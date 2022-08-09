ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
City
Winterville, NC
The Spun

Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal

Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Staten Island Advance

Heartwarming moment: Little Leaguer comforts opposing pitcher after being hit in the head (VIDEO)

A scary incident turned into a heartwarming display of sportsmanship during a Little League Southwest Regional contest in Waco, Texas, between Oklahoma and Texas on Tuesday. After being plunked in the helmet by a Texas pitcher in the first inning, Oklahoma’s Zay Jarvis fell to the floor. He eventually stood up and was OK before taking his base -- and a genuine act of sportsmanship soon followed.
WACO, TX
The Spun

Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender

Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Espn2#The Mid Atlantic Region#American
Robb Report

NASCAR Driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Lists His 140-Acre North Carolina Estate for $16 Million

Click here to read the full article. If you’re a NASCAR fan looking for another home, you may want to look at this North Carolina property. The listing in Mooresville, North Carolina, hit the market this week. The $15.995 million 355 Pelham Lane estate is situated on 140.75 acres of land and is currently owned by NASCAR Cup Series driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home contains over 9,000 square feet of renovated residential space with its own pool house and putting green. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and a quartz countertop that loops into the dining room. There’s also a...
MOORESVILLE, NC
The Spun

Star Golfer Withdraws From WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Championship is underway in Memphis this week but one PGA star is unfortunately going to have to skip it. According to golf insider Jason Sobel, former Masters Champion Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from the event today. Per the report, he's dealing with a neck injury. Matsuyama...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
World Series
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Emotional Little League World Series Moment

Sometimes, with all the ugliness in sports and in the world in general, we need a little reminder of the brighter side of life. We got one this afternoon in the championship of the Little League World Series Southwest Region. With his team up 3-2 and runners on first and second, the pitcher for the Pearland (Tex.) Little League squad accidentally beaned the hitter he was facing to load the bases.
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
The Spun

Watch: Nasty Brawl Breaks Out During Padres vs. Giants Game

A brutal brawl between fans broke out during Monday night's matchup between the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants. Four male fans got into it at the top of a staircase out in the right-field stands. The scuffle caused them to go tumbling down the stairs after one fan kicked another in the chest.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

NASCAR: Kurt Busch out, replacement confirmed for Richmond

Ty Gibbs is set to replace Kurt Busch at 23XI Racing once again, this time in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway. While his target return date was set for this Sunday, 23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch is set to miss a fourth consecutive NASCAR Cup Series race following his qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway three weekends ago.
RICHMOND, VA
FanSided

NASCAR: Long-awaited driver announcement finally set

Petty GMS Motorsports are set to announce the driver of their #42 Chevrolet for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season later this week. Earlier this summer, Petty GMS Motorsports announced that they would be moving on from Ty Dillon following the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Dillon was to have...
MOTORSPORTS
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Star Reveals He Is Out Of Action With Multiple Shoulder Injuries

Another one on the list. There are all kinds of wrestling matches but some of them can be very dangerous. While there is always the chance that someone is going to get hurt in a regular match, there are ways to up the danger by adding some kind of stipulation. Unfortunately it seems that another star was injured in one of the more violent matches of the year.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy