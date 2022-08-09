ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lugoff, SC

News19 WLTX

Tim Tebow shares inspirational message at Columbia church

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Heisman trophy winner, former Columbia Fireflies baseball player, first round draft pick and all around nice guy Tim Tebow visited Columbia Thursday night for some inspirational speaking. The event, held at Shandon Baptist Church, brought together Tebow, local coaches and athletes to talk about how their...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter farmer loses entire crop of beloved Bradford watermelons

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Old age comes with complications - a reality Nat Bradford knows well. His family has been producing specialty Bradford-breed watermelons since the 1850s, known for their sweet, dark-green skin. "The Bradford Watermelon always has some challenges, 'cause it's an old watermelon variety," Bradford said. "This...
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Columbia's iconic underground bar The Whig to close

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of Main Street Columbia's iconic spaces has announced it will be closing sometime by the end of 2022. Owners of The Whig, the subterranean dive bar at 1200 Main, posted on Facebook that the building "has transferred ownership and a massive construction project is underway to rehab the space."
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Free back-to-school haircuts for children in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Free haircuts are being offered to students who are headed back to school in Orangeburg next week. This is made possible through the efforts of local barbers who decided to give back this fall. “It’s something that I came together with to partnership with Barber Tech...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Lugoff, SC
manninglive.com

Nancy "Dale" McLeod Barrett

Nancy “Dale" McLeod Barrett, 69, wife of Benjamin “Benny” Barrett, died Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at McLeod Regional Medical Center of the Pee Dee in Florence. Born December 30, 1952, in Sumter, she was a daughter of Oree Boykin McLeod and the late Matthew I. McLeod, Sr. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church where she served faithfully for many years. She was a loving and devoted grandmother.
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

A fundraiser plans to raise money for a local father who needs a kidney

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – Three years ago, 45 year old Lugoff native Matt King was diagnosed with GPA Vasculitis, and given six months to live. Matt did not take this sentence lightly, and engaged in an aggressive chemo regimen, which on the surface worked, pushing it into remission. The cost, however, was the destruction his kidneys. He is currently in renal failure, and on the list for a transplant, however, nowhere near the top.
LUGOFF, SC
abcnews4.com

Florence family stuck in Dominican Republic following flight delays

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Charlena Sellers, 53, of Florence said she and three members of her family have been stuck in Punta Cana, which is the easternmost tip of the Dominican Republic, following several flight delays. Sellers said 12 members of her family went to the country to celebrate...
FLORENCE, SC
kool1027.com

Golden Circle Passes Available For KC School District Events

Kershaw County citizens age 65 years or older can receive lifetime Golden Circle passes that allow them to attend school-sponsored activities or athletic events free of charge. The passes are good from year to year. Admission to athletic playoffs is not included. Golden Circle passes are available at all three high schools — Camden High, Lugoff-Elgin High and North Central High. Interested persons should contact the main office at each school for more information. (Camden High: 803-425-8930; Lugoff-Elgin High: 803-438-3481 and North Central High: 803-432-9858).
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Good Morning Columbia anchor helps rescue accident victim

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–Monica Rivers is seeing who she calls her angel again, for the first time since her accident. That angel, is Good Morning Columbia news anchor Curtis Wilson. “He means the world to me. Had it not been for him at that time, the angel that god sent to me. I know we all have angels. God has ones assigned to us. And if it was just for that moment on that date, Curtis Wilson was the angel assigned to Monica Rivers,” Rivers says.
COLUMBIA, SC
Alina Andras

Three Great Steakhouses in South Carolina

What is that one thing that you always end up ordering, if you find it listed on the menu? If your answer is a 'good steak' then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: 3 amazing steakhouses in South Carolina that you should absolutely visit if you love eating good food. If you haven't been to any of these places, make sure you do.
GREENVILLE, SC
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Jerrold A. Watson & Sons grows organic vegetables, peaches

Jerrold A. Watson & Sons grows organic vegetables, peaches. Jerrold A. Watson & Sons LLC continues a legacy of growing, having passed the century mark in operation. The Monetta, South Carolina, grower, which markets crops under the Watsonia Organics brand, helped create the state’s peach and asparagus industries. The...
MONETTA, SC
kool1027.com

Continuing Learning Center Begins Mentor Program

The Continuous Learning Center is launching their Mentor Program, “We G.R.O.W. By the Relationships We Sow”, this school year. They are looking for community members and leaders, business leaders and workforce members, KC Civic Club members, and others willing to make a difference in students’ lives. A Mentor Application package must be completed and submitted, along with the Kershaw County School District Volunteer Application. To obtain the application package and KC School District Volunteer Application, or for questions, please contact CLC Special Projects Coordinator/Mentor Coordinator Kim Stokes: (803) 425-7712 ext. 1609, or via email: kimberly.stokes@kcsdschools.net.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Horse rescued after five hour effort in Pelion

PELION, S.C. — Frolicking in the field is where you typically see a horse, but a couple of days ago that's not where Dandy the horse was found. After reaching for some tasty grass near a pond, the Arab gelding slipped into the pond as the the ground was softened by recent rains.
PELION, SC
The Post and Courier

Table Crumbs: Beltline Grill closes after less than a year, Mary's Arepas adds food truck

Editor's note: Table Crumbs is an occasional roundup of a week's serving worth of Columbia food news, in brief. Meeting Street market makes shift: West Columbia's Meeting Street artisan market will shift its weekly Saturday market time: what was once held from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays will shift to 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The market, which features local West Columbia merchants, also will begin hosting a nightly market on the second Thursday of every month from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. All of the events are held under the pavilion at 425 Meeting St.
COLUMBIA, SC
lexsc.com

Parking in the Town of Lexington

When visiting the Town or attending an event, feel free to look for parking in several of the locations listed below. To view the map: View Map of Parking Lots in the Town of Lexington. To watch Parking in the Town of Lexington Video click here: https://youtu.be/FMYVw3UrCk0. List of Parking...
LEXINGTON, SC
WBTW News13

Florence man wins $300K on lottery scratch-off ticket

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence man won $300,000 on a scratch-off lottery ticket, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. The $10 ticket was purchased at Oakland Grocery on Oakland Avenue, according to a news release. The first thing the man did was call his wife, according to the release. The couple will be […]
FLORENCE, SC
wach.com

Threat against Kershaw County school traced to Hawaii

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — New information on a fake threat against Lugoff-Elgin High School in Kershaw County. The threat on social media came from an account under the name of a student who is in special education classes at the high school. But he was the one who reached out to deputies, calling to tell them he didn’t make the threat.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC

