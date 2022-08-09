ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Tim Ramsey
2d ago

This is all a consequence of trying to make the military mirror society. When you have unwed mothers and young families with kids joining for the social welfare aspect of the service rather than on wanting an adventurous military career, this is what you get. Sounds harsh. Truth hurts.

D Tops
17h ago

Taking care of our military and their families are top priority but they also need to stop this "wokeness" it's not adding to unit cohesive or morale ..it's dividing our military....we don't need social justice experimentations within our military?

not waken
2d ago

draft all the girls and boys at 18, why do only boy have to register?all go through basic training, the branch job training. then one of two paths military or a civil position, for in need community, most military skills translate to civil positions

MilitaryTimes

1,200 Fort Bragg soldiers to be relocated from unlivable barracks

As many as 1,200 soldiers will be relocated from Fort Bragg barracks after an inspection found they fell dangerously short of HVAC standards. Army and installation leaders, including Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael Grinston, who has made overhauling base housing one of his top priorities, recently inspected the barracks at the Smoke Bomb Hill area of the North Carolina base.
Fox News

US Army division to keep patch referencing the Confederate Army

The U.S. Army National Guard's 29th Infantry Division is keeping its patch that honors service in the Confederate Army. "We applaud the decision of the Naming Commission to recommend the 29th Infantry Division patch symbol remain unchanged, and the Virginia National Guard will work with the U.S. Army Institute of Heraldry on any appropriate modifications to the descriptive language," Maj. Gen. Timothy P. Williams, the adjutant general of Virginia, said in a press release Monday.
Upworthy

102-year-old woman discovers that she's a surviving member of special WWII unit

You never know when you have a legend in your family. Two years ago, a woman named Tara Garcia reached out to "CBS Mornings" correspondent David Begnaud to share a story. Her grandmother, Crescensia Garcia, had just turned 100 and had recently survived COVID-19, only having to briefly use oxygen. Begnaud shared the story of the elder Ms. Garcia with his followers on Twitter, including some pictures Tara had sent him. Little did they know, a bigger story was about to unfold.
Army
MilitaryTimes

Naval Academy IDs midshipman who died Saturday

The U.S. Naval Academy identified the midshipman who died over the weekend in Chile during a study abroad program. Midshipman 2nd Class Luke Gabriel Bird, 21, was hiking on Saturday morning with a Chilean Naval Academy student near the Salto El Agua waterfall in Placilla when he reportedly slipped. Chilean authorities found him dead Sunday morning in the waterfall’s lagoon.
International Business Times

2 Army Soldiers Killed, 3 Injured In Stormy Weather During Training

Two soldiers became victims of a weather-related incident and died during training on a mountain range in north Atlanta, Georgia, the Army said Tuesday. The two American soldiers who died were taking part in a training session at Yonah Mountain at the Maneuver Center of Excellence Tuesday, an Army official said, as per the New York Post.
Business Insider

Why France's only nuclear-powered aircraft carrier is no joke

The only two countries that have nuclear-powers carriers are both Western powers and NATO members. The US Navy has 11 such flattops while the French Navy has one, the Charles de Gaulle. Here's a detailed look at Charles de Gaulle. In recent weeks, we at 19FortyFive have published several articles...
