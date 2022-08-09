ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Why MLB won't hold a 'Field of Dreams' game in 2023

The "Field of Dreams" game has very quickly become one of the most fun events during the MLB season, and a reason to watch baseball in the dog days of August whether your favorite team is playing or not. But, sadly, the game held in Dyersville, Iowa will not be returning in 2023.
DYERSVILLE, IA
The Spun

Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender

Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
COLLEGE SPORTS
104.5 KDAT

Moment of Sportsmanship During Little League Game Goes Viral

Texas is wild about its youth sports. Fiercely passionate. Recently in the world of Little League baseball, the Wylie Abilene team had an outstanding season making it all to the Southwest Regionals. Unfortunately, they lost to a very powerful Tulsa National team. However, there's no denying these young men have...
SPORTS
104.5 KDAT

Not A Dry Eye In The Room When Kid Gives His First Homerun Ball To Grandpa

The best part about achieving an accomplishment is to share it with the people you care about the most. A kid by the name of Felix hit his first home run recently, and he immediately knew he needed to celebrate the milestone with his grandpa, who he calls "Papa." When his parents let him know he should sign his home run balls and sign them, he decided to sign one with his name "best feeling ever," and another one with "Papa, I love you."
KIDS
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Harry Caray Hologram On 'Field Of Dreams' Broadcast

Fox broke out an interesting feature for its "Field of Dreams" game coverage tonight. During the seventh inning stretch between the Cubs and Reds in Iowa, the broadcast showed a hologram version of Harry Caray, the iconic late Chicago announcer, leading the crowd in "Take Me Out To The Ballgame."
MLB
104.5 KDAT

Little League World Series Batter Hit By Pitch Shows Incredible Sportsmanship

A batter hit by a pitch during the Little League World Series Southwest Region championship game turned from a scary moment to the best display of sportsmanship this year. Oklahoma batter Isaiah "Zay" Jarvis was drilled right in the middle of his head with a pitch that got away from Texas East pitcher Kaiden Shelton in the first inning. The pitch hit his helmet's earflap and knocked the helmet off.
WILKINSON, IN
TMZ.com

MLB To Honor Ray Liotta During 'Field Of Dreams' Game

4:28 PM PT -- Multiple packages featuring Liotta were aired just before the game began. One of the pieces featured Liotta's famous scene as Shoeless Joe Jackson, where he asked on the field, "Is this heaven?" The corn rows out at the "Field of Dreams" game won't be without the...
DYERSVILLE, IA
ClutchPoints

Field of Dreams game gets emotional recreation from Ken Griffey Jr. and Sr.

Baseball scores another big win with the 2022 edition of the Field of Dreams Game. Last year, the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox graced the iconic diamond in Iowa. This time around, it’s the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds who are sharing the field, but before the game started, MLB legends Ken Griffey Jr. and his dad Ken Griffey Sr. gave fans all the goosebumps as they recreated the memorable scene near the end of the Field of Dreams movie where Kevin Costner’s character said: “Hey dad, you want to have a catch?”
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Field of Dreams Game 2022: Tour the ballpark in photos

"People will come, Ray. They'll come to Iowa for reasons they can't even fathom. They'll turn up your driveway not knowing for sure why they're doing it. They'll arrive at your door as innocent as children, longing for the past. …. "And they'll walk out to the bleachers, sit in...
DYERSVILLE, IA
MLB

MiLB Field of Dreams game FAQ

It's not heaven, but for baseball fans, it's close. Following the success of last year's inaugural MLB at Field of Dreams game featuring the Yankees and White Sox, a pair of Minor League clubs got their chance to play in the cornfields of Dyersville, Iowa. While the Cubs and Reds...
DYERSVILLE, IA
Larry Brown Sports

MLB will not return to ‘Field of Dreams’ in 2023

MLB on Thursday is hosting its second ever regular season game at the Field of Dreams location, but they won’t be back in 2023. Hall of Fame first baseman Frank Thomas is one of the owners of a group that has a controlling interest in the Field of Dreams location in Dyersville, Iowa. The Big Hurt told the Des Moines Register that MLB won’t be able to play at the Field of Dreams next year because of construction plans the ownership group has.
DYERSVILLE, IA
