses accelerated our strategy to expand access to health services and help consumers navigate to the best site of care.”

On August 3, Aetna, a CVS Health company, announced its entry into the individual insurance exchange marketplace in California with Aetna CVS Health's co-branded insurance product. Its health insurance features quality and affordable care using virtual technology and in-person care. The new insurance product is expected to boost the company’s growth and profitability.

On May 30, CVS launched the CVS Health Virtual Primary Care, a virtual care solution accessible through a single digital platform. The solution integrates the company’s services, clinical expertise, and data for a more collective and consumer-centric healthcare experience.

In addition, it will use an interoperable electronic health record to allow members to transition between virtual and in-person care and share their clinical data with other providers. The new solution might improve CVS’ primary care and accelerate its business growth.

CVS’ shares have gained 8.3% over the past month and 25.5% over the past year to close the last trading session at $102.00.

Here is what could influence CVS’ performance in the upcoming months:

Robust Financials

CVS' revenues increased 11.7% year-over-year to $42.81 billion in the fiscal 2022 second quarter ended June 30, 2022. The company's operating income amounted to $4.57 billion, up 5.6% year-over-year. Its income before income tax provision grew 7.9% year-over-year to $4.03 billion.

Furthermore, the company net income and income per share attributable to CVS came in at $2.96 billion and $2.23, registering increases of 6.1% and 6.2%, respectively, from the prior-year period. Its cash inflows from operating activities rose 3.1% from the year-ago value to $9.01 billion.

Favorable Analyst Estimates

Analysts expect CVS' revenue for the fiscal 2022 third quarter (ending September 2022) to come in at $76.80 billion, representing a rise of 4.1% from the same period in 2021. The $2.01 consensus EPS estimate for the ongoing quarter indicates a 2.2% year-over-year increase. The company has surpassed the consensus revenue and EPS estimates in each of the trailing four quarters.

In addition, CVS’ revenue and EPS for its fiscal year 2022 (ending December 2022) are expected to rise 6.9% and 1.7% year-over-year, respectively. Also, analysts expect the company’s revenue and EPS for the next year to grow 4.2% and 6% year-over-year, respectively.

Discounted Valuation

In terms of forward non-GAAP P/E, CVS’ 11.98x is 40.9% lower than the 20.27x industry average. The stock’s 0.62x forward EV/Sales is 85.1% lower than the 4.15x industry average. Also, its forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 9.67 compares with the industry average of 13.36.

In addition, CVS’ forward Price/Sales multiple of 0.43 compares with the industry average of 5.01. Its 11.38x forward Price/Cash Flow is 33.8% lower than the 17.19x industry average.

High Profitability

CVS' trailing-12-month EBIT margin of 4.71% is 280.7% higher than the 1.24% industry average. Its trailing-12-month EBITDA margin of 6.14% is 36.7% higher than the 4.49% industry average. Likewise, the stock's trailing-12-month asset turnover ratio of 1.33% is 284.5% higher than the industry average of 0.35%.

POWR Ratings Show Promise

CVS' overall A rating equates to a Strong Buy in our POWR Ratings system. The POWR Ratings are calculated by accounting for 118 distinct factors, with each factor weighted to an optimal degree.

CVS has a grade A for Growth, consistent with its revenue and earnings growth estimates. It also has a grade of A for Stability. The stock’s beta of 0.96 justifies the Stability grade.

In addition, CVS has a grade of B for Value, in sync with its lower-than-industry valuation multiples.

CVS is ranked #1 out of 5 stocks in the Medical-Drug Stores industry.

Beyond what I have stated above, we have also given CVS grades for Sentiment, Quality, and Momentum. Get access to all the CVS ratings here .

Bottom Line

CVS reported strong financial results for the fiscal 2022 first quarter and affirmed continued growth for the full-year 2022. Furthermore, the company is well-positioned to benefit from its differentiated business model, with solid revenue growth across its Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments.

The stock has outperformed its industry peers and the broader market over the past month. Given the company’s strong financials, solid revenue and earnings growth estimates, lower-than-industry valuation, reasonable stability, and high profitability, the stock could continue outperforming its competitors. Therefore, investing in this health care stock could be wise now.

How Does CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Stack Up Against its Peers?

