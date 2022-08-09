This is all a consequence of trying to make the military mirror society. When you have unwed mothers and young families with kids joining for the social welfare aspect of the service rather than on wanting an adventurous military career, this is what you get. Sounds harsh. Truth hurts.
Taking care of our military and their families are top priority but they also need to stop this "wokeness" it's not adding to unit cohesive or morale ..it's dividing our military....we don't need social justice experimentations within our military?
draft all the girls and boys at 18, why do only boy have to register?all go through basic training, the branch job training. then one of two paths military or a civil position, for in need community, most military skills translate to civil positions
