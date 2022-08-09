Read full article on original website
Grantchester Renewed for Season 8
PBS on Thursday announced that British crime drama Grantchester has been renewed for Season 8. The pickup comes just days ahead of Season 7’s Stateside finale, which is set to air Sunday, Aug. 14 at 9/8c. Production on Season 8 is already underway in the UK, and Masterpiece PBS has provided the following teaser: “Will is the happiest he’s ever been but his world will be rocked by a terrible accident. He’s always preached the word of a compassionate God – but how can he now, when his despair leads him on a dangerous downward spiral? Geordie has found a new...
SheKnows
Nearly Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Returns to CBS
From daytime to primetime, this award-winning actor does it all. This is definitely going to be a weekend to celebrate for The Young and the Restless alum Justin Hartley (ex-Adam) — CBS has ordered a pilot for his new drama The Never Game! Our sister site Deadline reported the exclusive that Hartley would not only executively produce the project, based on Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 novel of the same name, but he will also star as Colter Shaw.
‘Charmed’ and ‘Soap’ Actor Rebecca Balding Dead at 73
Best known for her roles in the original Charmed series and Soap, veteran screen actor Rebecca Balding has died at the age of 73. Following a battle with ovarian cancer, the actress passed away in Park City, Utah, her husband confirmed to USA Today. Born in Little Rock, Arkansas, Balding...
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Rebecca Balding dead at 73: Charmed and Soap star passes after secret battle with cancer
REBECCA Balding, star of Soap and Charmed, has died aged 73. She passed away following a battle with ovarian cancer. The veteran stage and screen actress' husband James L. Conway confirmed to Deadline that Rebecca passed on July 18 in Park City, Utah. On Soap, Rebecca playing the recurring character...
Mary Alice, Emmy-Winning A Different World Star, Dies
Beloved actress Mary Alice, known for her roles in film, television, and on Broadway, has died. She was in her 80s. Alice played Leticia "Lettie" Bostic on A Different World, the popular Cosby Show spinoff. Her other television roles included Oz, Law and Order, and NBC's I'll Fly Away, for which she received an Emmy.
tvinsider.com
‘Karen Pirie’: ‘Outlander’s Lauren Lyle on Her ‘Dynamic’ New Detective Role
BritBox is gearing up for its next detective drama as the hub for top-tier British entertainment welcomes Karen Pirie to its fall lineup. The ITV commission stars Outlander‘s Lauren Lyle as the titular detective who is based on the character from Val McDermid’s best-selling novels. Ahead of the show’s upcoming debut, BritBox unveiled a first look during their TCA presentation. Best known for playing headstrong Marsali Fraser in Starz‘s hit, Lyle is unrecognizable as the rough-around-the-edges detective tasked with solving a cold case from the ’90s.
‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot
The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.
Popculture
Soap Opera Veteran Actor Joining 'The Young and the Restless' in Mystery Role
Fans of The Young and the Restless will be excited to learn that a veteran soap opera actor is joining the show in a mystery role. According to Deadline, former One Life To Live star Trevor St. John has been cast in the beloved CBS daytime drama. At this time, the details of St. John's role are being kept quiet, but Deadline reported that he will begin taping this month, with his episodes set to air later this fall.
‘The Young And The Restless’: ‘One Life To Live’ Vet Trevor St. John Joining CBS Sudser In Mystery Role
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Soap veteran Trevor St. John is coming to Genoa City. The former star of One Life To Live is joining the cast of CBS’ The Young and the Restless. Sadly, details about his new role are being kept under wraps. He begins taping this month and will appear on the sudser later this fall. St. John is best known for his 10-year run as Todd Manning/Victor Lord, Jr. on ABC’s One Life to Live. He was most recently seen on ABC’s Promised Land and his past credits include a series regular role on...
Collider
'Fatal Attraction' Casts Jessica Harper, John Getz, and Toks Olagundoye
Jessica Harper is set to star in the upcoming Fatal Attraction series at Paramount+, Deadline confirms. Rounding out the cast are John Getz (Doom Patrol), Toks Olagundoye (Veep), David Sullivan (The Wilds), and newcomer Isabella Briggs, who are all expected to play key recurring roles. Previously announced cast members include Lizzy Caplan, Joshua Jackson, Amanda Peet, Alyssa Jirrels, Toby Huss, Reno Wilson, and Brian Goodman.
‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Actor Lands New Role in ‘The Walking Dead’ Spinoff
Fans of the hit AMC post-apocalyptic drama series, The Walking Dead have long been anticipating the Negan and Maggie-led TV spin-off series Isle Of The Dead. Now, we are one step closer to the premiere of the series. This comes after the newest casting information is announced. This announcement is further exciting as it is bringing with it some familiar faces. Including one face we know well from the CBS crime-drama series, NCIS: Hawai’i.
Collider
Tatiana Maslany Joins 'Invitation to a Bonfire' Series Adaptation at AMC+
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany joined AMC’s Invitation to a Bonfire as star and executive producer. The psychological thriller series is based on the book of the same name by Adrienne Celt and explores the disturbing real-life relationship of Russian author Vladimir Nabokov and Vera Nabokov. Nabokov...
HBO's The Last of Us casts Henry and Sam, along with two all-new characters
It’s been a few months since we’ve heard anything about HBO’s The Last of Us series. Likely because it’s not coming out this year. Plus, casting is ongoing. IGN got the confirmation that Lamar Johnson (Your Honor) and newcomer Keivonn Woodard are bringing Henry and Sam to life in The Last of Us. Anyone who has made it through Naughty Dog’s seminal narrative-driven title will remember these characters as the brothers that Joel and Ellie run into in Pittsburgh while fighting some nasty raiders. Apparently, the story is slightly changing so that they cross paths in Kansas City this time.
‘The Way Home’: Chyler Leigh Joins Cast of Andie MacDowell’s New Hallmark Series
Chyler Leigh will play the estranged daughter of Andie MacDowell's Del Landry character in the upcoming Hallmark Channel series 'The Way Home.'
‘Ozark’ Stars Jason Bateman, Julia Garner Explains Why the Finale Was Totally ‘Satisfying’
Netflix has had some pretty big streaming moments this year. And, among these moments is the finale season of the Jason Bateman-led series, Ozark. As the final episode dropped in late April, droves of series fans flocked to their TVs to catch a glimpse of the ending they had been waiting so long to see.
ComicBook
AMC Teases Release Window for Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Series
AMC's Anne Rice universe will kick off in October with the debut of Interview With the Vampire, but that's not the only story from the prolific writer's world headed to screen with the network. Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches is also coming to life and now, fans have an idea of when they can expect the eight-episode series to debut on AMC+. During the network's panel at the Television Critics Association Summer Tour on Wednesday, it was revealed that Mayfair Witches would be arriving closely behind the debut of Interview — specifically early 2023.
Big Sky Season 3 trailer: Reba McEntire narrates the trailer for Deadly Trails
ABC has released the trailer for Big Sky Season 3, now titled Big Sky: Deadly Trails. Take a look inside what to expect in the new season. It won’t be long before the new season is here. We’ll get to see Jenny and Cassie back in action. The season is getting a slight title change. It’s called Big Sky: Deadly Trails, suggesting that the story is going to be focused on the one case like the first season instead of trying to manage two separate storylines for the leading ladies.
Collider
Ellen Pompeo-Led Untitled Orphan-Adoption Series Casts Imogen Reid in Lead Role
Actress Imogen Reid, whose work has been featured in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: The Crimes of Grindelwald and BBC’s Les Miserables, has joined Ellen Pompeo in Hulu's untitled orphan limited series as a lead character. Pompeo, who is best known for her role as Meredith Grey on the Shonda Rhimes flagship series Grey's Anatomy, will play Reid’s character’s mother.
ComicBook
Tales of the Walking Dead Sets Two-Episode, Two-Night Premiere on AMC+
AMC Networks has set the Tales of the Walking Dead schedule on AMC+. After announcing a two-episode premiere on the streaming service, the first two episodes will now release on separate nights beginning Thursday, August 11. Similar to Season 11 of The Walking Dead and Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead, new episodes of the anthology spinoff will release weekly on Sundays on AMC+, one week ahead of AMC. Subscribers will have exclusive early access to the first two chapters of Tales by the time its first episode premieres Sunday, August 14, at 9/8c on the AMC channel.
