SAN DIEGO (AP) - This is the team the San Diego Padres envisioned having when they acquired Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Drury at last week's trade deadline. Yes, there was a five-game losing streak, including losing three games at the rival Los Angeles Dodgers last weekend and a flummoxing 26-inning scoreless streak. But when they broke out of the slump, the Padres did it impressively, scoring 20 runs in consecutive wins against the San Francisco Giants. Brandon Drury hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the sixth and Austin Nola's two-run homer capped a seven-run rally - all with...

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO