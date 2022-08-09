Read full article on original website
Blondie Releases Rare, Never-Released Demo “Mr. Sightseer”
Now the B-Side to Blondie’s take on The Doors’ Strange Days track “Moonlight Drive,” “Mr. Sightseer,” another rare track off their upcoming, and first-ever, comprehensive box set collection, Blondie: Against The Odds 1974-1982, out Aug. 26, is revealed. Newly mastered by Grammy Award-winning engineer...
Did You Know Rob Halford Was on a Massive Queens of the Stone Age Hit?
Though Queens of the Stone Age had released one album prior, they really enjoyed their breakout with the 2000 album, Rated R, which featured the singles "The Lost Art of Keeping a Secret" and "Feel Good Hit of the Summer." Though it might be hard to pick out, Rob Halford is actually credited on "Feel Good Hit of the Summer," but his vocal on the track was once considered for a more prominent feature according to former Queens bassist Nick Oliveri.
Magnolia Pictures International Acquires Worldwide Rights to Edinburgh Title ‘Neon Spring,’ Reveals Teaser (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. Magnolia Pictures International has acquired worldwide rights, including U.S. sales rights, to “Neon Spring” by writer-director Matīss Kaža (“One Ticket Please”). The film will have its world premiere at the Edinburgh International Film Festival on Aug. 15. Set to strobe lights and a techno soundtrack, “Neon Spring” chronicles two months in the life of Laine, a college girl from a middle-class suburb in Latvia. As Laine’s father distances himself from his crumbling marriage and his family, Laine is unable to cope with the separation and discovers the edgy Riga party scene, where...
Stereogum
No Age – “Tripped Out Before Scott”
Last month, the LA art-punk duo No Age announced their new album People Helping People, and they shared its closing track “Andy Helping Andy.” Today they’ve got another name-checking track on deck. “Tripped Out Before Scott” is presumably not about this website’s proprietor Scott Lapatine, but who could say for sure? It’s a steadily chugging, lightly dreamy guitar-pop song with punk spirit, and you can hear it below.
Singer Jilly Anais discusses her new project, ‘Copy & Paste’
Jilly Anais is an LA-based singer who recently dropped her debut project, Copy & Paste. Anais has opened for 2 Chainz and built a loyal following on YouTube. Her songs are catchy, fun, and definitely something listeners will enjoy. Tell us about your struggles in the industry. Did you ever...
Hypebae
Savage x Fenty Releases 'Dolled Up' Collection Starring Rihanna
Savage X Fenty just unveiled its all-new “Dolled Up” collection with a fiery campaign that stars Rihanna herself. Showcasing a range of vintage-inspired lingerie in inclusive sizing, the new collection introduces colorways like bright orange, dusky blue and mint green complete with delicate floral designs. Priced from $14.95...
NME
Iggy Azalea reveals she’s “coming back” to music: “Cry about it”
Iggy Azalea has announced that she’s returning to music, after claiming she would be taking “a few years” off last summer. The Australian rapper released her third and most recent studio album, ‘The End Of An Era’, in August 2021. Shortly before it came out,...
Sophie Monk releases new video for sultry single Nice To Meet You during Beauty and the Geek
Sophie Monk fans got to see a new film clip for her single, Nice To Meet You, on Monday night. The pop star-turned-TV queen, 41, allowed her song to be used on Beauty and the Geek during a challenge. During the episode, the beauties and geeks were tasked with creating...
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
People
Carrie Underwood Joins Tom Petty Cover Band for Surprise Duet While Out with Friends in Nashville
From arenas to dive bars, any venue is perfect for Carrie Underwood's powerhouse vocals. While out with friends for a "girl's night" in Nashville over the weekend, Underwood hopped onstage at Fox & Locke bar and venue with Tom Petty cover band The Heartshakers to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" — the rocker's 1981 duet with Stevie Nicks, originally released on the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman's Bella Donna album.
Iggy Azalea Announces She’s Returning to Music After Brief Hiatus—“Cry About It”
Iggy Azalea has announced that she’s returning to music after announcing a hiatus last summer. The Australian rapper released her third and most recent studio album, The End of An Era, in August 2021. Following the widespread controversy that she was blackfishing, the rapper took to social media to...
Report Shows Only 5 Artists Sold More Tickets Than Metallica Over Last 40 Years
It's one thing to even last as a band for four decades, but it's a whole other when you're one of the top touring acts of that period as well. A new report from Pollstar shows that only five artists have sold more tickets than Metallica over the last 40 years, and that they're the top metal touring group.
Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi just reunited to play Black Sabbath classics in Birmingham
Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi make surprise appearance to close the 2022 Commonwealth games in their hometown of Birmingham
Miley Cyrus Later Unapologized for a Move She Pulled in Her Disney Days: ‘I’m Not Sorry’
Miley Cyrus once had to apologize for being herself. But years later, after reflecting on the choice, she revoked her apology, and kept it real with fans.
Creedence Clearwater Revival Live Album and Film Set for Release
A long-lost live recording of Creedence Clearwater Revival's 1970 show at London’s Royal Albert Hall is finally set for release later this year. Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall features John Fogerty, Tom Fogerty, Doug Clifford and Stu Cook performing favorites like “Fortunate Son,” “Proud Mary” and “Bad Moon Rising,” the latter of which can be heard down below. The original 1970 multitrack tapes were restored and mixed by Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell. Due on Sept. 16, Royal Albert Hall will be available on compact disc, cassette tape, digital and vinyl. (Select retailers will also offer a variety of exclusive color variants, including Walmart's “Tombstone Shadow” gray vinyl and Target's “Green River” vinyl.)
musictimes.com
Doug McKean Cause of Death Shocking: My Chemical Romance Producer Dead at 54
My Chemical Romance producer Doug McKean "unexpectedly" died. He was 54. An official obituary (via Loudwire) recently confirmed McKean's death, saying that the engineer and music producer died on June 29. The same statement disclosed that he died of a brain hemorrhage. According to the Headway, The Brain Injury Association,...
Crazy Swedes add Pink Floyd and Billy Cobham covers to debut album reissue
US fusion quartet Crazy Swedes will reissue new deluxe version of their self-titled debut album in September
That time Thin Lizzy recorded an album of Deep Purple covers and saved their career
It's late 1972, and Thin Lizzy are about to lose their record contract - then along comes an offer they can't afford to refuse
Diane Keaton discusses 'The Godfather' at TCL hand and footprint ceremony
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Diane Keaton discussed her film The Godfather while attending her hand at footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre. The 76-year-old actress was honored Thursday at the historic Hollywood theater. Keaton was joined by her two children, daughter Dexter, 27, and son Duke, 22, and Dexter's...
10 great new pizza restaurants in L.A., ranked by our critic
Bill Addison breaks down his top 10 favorite new pizzerias so far in 2022.
