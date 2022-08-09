Read full article on original website
Related
If You Invested $1000 In Tesla When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 37.95%, 65.14% and 21.69% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
Motley Fool
Is Tesla Stock a Buy Now Before the 3-for-1 Stock Split?
Tesla (TSLA -6.63%) has been on fire in recent weeks, surging 50% from recent lows and greatly outperforming the market. Will the hot streak continue, or does Tesla stock need a time-out?. Of course, you do not own more of the electric vehicle company because of the stock split. If...
How Much Tesla Stock Does Elon Musk Own After Latest Sale?
On Tuesday, it was revealed that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk sold millions of shares of the electric vehicle company he heads. Here’s a look at how many shares of Tesla stock Musk owns after the sale and how much they’re worth. What Happened: New SEC filings...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth $6.9 billion to help fund potential forced Twitter deal
What just happened? Just how sure is Elon Musk that he'll win the legal battle against Twitter? Given that he sold 7.92 million Tesla shares worth $6.9 billion to help fund any forced deal, the world's richest man might not feel as confident as he lets on. Although Musk sits...
Cryptocurrency is set for a ‘$10 trillion earthquake’ after major development
It's no secret that cryptocurrencies have been on struggle street in recent months. In June, a three day bloodbath saw Bitcoin investors bleed funds to the tune of about $7.3 billion ($AUD 10.5m, £4.1m), according to blockchain analytics provider Glassnode. And it wasn't the only currency suffering. The prices...
Google co-founder Sergey Brin told his financial advisers to sell his investments in Elon Musk's companies after Musk had an affair with his wife
Sergey Brin reportedly told his advisers to sell off all of his financial investments in Elon Musk's companies. Brin made the call after learning that Musk reportedly had an affair with Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan. Brin, a co-founder of Google, had previously invested $500,000 in Tesla. Google co-founder Sergey Brin...
u.today
SHIB Owners to Be on “Lookout,” Someone Massively Buys ADA for Unknown Reason, Vitalik Buterin Presents New Feature for ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Shiba Inu owners should be on "lookout," says David Gokhshtein. Founder of Gokhshtein Media David Gokhshtein has once again shown support for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. In a recent tweet, he hinted at the bursting potential of the meme crypto, writing that the meme crypto looks like “it wants to rip” and posting a "watch out" emoji alongside. This is not the first time Gokhshtein endorses SHIB. In May, the former U.S. congressional candidate stated that Shiba Inu has a great model and that the next few months could be essential for the canine coin. In the meantime, Shiba Inu teases upcoming new implementations such as Shibarium, the Layer 2 platform in which SHIB: The Metaverse will be developed, along with SHI, the Shiba ecosystem stablecoin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
Cathie Wood of ARK Invest Says BlackRock’s Entrance to Crypto Could More Than Double Price of Bitcoin
ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood thinks BlackRock’s entry into the crypto space could have huge implications for the price of Bitcoin (BTC). Last week, US-based crypto giant Coinbase announced that it teamed up with BlackRock, the biggest asset manager in the world, to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients.
Elon Musk Reveals Why He Sold $6.9bn of Tesla Shares
The billionaire Tesla CEO has said he will buy the company's stock again if he is not required to purchase Twitter.
Bubble expert Jeremy Grantham predicts a huge decline in stocks, tears into bitcoin, and slams the Fed in a new interview. Here are the 10 best quotes.
Jeremy Grantham expects stocks to fall much lower before the market reaches a bottom. The GMO cofounder warned the the multiasset bubble in the US is extremely dangerous. Grantham panned bitcoin, slammed the Fed, and said Tesla stock hit a "silly price" in January. Jeremy Grantham rang the alarm on...
1 Big Tech Stock to Buy as It Looks to Rebound
Software behemoth Microsoft’s (MSFT) shares plummeted this year amid the broader market sell-off. However, the stock seems to be rebounding. Moreover, given bullish Wall Street analysts’ sentiments around the stock, it could be the right time to invest in it. Read on…. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is a...
Elon Musk Claps Back At Ford CEO's Tesla Pickup Truck Jab: Here's The Fight
Ford Motor Co.’s F Jim Farley recently took a potshot at Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk. The Dearborn, Michigan-based manufacturer's own F-150 Lightning electric vehicle (EV) pickup truck is already the leader in this segment in the U.S., Farley boasted, adding: “Take that, Elon Musk.”. The jab...
Several Chinese state-owned companies to delist from NYSE
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Several Chinese state-owned companies including China Life Insurance (601628.SS) and oil giant Sinopec (600028.SS) announced plans on Friday to delist from the U.S. stock market.
BlackRock Says There Is No 'Soft-Landing': Central Banks Will Have To Plunge Economy Into A Deep Recession To Stop Inflation
In the current uncertain macroeconomic environment, the world's largest asset manager, BlackRock Inc BLK, predicts there won't be a "soft landing" and prefers overweight investment grade (IG) credit over standard equities. For the uninitiated, IG securities in the financial industry are government and private fixed-income instruments that have a minimal...
electrek.co
Autonomy places giant EV order from Tesla, GM, VW, Ford, Rivian, and more
Autonomy, an EV subscription service, has now officially placed its giant order for 23,000 electric vehicles from Tesla, GM, VW, Ford, Rivian, and more. Last month, we reported on Autonomy, a California-based company offering simply subscriptions to electric vehicles – we learned that they were preparing to place a giant order for 23,000 electric vehicles.
InvestorPlace
A Single Space Stock Could Soar 10X By December
Space will be the defining technological megatrend of the 2020s -- we’ll make things, generate power, mine materials, and produce data in space. For the first time in history, we’re at the inflection point of space becoming accessible, and with that enormous hurdle out of the way, we can now begin colonizing and commercializing space.
Elon Musk Said Tesla Could Buy Back Shares in the Near Future
With Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk attempting to back out of the $44 billion Twitter (TWTR) acquisition, he’s in the take-back mood. Tesla share buybacks could come in the near future, Musk said in the company’s annual shareholder meeting on Thursday, Aug. 4. Article continues below advertisement. Here’s...
biztoc.com
Musk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla Shares After Saying He Was Done
Elon Musk sold $6.9 billion of shares in Tesla Inc. on Aug. 5, according to regulatory filings. The sale comes just four months after the world’s richest person said he had no further plans to sell Tesla shares. Musk has now sold around $32 billion worth of stock in Tesla over the past 10 months.
InvestorPlace
Dear TSLA Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Aug. 17
Shareholders of record will receive two additional shares after the market close on Aug. 24. TSLA stock is down about 15% year-to-date (YTD). Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock is in focus today after the company confirmed Aug. 17 as its date of record for the upcoming 3-for-1 stock split. After the split, shareholders on record will receive an additional two shares of TSLA stock which will be distributed after the market close on Aug. 24. The two shares will be received as a dividend. Based on current prices, shares of Tesla will trade in the $300 range following the split, which will be effective come the morning of Aug. 25.
Comments / 0