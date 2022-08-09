The best part about achieving an accomplishment is to share it with the people you care about the most. A kid by the name of Felix hit his first home run recently, and he immediately knew he needed to celebrate the milestone with his grandpa, who he calls "Papa." When his parents let him know he should sign his home run balls and sign them, he decided to sign one with his name "best feeling ever," and another one with "Papa, I love you."

KIDS ・ 1 DAY AGO