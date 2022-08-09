ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

Blondie Releases Rare, Never-Released Demo “Mr. Sightseer”

Now the B-Side to Blondie’s take on The Doors’ Strange Days track “Moonlight Drive,” “Mr. Sightseer,” another rare track off their upcoming, and first-ever, comprehensive box set collection, Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982, out Aug. 26, is revealed. Newly mastered by Grammy Award-winning engineer...
Loudwire

Did You Know Rob Halford Was on a Massive Queens of the Stone Age Hit?

Though Queens of the Stone Age had released one album prior, they really enjoyed their breakout with the 2000 album, Rated R, which featured the singles "The Lost Art of Keeping a Secret" and "Feel Good Hit of the Summer." Though it might be hard to pick out, Rob Halford is actually credited on "Feel Good Hit of the Summer," but his vocal on the track was once considered for a more prominent feature according to former Queens bassist Nick Oliveri.
Variety

Magnolia Pictures International Acquires Worldwide Rights to Edinburgh Title ‘Neon Spring,’ Reveals Teaser (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Magnolia Pictures International has acquired worldwide rights, including U.S. sales rights, to “Neon Spring” by writer-director Matīss Kaža (“One Ticket Please”). The film will have its world premiere at the Edinburgh International Film Festival on Aug. 15. Set to strobe lights and a techno soundtrack, “Neon Spring” chronicles two months in the life of Laine, a college girl from a middle-class suburb in Latvia. As Laine’s father distances himself from his crumbling marriage and his family, Laine is unable to cope with the separation and discovers the edgy Riga party scene, where...
Stereogum

No Age – “Tripped Out Before Scott”

Last month, the LA art-punk duo No Age announced their new album People Helping People, and they shared its closing track “Andy Helping Andy.” Today they’ve got another name-checking track on deck. “Tripped Out Before Scott” is presumably not about this website’s proprietor Scott Lapatine, but who could say for sure? It’s a steadily chugging, lightly dreamy guitar-pop song with punk spirit, and you can hear it below.
Beabadoobee
Hypebae

Savage x Fenty Releases 'Dolled Up' Collection Starring Rihanna

Savage X Fenty just unveiled its all-new “Dolled Up” collection with a fiery campaign that stars Rihanna herself. Showcasing a range of vintage-inspired lingerie in inclusive sizing, the new collection introduces colorways like bright orange, dusky blue and mint green complete with delicate floral designs. Priced from $14.95...
People

Carrie Underwood Joins Tom Petty Cover Band for Surprise Duet While Out with Friends in Nashville

From arenas to dive bars, any venue is perfect for Carrie Underwood's powerhouse vocals. While out with friends for a "girl's night" in Nashville over the weekend, Underwood hopped onstage at Fox & Locke bar and venue with Tom Petty cover band The Heartshakers to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" — the rocker's 1981 duet with Stevie Nicks, originally released on the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman's Bella Donna album.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Creedence Clearwater Revival Live Album and Film Set for Release

A long-lost live recording of Creedence Clearwater Revival's 1970 show at London’s Royal Albert Hall is finally set for release later this year. Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall features John Fogerty, Tom Fogerty, Doug Clifford and Stu Cook performing favorites like “Fortunate Son,” “Proud Mary” and “Bad Moon Rising,” the latter of which can be heard down below. The original 1970 multitrack tapes were restored and mixed by Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell. Due on Sept. 16, Royal Albert Hall will be available on compact disc, cassette tape, digital and vinyl. (Select retailers will also offer a variety of exclusive color variants, including Walmart's “Tombstone Shadow” gray vinyl and Target's “Green River” vinyl.)
musictimes.com

Doug McKean Cause of Death Shocking: My Chemical Romance Producer Dead at 54

My Chemical Romance producer Doug McKean "unexpectedly" died. He was 54. An official obituary (via Loudwire) recently confirmed McKean's death, saying that the engineer and music producer died on June 29. The same statement disclosed that he died of a brain hemorrhage. According to the Headway, The Brain Injury Association,...
