Ocean City Today
Ocean City Boardwalk trams not running for Oceans Calling
Transportation alternatives involving buses in works. Boardwalk trams are officially nixed for the upcoming Oceans Calling music festival as resort officials look into alternative options for shuttling people to and from the inlet venue. Members of the city’s Transportation Committee initially thought they would bring back the trams, which stop...
Ocean City Today
Ocean City’s Harbor Inn still under construction
Barring a miraculously quick renovation completion, Ocean City’s Harbor Inn will not be meeting its grand reopening date. Closed since December for repairs from a fire at an apartment next door, a Facebook post from July 31 said the popular dive bar was supposed to re-open on Aug. 12. The message got nearly 400 reactions and more than 100 comments, mostly from people eager to come back and revel in the excitement and nostalgia of the hole-in-the-wall spot.
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – August 12, 2022
(Editor’s Note: With thousands of people converging on the Harbour Island Marina this week for the White Marlin Open, we thought it would be opportune to look back at the site before it was home to a housing community and host to the largest billfishing tourney in the world.)
Ocean City Today
Ocean City’s Sun & Surf Cinema donating recliners
The heated reclining seats that gave movie-goers a comfortable spot to watch the latest releases at the Sun & Surf Cinema the past several years are up for grabs. Officials with Fox Theatres, the company that owns the shuttering 143rd Street eight-plex, announced in a news release this week that they will be donating the facility’s more than 200 electric, heated recliners to local community organizations.
WMDT.com
First Look: New Beach Patrol Station Planned for Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, De- The Town of Rehoboth is releasing the latest upgrade plans for the beach patrol station on the boardwalk. The new facility is set to feature ATV launching pads and beach-facing safety equipment as well as expanded public bathrooms and ADA-compliant ramps on the first floor, with a state-of-the-art command center, locker room, and training facility on the top floor.
oceancity.com
Here is the Best of Ocean City!
Every year, thousands of people visit Ocean City, and every year, we are asked, “Where’s the best place to …” Well, after reading this article, you will know. The winners have been announced, and the prize plaques handed out! Here is a list of the Best of Ocean City, for everything from pizza, crabs, and chicken wings, to drinks, watersports, sunsets and more. This is the ONLY competition in Ocean City that has absolutely nothing to do with advertising or other schemes. If you see a business on this list, it means that voters on Facebook and on OceanCity.com thought those businesses were the best! There are two winners in most categories, the one with the most votes in our polls, and one voted on by a local editorial team who thought they were worthy of the title. Read on to make the most of your visit to Ocean City, and to find the Best!
starpublications.online
Bridgeville’s town wide yard sale is Sept. 17
The Bridgeville town wide yard sale will take place on Sept. 17, starting at 7 a.m. at homes throughout town.
Ocean City Today
Worcester County planning endorses Rt. 50 rezoning
The Worcester County Planning Commission this week gave a unanimous recommendation to the county commissioners that they allow the owner of a parcel on the northeast side of the Herring Creek bridge in West Ocean City to rezone the land for commercial use. The roughly 2-acre section being looked at...
Ocean City Today
Berlin: Racetrack Road properties ask for commercial zoning
Two Berlin property owners along Route 589, or Racetrack Road, are seeking to change the zoning of their parcels to commercial, as the recent development boom along the stretch has changed the nature of the area. The properties, totaling 31.6 acres in all, are adjacent. One property is 7.41 acres...
Delaware town’s mayor says $25K grant to museum with Confederate flag ‘dead in the water’
Just a few weeks ago, the southern Delaware municipality of Georgetown awarded a grant of nearly $25,000 to a museum that flies a Confederate flag next to a monument dedicated to its veterans of the Civil War. Georgetown’s Town Council had authorized the money despite vehement opposition by Mayor Bill...
oceancity.com
Marlin Fest Beach Bash – Day 2 of the 2022 WMO
It’s August in Ocean City, Maryland and that can only mean one thing- it’s Marlin Week! The infamous billfish tournament, The White Marlin Open is back. Celebrating its 49th year, the open also brings back its celebratory Marlin Fest. This year Marlin Fest, which is coming back for...
WMDT.com
Ocean Pines Board of Directors election results announced
OCEAN PINES, Md. – The Ocean Pines Election Committee has announced voting totals for the 2022 Board of Directors Election. As per Ocean Pines Bylaws, election results will be validated during the Annual Meeting on Saturday, if there is a quorum. If there is no quorum, the Board will call a special meeting to validate the results. The Annual Meeting is set to start at 9 a.m. in the Assateague Room of the Ocean Pines Community Center.
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
Let’s Have A Blast: Short Track Super Series Invades Georgetown Speedway Aug. 30
GEORGETOWN, DE – Let’s have a Blast. Georgetown Speedway returns to life on Tuesday, August 30 when the stars of the Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS) Fueled By Sunoco invade the Sussex County half-mile oval. Melon 1 and Sussex Diesel present the ninth edition of...
WMDT.com
Salisbury Zoo hosting End of Summer Party
SALISBURY, Md. – The Salisbury Zoo is hosting an End of Summer Party this Saturday, August 13th. Swing by the zoo between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. for keeper talks, face painting, food trucks, local vendors, and much more. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Cape Gazette
Addictive Tacos now open on Baltimore Avenue in Rehoboth
Addictive Tacos owner and chef Andrea Neal is keeping the menu for her new Rehoboth Beach eatery simple on purpose. There are fish and shrimp tacos. There’s a taco bowl, which is basically all the taco fillings on a bed of cabbage instead of in a tortilla. There are sides and there are drinks.
Bay Net
DNR Maryland Fishing Report – August 10
ANNAPOLIS Md. – Families are fitting in those last summer vacations and simple relaxing times close to home. From local ponds and tributaries to the waters off Ocean City, Maryland’s waters are ideal places to spend time with children and allow them to experience the joys of fishing.
The Dispatch
Park Visitors Share Horse Management Concerns
SNOW HILL– Despite new safety initiatives, several park visitors continue to have concerns with Assateague Island’s horse management practices. While Assateague Island National Seashore announced new efforts to ensure the safety of the park’s wild horses less than a week after a mare was hit by a car, some say those measures will do little to help. They believe the key to protecting the horses is enforcing the park’s rules and keeping humans away from the animals.
WBOC
White Marlin Open Feeding More Than Hungry Anglers
Diakonia Food Pantry in Ocean City, Md., shows some of the fresh tuna donated by captains participating in the White Marlin Open. Many captains donate part of their catch to food pantries on the Lower Eastern Shore.
WMDT.com
Georgetown East Gateway Project completed ensuring safer roadways for locals
Georgetown, Del. – In Georgetown, you’ll see new improvements that are expected to make travel safer. That includes two new traffic circles and more bike and pedestrian paths at the intersection of Sand Hill ROad and Airport Road to intersect US 9, with the completion of the Georgetown East Gateway Improvement Project.
This Amazing New Jersey Beach Was Named Among The Top 17 In America
It's pretty safe to say that the thing New Jersey is most famous for around the nation is that we have some of the best beaches around, and this summer one of our beaches was named among the best in the entire country. Any time a local spot is mentioned...
