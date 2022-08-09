It’s been a few months since we’ve heard anything about HBO’s The Last of Us series. Likely because it’s not coming out this year. Plus, casting is ongoing. IGN got the confirmation that Lamar Johnson (Your Honor) and newcomer Keivonn Woodard are bringing Henry and Sam to life in The Last of Us. Anyone who has made it through Naughty Dog’s seminal narrative-driven title will remember these characters as the brothers that Joel and Ellie run into in Pittsburgh while fighting some nasty raiders. Apparently, the story is slightly changing so that they cross paths in Kansas City this time.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO