Motley Fool

Is Tesla Stock a Buy Now Before the 3-for-1 Stock Split?

Tesla (TSLA -6.63%) has been on fire in recent weeks, surging 50% from recent lows and greatly outperforming the market. Will the hot streak continue, or does Tesla stock need a time-out?. Of course, you do not own more of the electric vehicle company because of the stock split. If...
Benzinga

How Much Tesla Stock Does Elon Musk Own After Latest Sale?

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk sold millions of shares of the electric vehicle company he heads. Here’s a look at how many shares of Tesla stock Musk owns after the sale and how much they’re worth. What Happened: New SEC filings...
Business Insider

Google co-founder Sergey Brin told his financial advisers to sell his investments in Elon Musk's companies after Musk had an affair with his wife

Sergey Brin reportedly told his advisers to sell off all of his financial investments in Elon Musk's companies. Brin made the call after learning that Musk reportedly had an affair with Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan. Brin, a co-founder of Google, had previously invested $500,000 in Tesla. Google co-founder Sergey Brin...
u.today

SHIB Owners to Be on “Lookout,” Someone Massively Buys ADA for Unknown Reason, Vitalik Buterin Presents New Feature for ETH: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Shiba Inu owners should be on "lookout," says David Gokhshtein. Founder of Gokhshtein Media David Gokhshtein has once again shown support for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. In a recent tweet, he hinted at the bursting potential of the meme crypto, writing that the meme crypto looks like “it wants to rip” and posting a "watch out" emoji alongside. This is not the first time Gokhshtein endorses SHIB. In May, the former U.S. congressional candidate stated that Shiba Inu has a great model and that the next few months could be essential for the canine coin. In the meantime, Shiba Inu teases upcoming new implementations such as Shibarium, the Layer 2 platform in which SHIB: The Metaverse will be developed, along with SHI, the Shiba ecosystem stablecoin.
Country
China
Entrepreneur

1 Big Tech Stock to Buy as It Looks to Rebound

Software behemoth Microsoft’s (MSFT) shares plummeted this year amid the broader market sell-off. However, the stock seems to be rebounding. Moreover, given bullish Wall Street analysts’ sentiments around the stock, it could be the right time to invest in it. Read on…. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is a...
Benzinga

BlackRock Says There Is No 'Soft-Landing': Central Banks Will Have To Plunge Economy Into A Deep Recession To Stop Inflation

In the current uncertain macroeconomic environment, the world's largest asset manager, BlackRock Inc BLK, predicts there won't be a "soft landing" and prefers overweight investment grade (IG) credit over standard equities. For the uninitiated, IG securities in the financial industry are government and private fixed-income instruments that have a minimal...
electrek.co

Autonomy places giant EV order from Tesla, GM, VW, Ford, Rivian, and more

Autonomy, an EV subscription service, has now officially placed its giant order for 23,000 electric vehicles from Tesla, GM, VW, Ford, Rivian, and more. Last month, we reported on Autonomy, a California-based company offering simply subscriptions to electric vehicles – we learned that they were preparing to place a giant order for 23,000 electric vehicles.
InvestorPlace

A Single Space Stock Could Soar 10X By December

Space will be the defining technological megatrend of the 2020s -- we’ll make things, generate power, mine materials, and produce data in space. For the first time in history, we’re at the inflection point of space becoming accessible, and with that enormous hurdle out of the way, we can now begin colonizing and commercializing space.
MarketRealist

Elon Musk Said Tesla Could Buy Back Shares in the Near Future

With Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk attempting to back out of the $44 billion Twitter (TWTR) acquisition, he’s in the take-back mood. Tesla share buybacks could come in the near future, Musk said in the company’s annual shareholder meeting on Thursday, Aug. 4. Article continues below advertisement. Here’s...
biztoc.com

Musk Sells $6.9 Billion of Tesla Shares After Saying He Was Done

Elon Musk sold $6.9 billion of shares in Tesla Inc. on Aug. 5, according to regulatory filings. The sale comes just four months after the world’s richest person said he had no further plans to sell Tesla shares. Musk has now sold around $32 billion worth of stock in Tesla over the past 10 months.
InvestorPlace

Dear TSLA Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Aug. 17

Shareholders of record will receive two additional shares after the market close on Aug. 24. TSLA stock is down about 15% year-to-date (YTD). Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock is in focus today after the company confirmed Aug. 17 as its date of record for the upcoming 3-for-1 stock split. After the split, shareholders on record will receive an additional two shares of TSLA stock which will be distributed after the market close on Aug. 24. The two shares will be received as a dividend. Based on current prices, shares of Tesla will trade in the $300 range following the split, which will be effective come the morning of Aug. 25.
