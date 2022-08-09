ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

thebrag.com

Beyoncé shows she’s a timeless baddie in new art for ‘Renaissance’

New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance album and the musician is looking pensive and powerful in it. New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming album Renaissance, featuring the musician in various poses. The photoshoot seems to serve as promotion for the album as well as being art in itself.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

How To Travel Like Superstar Jazmine Sullivan

From packing vegan snacks to having candles that help her unwind, these are the things that help the Grammy winner enjoy her constant travels. Jazmine Sullivan is a singer, songwriter and hotel expert. The two-time Grammy award-winning singer is currently on tour to support her Heaux Tales album and recently announced a partnership with IHG Hotels and Resorts to create a personalized hotel stay for fans at the Kimpton Gray Chicago that coincided with her Lollapalooza debut.
CHICAGO, IL
The FADER

Song You Need: Beyoncé brings us to her ballroom on “PURE/HONEY”

The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. One of the great joy's of Beyoncé's new album Renaissance is in its salutes to the past. Most referential modern pop is content to make its nods obvious, antiseptic, and mummified in the plastic shrink wrap of too much market testing. Like all the other greats before her, Beyoncé is interested in ownership, not revitalization. The litany of samples and interpolations on Renaissance, and how they work together to form a project that could only have been executed by Beyoncé, confirms her ambitions: she's not bringing herself to dance, ballroom, club, and disco – she's bringing these eras to her.
THEATER & DANCE