CVS has an overall POWR Rating of A, which equates to a Strong Buy rating. This rating is superior to its peers within the Medical-Drug Stores industry, such as Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. ( WBA ), Clicks Group Limited ( CLCGY ), and SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( SSY ), which all are rated C (Neutral).

CVS shares rose $0.70 (+0.69%) in premarket trading Tuesday. Year-to-date, CVS has gained 0.50%, versus a -12.40% rise in the benchmark S&P 500 index during the same period.


About the Author: Mangeet Kaur Bouns


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2be5a6_0hAMi4ZJ00

Mangeet’s keen interest in the stock market led her to become an investment researcher and financial journalist. Using her fundamental approach to analyzing stocks, Mangeet’s looks to help retail investors understand the underlying factors before making investment decisions.

More...

The post 1 Health Care Stock That Continues to Outperform Its Competitors appeared first on StockNews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

WAVE Life Sciences WVE stock increased by 53.7% to $3.92 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 1.3 million, which is 268.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $339.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Could CVS Health Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

The stock hasn't outperformed the markets in recent years. However, with CVS pursuing some attractive growth opportunities, it could beat the market in the future. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Sourcing Journal

$846 Billion Gone: Amazon, Walmart, Nike, Target Among Top 25 Retailers Losing Market Cap

Click here to read the full article. Stock market volatility this year has rocked nearly every industry, and retail is no exception. In fact, the top 25 global retailers by market capitalization lost $846 billion in their cumulative valuation in the 2022 second quarter, according to GlobalData research. Three of retail’s top dogs have seen some of the sector’s biggest valuation drops: As of June 30, Amazon’s market capitalization plummeted 34.9 percent to $1.08 trillion, the steepest fall of any of top 25, the London consultancy found. Amazon was the only top 25 retailer that lost more than $500 billion in its...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Cvs Health Corporation#Health Care#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Eps#Pharmacy Services
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Nvidia Revenue Warning Weighs on Stocks

Stocks ended Monday with a whimper as a solidly higher open lost momentum throughout the trading day. Disappointing earnings announcements from a pair of tech names created selling pressure for the broader market. Most notably, Nvidia (NVDA) shed 6.3% after the chipmaker said its second-quarter revenue will likely come in at $6.7 billion – lower than the $8.1 billion it previously guided for – amid a 33% year-over-year decline in gaming revenue. The company also expects "challenging market conditions" to persist in Q3. NVDA will release its full earnings report on Aug. 24.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Safe Small-Cap Stocks to Buy Now

Let’s begin by defining the realm of small-cap stocks before we discuss those that appear to be strong, safe investments currently. As their name implies, small-cap stocks have lower market capitalizations than both mid-cap and large-cap stocks. The range of market cap defining the class is typically from $300 million to $2 billion. Large-cap stocks carry a market cap of at least $10 billion. Mid-caps bridge the difference.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NASDAQ

OPKO Health (OPK) Stock Gains 2.1% Despite Q2 Earnings Miss

Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. OPK rose 2.1% till Aug 8, following the company's second-quarter 2022 results announcement on Aug 4. OPKO Health delivered adjusted loss per share of 4 cents in the second quarter of 2022, wider than the loss of 3 cents per share in the year-ago period. The figure was also wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 2 cents per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Robinhood, Procter & Gamble And 3 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling

U.S. crude oil futures traded mostly lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Why Wendy’s Stock Fell 1.75% after Its Earnings Report

Wendy’s lost 1.75% in Wednesday’s trading session. While the earnings report was somewhat disappointing, there’s still plenty of reason to buy in on this resilient fast food chain. Wendy’s report wasn’t a hit with investors. Wendy’s beat analysts’ earnings estimates of $0.22 per share, as it posted...
STOCKS
via.news

ZoomInfo Stock Was 7.47% Up Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with ZoomInfo jumping 7.47% to $49.95 on Wednesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ jumped 2.89% to $12,854.80, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around up trend exchanging session today. Volume.
STOCKS
tipranks.com

Pfizer Stock: Way Too Cheap to Ignore Despite Recent Headwinds

Pfizer stock has been on a downtrend in recent trading sessions over broader industry headwinds. With a solid COVID-19 business that may be more resilient than most expect, and a plan to diversify into new drugs, I think the stock is a compelling and misunderstood bargain. Shares of Pfizer (PFE)...
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

57K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy