Every year, thousands of people visit Ocean City, and every year, we are asked, “Where’s the best place to …” Well, after reading this article, you will know. The winners have been announced, and the prize plaques handed out! Here is a list of the Best of Ocean City, for everything from pizza, crabs, and chicken wings, to drinks, watersports, sunsets and more. This is the ONLY competition in Ocean City that has absolutely nothing to do with advertising or other schemes. If you see a business on this list, it means that voters on Facebook and on OceanCity.com thought those businesses were the best! There are two winners in most categories, the one with the most votes in our polls, and one voted on by a local editorial team who thought they were worthy of the title. Read on to make the most of your visit to Ocean City, and to find the Best!

OCEAN CITY, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO