An Open Letter To The Trucker Who Didn’t Attempt To Fit Under The Brady Bridge
I saw a very rare sight on my journey into work this morning and I have to shout out the observant trucker who made it possible. To the trucker who realized that his/her truck would not fit under both the Main St. bridge and the truck-eating Brady St. bridge,. Thank...
After AC unit stolen, group One Eighty supported by community
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Nonprofit organization One Eighty had its outdoor air conditioning unit stolen from its new Hope Center location in Davenport, and its call for help was answered by the community. On Aug. 10, the group posted a photo on Facebook of the missing unit, asking the community...
Craft Brewery Billboard Battle Blows Up! Where Will the Next One Land?
A few months ago Wake Brewing put up their ad on a sign just around the corner from Front Street Pub & Eatery, and a few blocks from the Front Street Brewery & Taproom. They teamed up with Lopiez Pizza for a dual-billboard promoting their brands and they really turned out great. The ad, which is positioned right before the Government Bridge, says "Choose Your Path" and shows an arrow pointing towards Illinois.
East Moline awarded nearly $24 million to connect downtown, the Bend and Rust Belt
East Moline is heading in the right direction as the city looks to improve streetscaping along roads connecting them to other areas in the Quad Cities. The third time was a charm as the city was awarded $23.7 million from the RAISE grant. This funding will be used to complete streets and streetscaping of 15th Avenue from 6th to 13th streets, 12th Avenue from 1st to 7th streets, and 7th Street from 15th to 12th avenues. A new road and streetscape will also be extended from 3rd Street along Bend Boulevard to 6th Avenue.
Local talent part of Quad Cities entertainment
The water skiing team known as Backwater Gamblers Ski Club was founded in 1980 and have been wowing crowds ever since. Performances take place at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Sunday from Memorial Day to Labor Day weekend on the Rock River in Rock Island. They recently claimed 2022 Central Region Champions in July competition that was held on their “home” waters.
Geneseo police ride along program
Geneseo police have a ride along program which enables qualifying civilians to request a ride along with an officer, observing what an officer does on a daily basis. Cyndee Kane Marciniack had previously served as the city's first female officer, and requested the ride along with Detective Shoemaker. Marciniak served Geneseo from 1974 to 1980.
Update Rock Island - August 8, 2022
Update Rock Island is a segment at City Council meetings given by Mayor Mike Thoms focusing on news in Rock Island. The video segment from the meeting is available on YouTube. Quad City Botanical Center offering Pay What You Want Week August 7-13, 2022 – The Botanical Center is offering pay what you want admission this week to allow for every community member to have a chance to experience all that the summer gardens have to offer. Visit their website for more information.
The Only Emergency Vet in the QC Is Cutting Back Hours
It's the nightmare all pet parents have: where are we going to take our pet if something were to happen to him or her?. The Animal Emergency Center of the Quad Cities is in Bettendorf. According to WHBF, it's the only emergency animal clinic in the QC that provides after-hours care.
Daiquiri Factory closes in Rock Island, rocking in Davenport
After 18 years in The District of Rock Island, Kyle Peters recently closed his original Daiquiri Factory due to low foot traffic in The District and lack of a city action plan over the past two years. “While there is some movement/discussion toward one, it doesn’t appear implementation is likely...
Newly-established Grandview Neighborhood Grant Program will help to build engaged community
The City of Muscatine has announced the establishment of the Grandview Neighborhood Grant Program. The goal of the program is to promote neighborhood activities and other projects that build on community pride and connection in the south end of Muscatine. The program will be the subject of two neighborhood meetings...
The Velies Bring Outdoor Music To Downtown Davenport Tonight
The Velies will be playing an outdoor concert tonight in downtown Davenport at Quinlan Court. Free music from local artists will rock Davenport’s newest riverfront venue, Quinlan Court every Thursday!. Front Street Brewery and local food trucks will be onsite for food and beverage purchases. Food trucks and beverages...
Disposed cigarettes start fire; residents, pets escape safely
Firefighter rescued pets and the Red Cross was called to help residents after cigarettes accidentally caused a house fire early Monday in Burlington. At 11;21 a.m., the Burlington Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on the 1300 block of Agency Street in Burlington. West Burlington Fire Department also responded on automatic aid, a news release says.
Charged! keeps moving ahead
Parents, friends, family — nobody thought Mike and Andrea Rascher could be successful selling coffee from the window of a vintage camper on Route 150 in Orion. But after eight or nine months, the Raschers had been successful enough to move into a brick-and-mortar building, the former Carpet Time on Fourth Street, Orion, in August 2019.
150 antique vehicles coming from across country for QC show
One hundred and fifty antique vehicles in pristine condition are arriving from across the U.S. (including Massachusetts, New Jersey, and the Carolinas) to be displayed in the Quad Cities, as part of the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) Central National Meet on Aug. 11-13. The public is invited to...
Police: Suspect with fake $100 bill led officers on foot pursuit
A 30-year-old Maywood, Ill., man faces a felony charge after Davenport Police say he tried to use counterfeit money then led police on a foot chase in which an officer was injured. Deion Mathews faces a felony charge of forgery and a serious misdemeanor charge of interference with official acts-...
Local police chief designated Certified Police Chief by ILACP
The City of Morrison and its Police Department have announced that Chief Brian Melton has been honored by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police (ILACP) by being designated as a Certified Police Chief through the Association’s Police Chief Certification Program. This designation signifies that Chief Melton has met the highest standards of competency and […]
New QC Restaurant Is Ready To Help You Get Your Thai BBQ Fix
A brand new restaurant in the Quad Cities is here to help satisfy your Thai barbecue cravings. It's called TukTuk Thai BBQ and it opened last week in Moline. It has moved into what used to be Exotic Thai, just off John Deere Road across from Walmart. It's at 3922 38th Avenue in Moline.
UPDATE: Gunshot victim dead after skate park incident
UPDATE: (August 10, 2022 – 10:10 a.m.) According to a release, the Davenport Police Department responded to the Davenport Skate Park at 905 West River Drive in reference to reports of a subject that had been shot in the parking lot. Responding officers found a 19-year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. Medic EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment, where he later died. Preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was self-inflicted.
Davenport company selling fold up rooms for extra space
An eastern Iowa company is manufacturing and marketing what it calls “micro rooms” that can placed in your back yard or beside the house to be used as a spare bedroom, office or sunroom, and in a host of business applications. Fred Smith, co-owner of FastPacs — based...
Trailer park residents say they didn’t know about toxins in their water
MUSCATINE, Iowa — Residents of a southeast Iowa mobile home park have not been notified by the park’s owner that their water supply is contaminated by toxic “forever chemicals” that were first detected by state tests early this year, according to several of those residents. The results of those tests of Kammerer Mobile Home Park […] The post Trailer park residents say they didn’t know about toxins in their water appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
