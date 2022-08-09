ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Williamsport, PA

WISH-TV

Hagerstown team advances to Little League World Series

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — The Little League team from Hagerstown advanced Thursday night to the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Hagerstown won 4-3 in extra innings over North Laurel Little League from London, Kentucky. Hagerstown is the first Indiana team to reach the Little League World Series since 2012.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Williamsport, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
South Williamsport, PA
Sports
City
South Williamsport, PA
City
Williamsport, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

2-Time State Wrestling Champion Branden Wentzel Commits to Penn State

The defending national champions got a commit from a former state champion. Branden Wentzel, a standout at Montoursville High School who won the state championship as a freshman in 2020 at the 106-pound weight class and and finished runner-up this past spring at 113, has committed to Penn State. Wentzel’s...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WETM 18 News

WGI president Michael Printup to anchor 18 Sports

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Race week is upon us. Next weekend The Go Bowling at The Glen will bring the biggest stars of NASCAR to Watkins Glen International. All week long, 18 Sports gets you geared up for all things racing as we head into the Twin Tiers’ Super Bowl of the summer. To kick […]
ELMIRA, NY
Person
Julie Foudy
Person
Karl Ravech
Person
Tim Kurkjian
NorthcentralPA.com

Little League Parade to kick off on Monday led by Mariano Rivera

The Little League Grand Slam Parade returns on Monday, August 15 for its 16th year of celebrations. Organized by the Lycoming County Visitors Bureau, the parade will welcome the 20 teams and their families to Williamsport for the 75th Little League World Series. Downtown activities, including stands with vendors, will begin at 4 p.m. The parade will kick off at 5:30 p.m. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Clinton County Speedway to feature biggest race in 34-year history

Mill Hall, Pa. – The Clinton County Speedway will feature two nights of racing this weekend, with two complete shows on Friday, August 12 and Saturday, August 13. The August 13 event will feature the return of the 410 Sprint Cars presented by NAPA/Toner Auto Parts. The event will honor Phil Walter of McClure who holds the record for the most career victories in 410 Sprint Car competition. The Phil...
MILL HALL, PA
FanSided

Does Penn State Football have a decommitment problem?

Penn State football suffered its sixth decommitment in the 2023 recruiting class earlier this week. Tomarrion Parker became the sixth member of Penn State football’s 2023 class to decommit from the Nittany Lions on Tuesday. While one of the sixth is Mathias Barnwell, who is back in the class,...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PhillyBite

Exploring the High Knob Overlook in Sullivan County

- County is home to several waterfalls, including the breathtaking Angel Falls. The Sullivan County Museum is a one-of-a-kind experience with knowledgeable staff eager to answer your questions. Eagles Mere Museum is another great option with its "resort town" feel and unique finds in the museum store. Here are some of the best things to see and do in Sullivan County. Explore the surrounding area and enjoy your next hike!
SULLIVAN COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Meet the 23-year-old owner of a local barbershop and convenience store

Williamsport, Pa. — There's a first time for everything, and Epiq Styles, a unique combination barbershop and convenience store, might be the first of its kind. The shop, located at 758 W 4th St in Williamsport, was opened three years ago by the now 23-year-old Spencer Newman, a barber originally from New York who moved to Lewisburg during grade school. "Williamsport is the perfect in between," Newman said. "Lewisburg is...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Two vehicle crash in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police were called to a crash between two vehicles in Williamsport, Tuesday evening. According to law enforcement, two vehicles collided near the intersection of West Third and Park Streets. Police say the crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. One vehicle was towed away and one person was transported to […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Newswatch 16

Arrowhead drive-in restaurant to close after 75 years

MILTON, Pa. — If you live in or around Milton, you're probably familiar with the Arrowhead Restaurant. The drive-in has been a staple on Route 405 for 75 years and has survived multiple floods. But customers and employees were sad to learn the place will close next week. "I...
MILTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Tractor trailer "stuck" on bridge in Union County

A tractor trailer tried to cross a one-lane bridge on Harbeson Road in Union County Wednesday afternoon and got stuck. This one-lane bridge which crosses White Deer Creek has been one of the roads often utilized by local traffic since the closing of the bridge on Old Route 15. The tractor trailer blocked W. Brimmer Avenue for less than an hour.
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

One dead after crash in Luzerne County

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead after a crash that occurred early Thursday morning in Luzerne County. The crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. on Route 11 in Edwardsville. The Luzerne County Coroner tells Eyewitness News that a 41-year-old man riding a bike died as a result of the crash. Circumstances surrounding the […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

New judge to serve on Lycoming County Court of Common Pleas

Williamsport, Pa. — During a ceremony held August 5 in courtroom 1 of the Lycoming County Courthouse, William Carlucci was entered into the office of Judge of the Court of Common Pleas of Lycoming County. "Judge Carlucci was appointed to serve until January 1, 2024, when the seat will be filled by election. If Judge Carlucci wants to continue to serve as a common pleas judge, he must run for election," said Adrianne Stahl, District Court administrator. ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA

