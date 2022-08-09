Read full article on original website
An Open Letter To The Trucker Who Didn’t Attempt To Fit Under The Brady Bridge
I saw a very rare sight on my journey into work this morning and I have to shout out the observant trucker who made it possible. To the trucker who realized that his/her truck would not fit under both the Main St. bridge and the truck-eating Brady St. bridge,. Thank...
After AC unit stolen, group One Eighty supported by community
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Nonprofit organization One Eighty had its outdoor air conditioning unit stolen from its new Hope Center location in Davenport, and its call for help was answered by the community. On Aug. 10, the group posted a photo on Facebook of the missing unit, asking the community...
Happy Joe’s Closes The Davenport Location On Rockingham Road
West enders in Davenport aren't going to be happy when they read this. Happy Joe's has closed its location on Rockingham Road. The silver lining in this dark cloud is that the employees on Rockingham Road are still employed and the ovens from Rockingham are still being used. If you...
aledotimesrecord.com
Local talent part of Quad Cities entertainment
The water skiing team known as Backwater Gamblers Ski Club was founded in 1980 and have been wowing crowds ever since. Performances take place at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Sunday from Memorial Day to Labor Day weekend on the Rock River in Rock Island. They recently claimed 2022 Central Region Champions in July competition that was held on their “home” waters.
Geneseo police ride along program
Geneseo police have a ride along program which enables qualifying civilians to request a ride along with an officer, observing what an officer does on a daily basis. Cyndee Kane Marciniack had previously served as the city's first female officer, and requested the ride along with Detective Shoemaker. Marciniak served Geneseo from 1974 to 1980.
The Only Emergency Vet in the QC Is Cutting Back Hours
It's the nightmare all pet parents have: where are we going to take our pet if something were to happen to him or her?. The Animal Emergency Center of the Quad Cities is in Bettendorf. According to WHBF, it's the only emergency animal clinic in the QC that provides after-hours care.
Daiquiri Factory closes in Rock Island, rocking in Davenport
After 18 years in The District of Rock Island, Kyle Peters recently closed his original Daiquiri Factory due to low foot traffic in The District and lack of a city action plan over the past two years. “While there is some movement/discussion toward one, it doesn’t appear implementation is likely...
Save The Date & Have A Beer For Oktoberfest Quad Cities
If you want to start the pregame early, consider this your warning: Oktoberfest QC 2022 is coming up in Rock Island!. Tickets are on sale now for the Quad Cities' second annual Oktoberfest which will be on October 22nd from 12:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. at the Hauberg Estate in Rock Island. That's at 1300 24th Street.
Tug Fest is back!
Vice President Matt Thoene to talk about what we can expect at this year’s event focused on the longstanding rivalry between LeClaire and Port Byron.
Iowa Balloon Festival Coming To Davenport’s Rhythm City Casino
The Quad-Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival and Rhythm City® Casino Resort are proud to bring you the Annual Quad City. Balloon Fest. This year’s event will be hosted onsite at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport, IA on Friday, August 12 and. Saturday, August 13. Gates open at 4...
Charged! keeps moving ahead
Parents, friends, family — nobody thought Mike and Andrea Rascher could be successful selling coffee from the window of a vintage camper on Route 150 in Orion. But after eight or nine months, the Raschers had been successful enough to move into a brick-and-mortar building, the former Carpet Time on Fourth Street, Orion, in August 2019.
Worst Rural Town In IA Is Only An Hour From Cedar Rapids
This all depends on your definition of "worst"... I'm going to shoot straight with you. Worst is a pretty harsh word. In this instance, worst might actually mean the best... I know, it's a bit confusing, but let me explain. A content creator who goes by the name "World According...
Davenport company selling fold up rooms for extra space
An eastern Iowa company is manufacturing and marketing what it calls “micro rooms” that can placed in your back yard or beside the house to be used as a spare bedroom, office or sunroom, and in a host of business applications. Fred Smith, co-owner of FastPacs — based...
UPDATE: Gunshot victim dead after skate park incident
UPDATE: (August 10, 2022 – 10:10 a.m.) According to a release, the Davenport Police Department responded to the Davenport Skate Park at 905 West River Drive in reference to reports of a subject that had been shot in the parking lot. Responding officers found a 19-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Medic EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment, where he later died. Preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was self-inflicted.
A Corridor Bar & Restaurant is Expanding Into North Liberty
Last month, a popular bar and restaurant in Iowa City made a big announcement! Micky's Irish Pub, located at 11 S Dubuque St, is gearing up to open a second location. The new Micky's will be taking over the former home of Rocky O'Briens Public House, which is located at 720 Pacha Pkwy in North Liberty.
Trailer park residents say they didn’t know about toxins in their water
MUSCATINE, Iowa — Residents of a southeast Iowa mobile home park have not been notified by the park’s owner that their water supply is contaminated by toxic “forever chemicals” that were first detected by state tests early this year, according to several of those residents. The results of those tests of Kammerer Mobile Home Park […] The post Trailer park residents say they didn’t know about toxins in their water appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police looking for man stole wallet from a purse, couple then used credit card
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Moline police are asking for help to identify a man and woman that used a credit card from a wallet the man stole at Walmart. According to police, a man followed a woman around Walmart in Moline and while she was not looking, he took her wallet out of her purse, which was in her shopping cart. The man then left the store.
ICPD: Man living in apartment for 3 months without power used extension cord to public hallway to power lights and devices
Iowa City Police say a renter was able to stay in his apartment without power for three months because he ran an extension cord into a power outlet in a public hallway. That’s according to arrest records released on Monday. 58-year-old Kevin Theel was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 1:30 Sunday morning. Officers were called to Theel’s Lakeside Drive apartment on December 29th to help with his eviction. Theel was not home, but officers found an extension cord running from the apartment to an outlet in the public hallway. An investigation determined that Theel’s electricity had been cut off on September 29th, and for the previous three months he’d been using the extension cord to power lights and other devices in his bedroom. He’s now charged with 5th Degree Theft.
Teen flees Bettendorf police in stolen van, collides head-on with another driver
BETTENDORF, Iowa — A teen driver faces pending charges after fleeing a traffic stop Friday night, Aug. 5 and colliding head-on with another driver in Bettendorf. According to the Bettendorf Police Department, an officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a Dodge Caravan for traffic charges at about 9:20 p.m. Friday. When the van failed to stop, a police chase ensued.
Police: Manager stole thousands from trampoline park
A 39-year-old Cedar Rapids, Iowa, woman is behind bars after police say she stole money from a trampoline park last year. Tiffany Ferraraccio faces a felony charge of second-degree theft, court records say. The incident on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. At 5 p.m., Davenport Police were conducting follow-up in reference...
