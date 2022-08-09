ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 15 News

$75 million coming to Arizona as part of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

Arizona streets will be getting a major facelift as another $75 million in federal funding will be poured into four projects across the state. The grant is one of four awarded to Arizona as part of a $2.2 billion infusion of funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, funding that continues to help rebuild Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

State Route 24 extension opens a day early in the East Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The long-anticipated State Route 24 extension is set to open on Friday, a day earlier than originally anticipated. The multi-million dollar project began in Nov. 2020 for an interim extension that runs between Williams Field Road and Ironwood Drive, allowing for a better flow of traffic between Mesa and the Queen Creek area.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maricopa, AZ
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Gilbert, AZ
Government
City
Gilbert, AZ
City
Pima, AZ
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Arizona Capitol Times

Residents, businesses in homeless ‘zone’ sue Phoenix

A group of residents and local business owners are suing the city of Phoenix over a large homeless encampment near the state Capitol, alleging the city has abdicated its duty to enforce laws in the area. No tags for this post.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

State Route 24 brings traffic relief to Southeast Mesa

Motorists have a new way to get around southeast Mesa with the opening of ADOT’s project State Route 24 (SR 24), a new four-lane divided roadway between Ellsworth Road in Mesa and Ironwood Drive in Pinal County. The $77 million project funded through Proposition 400 opened today, bringing traffic connectivity to the rapidly growing area of the East Valley.
MESA, AZ
kjzz.org

Fast-growing Maricopa sets new standards for multifamily housing

Housing developers looking to build in Pinal County’s largest city will face new standards. The city of Maricopa invited residents to provide input on design guidelines for multifamily housing. After two public sessions, the development services department finalized standards for future housing. They include encouraging diverse and attractive buildings...
MARICOPA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Management#Water Shortages#Water Systems#Surface Water#Water Resources#Bureau Of Reclamation#U S Senate
12news.com

VERIFY: Did Katie Hobbs vote against funding Arizona's border strike force?

PHOENIX — Before running for Arizona governor, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs served four terms in the state Legislature, rising to Democratic leader of the Senate. We're verifying one claim in a new TV ad, paid for by the Republican Governors Association Arizona PAC, that singles out Hobbs' Senate vote on funding for Gov. Doug Ducey's Border Strike Task Force.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Here’s a breakdown of current Arizona construction market

Ask just about any contractor in the Valley about the state of their current business and projects and they’ll tell you this: Business is booming! But, as fruitful as the Arizona construction and development market is throughout Metro Phoenix, it’s not without its challenges. Right now, Arizona’s contractors...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
AZFamily

Mesa woman gets roof leak fixed after landlord avoids problem for nearly a month

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A wild monsoon storm hit the Valley on July 17 with heavy wind and rain. Lilly Hopkins pointed out the damage the storm caused to her Mesa apartment. It was a big leak in her roof that got bigger and bigger. “It quickly turned into just a big bundle of water that was in the ceiling, so I didn’t want to release it all at once and damage everything in my apartment,” said Hopkins.
MESA, AZ
thefoothillsfocus.com

Cave Creek election results in a mix of old and new

The votes are in, and Bob Morris will be serving as Cave Creek’s next mayor, joined by a split council of three returning and three new councilmembers. As of Monday, Aug. 8, results were not official. However, a report from the Maricopa County Elections Department around 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, said nearly all ballots have been reported by Maricopa County.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
KTAR.com

Maricopa County records its most ballots in primary election history

PHOENIX — The final election results for the 2022 August Primary election in Arizona were posted and 866,924 voters cast a ballot, a record in Maricopa County for primary elections, per the Maricopa County Elections Department. The number measured 35.04% of total eligible voters with 759,240 early ballots (87.58%)...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
iheart.com

Arizona Is Finally Getting A Second White Castle Location

Popular fast food chain White Castle is planning its second location for Arizona. AZ Family said that the restaurant, which is known for its sliders, has announced a new location for Tempe. The new location will be at 8755 S. Jewel Street at the Emerald center off Warner Road I-10.
TEMPE, AZ
kjzz.org

The fall semester is about to begin, but UA has public health concerns

This month, students at Arizona’s three public universities are returning for the new semester. But the latest public health crisis with monkeypox, plus ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks, plus flu season, has university officials concerned. Former Surgeon General Dr. Richard Carmona is with the University of Arizona. He says this perfect...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy