ABC 15 News
$75 million coming to Arizona as part of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
Arizona streets will be getting a major facelift as another $75 million in federal funding will be poured into four projects across the state. The grant is one of four awarded to Arizona as part of a $2.2 billion infusion of funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, funding that continues to help rebuild Arizona.
KTAR.com
Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer wants Lake to stop elections rhetoric, pivot to policy
PHOENIX — Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer said Wednesday she wants Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake to stop her elections rhetoric and start focusing on policy issues ahead of November’s general election. “I want her to pivot, and I want her to move in the direction of policy....
AZFamily
State Route 24 extension opens a day early in the East Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The long-anticipated State Route 24 extension is set to open on Friday, a day earlier than originally anticipated. The multi-million dollar project began in Nov. 2020 for an interim extension that runs between Williams Field Road and Ironwood Drive, allowing for a better flow of traffic between Mesa and the Queen Creek area.
'Failure to address the growing homelessness crisis': Residents, businesses file lawsuit against Phoenix
PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix's "failure to address the growing homelessness crisis" is the main reason behind a new lawsuit filed by residents and businesses near. Arizona's largest homeless encampment, paperwork shows. The lawsuit states that plaintiffs are property and business owners who live or work between 7th...
Arizona Capitol Times
Residents, businesses in homeless ‘zone’ sue Phoenix
A group of residents and local business owners are suing the city of Phoenix over a large homeless encampment near the state Capitol, alleging the city has abdicated its duty to enforce laws in the area. No tags for this post.
Maricopa County asks court to sanction Lake, Finchem over ‘demonstrably false’ election suit
PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is asking a court to sanction Kari Lake, Mark Finchem and their lawyers for filing an election lawsuit they say is frivolous. The motion, filed July 18 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona, says an April 22...
azbigmedia.com
State Route 24 brings traffic relief to Southeast Mesa
Motorists have a new way to get around southeast Mesa with the opening of ADOT’s project State Route 24 (SR 24), a new four-lane divided roadway between Ellsworth Road in Mesa and Ironwood Drive in Pinal County. The $77 million project funded through Proposition 400 opened today, bringing traffic connectivity to the rapidly growing area of the East Valley.
kjzz.org
Fast-growing Maricopa sets new standards for multifamily housing
Housing developers looking to build in Pinal County’s largest city will face new standards. The city of Maricopa invited residents to provide input on design guidelines for multifamily housing. After two public sessions, the development services department finalized standards for future housing. They include encouraging diverse and attractive buildings...
KTAR.com
Listen: Arizona candidates join KTAR News to discuss platforms ahead of general election
PHOENIX — Arizona political candidates will join KTAR News 92.3 FM until the general election to discuss their platforms and why they are the best fit for the role. The Grand Canyon State has a number of high-profile races, including for governor, U.S. Senate, secretary of state and attorney general.
12news.com
VERIFY: Did Katie Hobbs vote against funding Arizona's border strike force?
PHOENIX — Before running for Arizona governor, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs served four terms in the state Legislature, rising to Democratic leader of the Senate. We're verifying one claim in a new TV ad, paid for by the Republican Governors Association Arizona PAC, that singles out Hobbs' Senate vote on funding for Gov. Doug Ducey's Border Strike Task Force.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s a breakdown of current Arizona construction market
Ask just about any contractor in the Valley about the state of their current business and projects and they’ll tell you this: Business is booming! But, as fruitful as the Arizona construction and development market is throughout Metro Phoenix, it’s not without its challenges. Right now, Arizona’s contractors...
'How do they survive?': Mosquitoes shouldn't survive in Arizona's dry climate but they come to life during monsoon
ARIZONA, USA — Mosquitoes should just die here. “Theoretically, it's too hot, too dry," Krijn Paaijmans said. "Where are they during the day? How do they survive? How did they do it?”. Paaijmans has been studying mosquitoes for years, trying to predict their movements in places where they spread...
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon 2022: Parts of Arizona seeing more rain this season, according to meteorologist
PHOENIX - For Arizona, the monsoon season officially kicks off on June 15, and ends on Sept. 30. This means that as of Aug. 10, the state is halfway through 2022's monsoon season. Here's what you should know about the 2022 monsoon season, and, in the words of experts, its...
AZFamily
Mesa woman gets roof leak fixed after landlord avoids problem for nearly a month
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A wild monsoon storm hit the Valley on July 17 with heavy wind and rain. Lilly Hopkins pointed out the damage the storm caused to her Mesa apartment. It was a big leak in her roof that got bigger and bigger. “It quickly turned into just a big bundle of water that was in the ceiling, so I didn’t want to release it all at once and damage everything in my apartment,” said Hopkins.
thefoothillsfocus.com
Cave Creek election results in a mix of old and new
The votes are in, and Bob Morris will be serving as Cave Creek’s next mayor, joined by a split council of three returning and three new councilmembers. As of Monday, Aug. 8, results were not official. However, a report from the Maricopa County Elections Department around 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, said nearly all ballots have been reported by Maricopa County.
KTAR.com
Maricopa County records its most ballots in primary election history
PHOENIX — The final election results for the 2022 August Primary election in Arizona were posted and 866,924 voters cast a ballot, a record in Maricopa County for primary elections, per the Maricopa County Elections Department. The number measured 35.04% of total eligible voters with 759,240 early ballots (87.58%)...
Pinal residents sound off over ‘dangerous’ sheriff
Residents are concerned rightwing Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb is more concerned with politics than policing. At a Board of Supervisors meeting last week, some residents said they felt Lamb, a Jan. 6 sympathizer, proponent of conspiracy theories and a Fox News regular, is only concerned with power.
iheart.com
Arizona Is Finally Getting A Second White Castle Location
Popular fast food chain White Castle is planning its second location for Arizona. AZ Family said that the restaurant, which is known for its sliders, has announced a new location for Tempe. The new location will be at 8755 S. Jewel Street at the Emerald center off Warner Road I-10.
Goldwater Institute weighs in on lawsuit challenging Arizona debt cancellation initiative
(The Center Square) – The Goldwater Institute wants to see a question removed from the November 2022 general election ballot in Arizona. The Phoenix-based nonprofit thinks that the legally required description for the “Protection from Predatory Debt Collection Act” is misleading and should be disqualified from the ballot under Arizona law.
kjzz.org
The fall semester is about to begin, but UA has public health concerns
This month, students at Arizona’s three public universities are returning for the new semester. But the latest public health crisis with monkeypox, plus ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks, plus flu season, has university officials concerned. Former Surgeon General Dr. Richard Carmona is with the University of Arizona. He says this perfect...
