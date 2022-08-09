Read full article on original website
Keith Hernandez trashes Phillies, says he isn't calling Mets games against them
Keith Hernandez will not be in the SNY broadcast booth for the Mets’ games against the Phillies this month and was very candid as to why he will not be there.
MLB World Reacts To Noah Syndergaard's Performance Tonight
Noa Syndergaard made his second start for the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night. He fared well enough, surrendering two runs over six innings against the Miami Marlins. However, fans aren't particularly impressed with the deadline acquisition. Formerly one of the game's hardest throwers before undergoing Tommy John surgery, "Thor" is...
numberfire.com
Rockies' Yonathan Daza batting ninth on Wednesday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Yonathan Daza is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Daza will start in left field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Cardinals. Sam Hilliard returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Daza for 7.5 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Kevin Newman kept out Thursday for Pirates
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Kevin Newman is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Newman went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and a run on Wednesday, but he's grabbing a seat for the day game after a night game. Oneil Cruz will replace Newman at shortstop and hit cleanup while Ben Gamel moves into the leadoff and designated hitter roles.
MLB World Reacts To What Keith Hernandez Said About The Phillies
The New York Mets will look to cement their NL East lead with two series against the Philadelphia Phillies this month. Mets fans tuning into SNY's coverage won't hear Keith Hernandez on the call for any of those games this weekend and next weekend. The broadcaster, and recently inducted team...
numberfire.com
Santiago Espinal batting ninth for Toronto on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Santiago Espinal is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Espinal will start at second base on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and Baltimore. Danny Jansen moves to the bench with Alejandro Kirk moving behind the plate. numberFire's models...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Brandon Marsh on Phillies' bench in Thursday matinee
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins. Marsh will move to the bench after going 1-for-6 with an RBI in the first two games of the series. Matt Vierling will replace Marsh in center field and bat ninth Thursday afternoon.
FOX Sports
Brewers break out of recent slide with 5-3 victory over Rays
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen and Kolten Wong each drove in two runs and the Milwaukee Brewers broke out of their slump to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-3 on Tuesday night. The Brewers won for just the second time in eight games. They’re 2-5 and have fallen out of first place in the NL Central since trading four-time All-Star closer Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres last week.
Drury, Nola homer in big rally, Padres beat Giants 13-7
SAN DIEGO (AP) - This is the team the San Diego Padres envisioned having when they acquired Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Drury at last week's trade deadline. Yes, there was a five-game losing streak, including losing three games at the rival Los Angeles Dodgers last weekend and a flummoxing 26-inning scoreless streak. But when they broke out of the slump, the Padres did it impressively, scoring 20 runs in consecutive wins against the San Francisco Giants. Brandon Drury hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the sixth and Austin Nola's two-run homer capped a seven-run rally - all with...
numberfire.com
Jake McCarthy joining Arizona bench Thursday afternoon
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against JT Brubaker and the Pittsburgh Pirates. McCarthy will grab a seat after leading off Arizona's order in Wednesday's loss. Alek Thomas will take over at the top of the lineup while Jordan Luplow replaces McCarthy in left field and hits seventh.
CBS Sports
Juan Soto hits first San Diego homer, Padres 'get the energy back' with Manny Machado's walk-off vs. Giants
Juan Soto homered for the first time Tuesday night since being traded to the San Diego Padres facing Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants, in a game the Padres eventually won in dramatic fashion (SD 7, SF 4). Soto's blast came in the fourth inning with the then-hitless Padres...
Miami Marlins series-opening loss to Philadelphia Phillies delayed twice due to rain
The Miami Marlins’ series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park was delayed twice due to rain in the area.
NBC Sports
Phillies head to New York down a crucial bat
The Phillies will be without their most dangerous bat when they open a hotly anticipated series against the New York Mets at Citi Field on Friday night. National League home run leader Kyle Schwarber left Thursday's game at Citizens Bank Park with a strained right calf muscle. Manager Rob Thomson...
