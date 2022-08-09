East Moline is heading in the right direction as the city looks to improve streetscaping along roads connecting them to other areas in the Quad Cities. The third time was a charm as the city was awarded $23.7 million from the RAISE grant. This funding will be used to complete streets and streetscaping of 15th Avenue from 6th to 13th streets, 12th Avenue from 1st to 7th streets, and 7th Street from 15th to 12th avenues. A new road and streetscape will also be extended from 3rd Street along Bend Boulevard to 6th Avenue.

EAST MOLINE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO