DANBURY — A free community health fair featured blood pressure and glucose checks, alongside archery and face painting, in downtown Danbury on Wednesday afternoon. The Connecticut Institute for Communities, better known as CIFC, hosted the event with at least 20 other community organizations as part of National Community Health Center week. Attendees could meet CIFC doctors, learn about community partner services and water safety, and participate in other family-friendly activities.
These so-called dog days of summer are, in reality, the perfect time to introduce children to some of Connecticut’s hidden treasures. For the next few weeks, ending on Labor Day, children 18-and-under can get into many of the state’s museums for free under the Connecticut Summer at the Museum program funded by the American Rescue Plan.
Crumbl Cookies, a nationwide dessert-focused retail chain, is opening its second Fairfield County location on Aug. 12 at 2261 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield. The new store will operate Thursdays from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. It will begin offering take-out, curbside and delivery functions on Aug. 17.
I have said it before and I will say it again, we absolutely LOVE analytics in this building. A new study and ranking system out recently by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) take into account a myriad of analytics and measurements to determine the quality of care you receive in our nation's hospitals and Connecticut has three hospitals that rank among the best in America.
One of Waterbury's community pools is closing early for the season because of needed repairs. Mayor Neil O'Leary said Washington Park Pool will be closed because of electrical issues that were discovered earlier this week. Officials tried to make repairs, but ultimately determined that the best course of action is...
This waterfront shingle style home in Greenwich, Connecticut is a resort-like private residence located above the harbor. The double-gable shingled house was designed by VanderHorn Architects. The backyard is a great outdoor entertaining space, featuring an infinity pool and spa, fire pit, multiple terraces with plenty of seating, a private boat dock and a small beach.
EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Volunteers in East Haven spent the morning assembling the latest tools to keep kids safe in school lockdown. Four hundred “Go Buckets” will go out to all the district’s schools. In fact, East Haven wants one of them in every room in every school.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In a close race in Tuesday’s primary election, Republican incumbent Cindy Harrison emerged victorious to become the de facto winner of the 69th District state House seat. With 915 votes, or about 51 percent, Harrison, a Newtown native,...
Don't you love it when a business/restaurant owner thinks up a brilliant name for their business? Something memorable that will draw them in by words alone. Two very different businesses in Wolcott have done that to me. For most of my life, I giggled every time I drove through Wolcott...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. "The city that works" will be getting some new employees soon when these businesses, which range from grocery stores to restaurants and clothing stores, open their doors in the coming months. Here are some businesses excepted to open new...
The lights are off and the popcorn’s all gone from a decades-old independent movie theater on Middletown Avenue — which new nonprofit owners aim to convert to a bustling campus for affordable early childhood education. Those are the latest developments with the Ciné 4 movie theater property at...
A man lying horizontally was found burning after police in Fairfield County responded to a call for a possible fire near a popular park. The incident took place in New Canaan around 8:45 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 10 in the area of Lapham Road near Waveny Park. Preliminary evidence "does support...
A Fairfield County man will be featured on a new reality television series that seeks to help contestants find their perfect match based on their star signs. All 10 episodes of the Amazon Prime Series "Cosmic Love" are set to be released on Friday, Aug. 12. Chris Ragusa, a 27-year-old...
STAMFORD — A Stamford Public Schools administrator hired a year ago was selected Tuesday night for one of the district’s top spots. Lori Rhodes, who was hired as the district’s director of secondary education in June 2021, was approved by the Board of Education as the school system’s new associate superintendent of school development effective immediately.
Time to tap your inner Brando: Fairfield University’s Marion Peckham Egan School of Nursing and Health Studies is launching a three-day immersive acting program, “Patients and Performance: Healthcare Method Acting,” to train community members to play the roles of standardized patients, key components of Egan School undergraduate and graduate curricula. During the workshop (Sept. 16 through 18), members of the public will learn how to portray patients with a variety of health-care needs and to interact with students in order to help them develop their skills as health-care providers.
Three Connecticut hospitals received high ratings, according to The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
TRUMBULL — Local police are warning citizens about a recent rise in scams targeting senior citizens, some of which have bilked residents of thousands of dollars, according to the department. In a press release, police stated that “even though the police may be made aware of these types of...
A new restaurant with a pedigree always causes a flutter of excitement on Greenwich Avenue, but a new restaurant from Jean-Georges Vongerichten — one of the world’s great restaurateurs, with more than 40 restaurants to his name, spread across five continents — causes something of a tidal wave of interest. Say hello, then, to Greenwich’s newest watering hole and one surely destined for greatness — Happy Monkey.
There is a heavy police presence this morning at Waveny Park in New Canaan.
