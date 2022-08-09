Read full article on original website
manninglive.com
Nancy "Dale" McLeod Barrett
Nancy “Dale" McLeod Barrett, 69, wife of Benjamin “Benny” Barrett, died Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at McLeod Regional Medical Center of the Pee Dee in Florence. Born December 30, 1952, in Sumter, she was a daughter of Oree Boykin McLeod and the late Matthew I. McLeod, Sr. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church where she served faithfully for many years. She was a loving and devoted grandmother.
abccolumbia.com
A fundraiser plans to raise money for a local father who needs a kidney
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – Three years ago, 45 year old Lugoff native Matt King was diagnosed with GPA Vasculitis, and given six months to live. Matt did not take this sentence lightly, and engaged in an aggressive chemo regimen, which on the surface worked, pushing it into remission. The cost, however, was the destruction his kidneys. He is currently in renal failure, and on the list for a transplant, however, nowhere near the top.
abcnews4.com
Florence family stuck in Dominican Republic following flight delays
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Charlena Sellers, 53, of Florence said she and three members of her family have been stuck in Punta Cana, which is the easternmost tip of the Dominican Republic, following several flight delays. Sellers said 12 members of her family went to the country to celebrate...
kool1027.com
Golden Circle Passes Available For KC School District Events
Kershaw County citizens age 65 years or older can receive lifetime Golden Circle passes that allow them to attend school-sponsored activities or athletic events free of charge. The passes are good from year to year. Admission to athletic playoffs is not included. Golden Circle passes are available at all three high schools — Camden High, Lugoff-Elgin High and North Central High. Interested persons should contact the main office at each school for more information. (Camden High: 803-425-8930; Lugoff-Elgin High: 803-438-3481 and North Central High: 803-432-9858).
abccolumbia.com
Good Morning Columbia anchor helps rescue accident victim
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–Monica Rivers is seeing who she calls her angel again, for the first time since her accident. That angel, is Good Morning Columbia news anchor Curtis Wilson. “He means the world to me. Had it not been for him at that time, the angel that god sent to me. I know we all have angels. God has ones assigned to us. And if it was just for that moment on that date, Curtis Wilson was the angel assigned to Monica Rivers,” Rivers says.
Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina
What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
3-fingers across and fingertip length are a thing of the past with new Richland 2 dress code
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Newly approved changes to the Richland District Two dress code will allow students to have more flexibility with what they are allowed to wear, with updates to disciplinary action as well. As students go back to school shopping, they will now be allowed to look for...
vegetablegrowersnews.com
Jerrold A. Watson & Sons grows organic vegetables, peaches
Jerrold A. Watson & Sons grows organic vegetables, peaches. Jerrold A. Watson & Sons LLC continues a legacy of growing, having passed the century mark in operation. The Monetta, South Carolina, grower, which markets crops under the Watsonia Organics brand, helped create the state’s peach and asparagus industries. The...
kool1027.com
Continuing Learning Center Begins Mentor Program
The Continuous Learning Center is launching their Mentor Program, “We G.R.O.W. By the Relationships We Sow”, this school year. They are looking for community members and leaders, business leaders and workforce members, KC Civic Club members, and others willing to make a difference in students’ lives. A Mentor Application package must be completed and submitted, along with the Kershaw County School District Volunteer Application. To obtain the application package and KC School District Volunteer Application, or for questions, please contact CLC Special Projects Coordinator/Mentor Coordinator Kim Stokes: (803) 425-7712 ext. 1609, or via email: kimberly.stokes@kcsdschools.net.
Horse rescued after five hour effort in Pelion
PELION, S.C. — Frolicking in the field is where you typically see a horse, but a couple of days ago that's not where Dandy the horse was found. After reaching for some tasty grass near a pond, the Arab gelding slipped into the pond as the the ground was softened by recent rains.
Students can't bring home less than a 50 in certain schools across the state
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some parents in Lexington-Richland School District 5 discovered a "grading floor" that has sparked mixed feelings district wide. In a Facebook post a mother explained that Crossroads Intermediate School does not give grades lower than a 50 on report cards. This sparked more than 100...
The Post and Courier
Table Crumbs: Beltline Grill closes after less than a year, Mary's Arepas adds food truck
Editor's note: Table Crumbs is an occasional roundup of a week's serving worth of Columbia food news, in brief. Meeting Street market makes shift: West Columbia's Meeting Street artisan market will shift its weekly Saturday market time: what was once held from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays will shift to 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The market, which features local West Columbia merchants, also will begin hosting a nightly market on the second Thursday of every month from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. All of the events are held under the pavilion at 425 Meeting St.
lexsc.com
Parking in the Town of Lexington
When visiting the Town or attending an event, feel free to look for parking in several of the locations listed below. To view the map: View Map of Parking Lots in the Town of Lexington. To watch Parking in the Town of Lexington Video click here: https://youtu.be/FMYVw3UrCk0. List of Parking...
Florence man wins $300K on lottery scratch-off ticket
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man won $300,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. The $10 ticket was purchased at Oakland Grocery on Oakland Avenue, according to a news release. The first thing the man did was call his wife, according to the release. The couple will be […]
wach.com
Threat against Kershaw County school traced to Hawaii
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — New information on a fake threat against Lugoff-Elgin High School in Kershaw County. The threat on social media came from an account under the name of a student who is in special education classes at the high school. But he was the one who reached out to deputies, calling to tell them he didn’t make the threat.
Deion Jamison makes history in South Carolina education
COLUMBIA, S.C. — In May, Deion Jamison received the honor of being recognized as South Carolina's 2023 Teacher of the Year, making him the first Black man to earn the title that has recognized excellence in education since 1956. Born and educated in what's historically been called the educational...
