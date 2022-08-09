ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

The Spun

Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons." But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.
TAMPA, FL
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Yardbarker

The Ravens Are Trying To Continue A Shocking Preseason Streak

The Baltimore Ravens hope to rise from an injury-laden 2021 season. But though they lost several key players to injuries, they still had a chance to enter the playoffs with an 8-3 record by Week 12. Unfortunately, quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered an ankle injury that abruptly ended his campaign. Since...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Tennessee Titans vs. Baltimore Ravens Preseason Opener

The Tennessee Titans began the 2022 preseason schedule at the Baltimore Ravens. For this game, I want to focus on a young player I’ve mentioned before. Malik Willis played every offensive snap in the first half for the Titans. The Ravens, as they are known to do, brought a...
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Malik Willis has impressive Titans preseason debut

Malik Willis made the most of his opportunity to start during the Tennessee Titans’ first preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Titans selected Willis with the 86th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft in what was not a highly-touted quarterback class. But his performance during Thursday’s game may be a sign that Willis could end up being one of the draft’s biggest steals.
NASHVILLE, TN
Gus Edwards
NBC Sports

2022 NFL preseason: Ravens make it 21 straight wins after defeating Titans

Preseason wins typically aren’t remembered in the history books, but the Baltimore Ravens are an exception. The Ravens are currently on a whopping 21-game winning streak in preseason games dating back to 2016. That mark surpassed the Green Bay Packers’ 19-game stretch from 1959-1962 as the longest preseason winning streak in NFL history.
NASHVILLE, TN

