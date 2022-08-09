Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Springfield Memorial Hospital opens renovated maternity suites
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Memorial Hospital has finished renovations to its Family Maternity Suites. The $3.87 million project involved 23,464 square feet of space on the nonprofit hospital’s seventh floor. The renovations included ten labor rooms, nine postpartum rooms and two obstetric emergency spaces, as well as a...
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat
Grand opening’ ribbon cutting celebration at the Topp Hat in Girard
A large crowd was present for the Topp Hat ribbon cutting Aug. 6. Business owners Chris & Alicia Hatalla and Brett & Meagan Toppmeyer celebrated with their families, the Girard Chamber of Commerce and the 2022 Girard queens Olivia Thoroman and Remi Young, who were crowned as new royalty at the Girard Festival Days. Other businesses made donations for prizes that were awarded during the all-day event. Live music was performed and the North Mac High School track team sold pulled pork and chips as a fundraiser. Photo contributed.
wmay.com
5 Tasty Treats To Try At The Illinois State Fair
The Illinois State Fair is August 11th-21st on the North end of Springfield, and the food is fantastic as ever. If you’ve never been to the fair before, here are five treats you HAVE to try:. 1.) Vose Corndog– This classic corndog has people raving about it every year....
Central Illinois Proud
GALLERY: See the sights at the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Check out this gallery of some pictures from the 2022 Illinois State Fair. This gallery will be updated as more pictures become available.
newschannel20.com
Community steps up to help animal shelter cover energy bill
JACKSONVILLE, Ill (WICS) — A social media post about a high energy bill results in community members digging into their own pockets to help a Central Illinois animal shelter. Paws Jackson is a non-profit, no-kill rescue and adoption center for cats and dogs in Jacksonville. Over the past month,...
Our Town Mt. Zion fire department history
MT. ZION, Ill. (WCIA) – In a town of just about 6,000, Mt. Zion is full of history. Especially with the Mt. Zion fire protection district. “Back when the town was forming and the early parts of the last century, there was no organized fire protection. It was just up to the town residents to […]
Herald & Review
Mr. Kluckers, Krekel's Dairy Maid mascot, back home
DECATUR — Mr. Kluckers has made it safely home. Krekel's Dairy Maid on U.S. 36 recovered the human-sized metal rooster Tuesday afternoon after he was stolen earlier in the day. The restaurant posted information on its Facebook page about the theft and images of two men as they escaped...
ourquadcities.com
Free fun at the fair! Enjoy no-cost activities at the IL State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair begins next week, on Thursday, Aug. 11, and WMBD is compiling a list of all the ways you can enjoy your time in the fairgrounds without breaking the bank. Free activities every day. Dairy Products Building: All things dairy from...
advantagenews.com
The Illinois State Fair opens today
The Illinois State Fair will open with a flourish at the Grandstand this year. Ahead of the annual Twilight Parade, harness racing will begin at noon today according to Rebecca Clark, State Fair Manager. Your browser does not support the audio element. A free ice cream social will be held...
myradiolink.com
U.S. 45/Third Street between Jefferson Avenue and Washington Street in Effingham to close Aug. 15
EFFINGHAM – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that U.S. 45/Third Street in Effingham will be closed Aug. 15-22 to reconstruct a section of road between Jefferson Avenue and Washington Street. This improvement is part of the $2.9 million project that includes pavement removal and replacement, patching, resurfacing and...
977wmoi.com
IL State Fair Begins This Week
The Illinois State Fair kicks off this week, with new attractions and no admission price increases. Unlike everything else, the cost to get into the fair is not going up this year says State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “Adults are still half price Sunday through Thursday. Kids 12 and under...
wlds.com
No One Injured in Massey Lane Semi-Truck Fire
South Jacksonville Fire Department Officials say things could have been a lot worse after responding to a call of a semi-truck on fire yesterday evening. A call came into West Central Dispatch at 5:46 Wednesday night of a semi on fire at Rawlings Excavating located at 1033 Massey Lane. South...
Tour the Largest Marijuana Grow Site in Illinois – At Least 100,000 Square Feet!
Welcome to Cresco. Cresco Labs' cultivation facility in Lincoln, Illinois is the largest in the state of Illinois. How large you ask? It's so big, that in the description on the place they actually REFUSE to tell you how big it is. It's kinda like KFC and the eleven herbs and spices thing...You love it, but we aren't telling you a thing! The size of the grow rooms (that we can tell you is over 100,000 square feet) the number of the grow rooms...maybe 20 plus? This whole thing is a giant GREEN mystery.
capitolwolf.com
Traffic pattern changes for Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois Department of. Agriculture today announced temporary changes in traffic patterns near the Illinois State. Fairgrounds to accommodate the influx of vehicles during the fair. Beginning at 5 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, IDOT will change the traffic flow around the fairgrounds...
wlds.com
Police Seeking Tips on Side by Side Stolen from Jacksonville Business
Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police in their investigation into a recent theft. At approximately 3:30 am on July 27th, unknown person(s) removed a black side-by-side ATV from a business located in the 2200 block of West Morton. The ATV taken was a Cub Cadet Challenger MX750 EPS.
wlds.com
Sangamon County Solar Farm To Send Power to City of Chicago
A Sangamon County solar farm will be powering the City of Chicago. The Double Black Diamond Solar Farm being built on the Sangamon-Morgan County line will be helping supply the City of Chicago with power to run its airports, the Harold Washington Library Center, and other city-run facilities, according to a press release from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Office today.
City of Assumption honors crash victims
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA) — Assumption’s mayor and Board of Trustees recently approved a resolution to honor the two teenagers who died in a car crash last month. The resolution creates days of remembrance for Keegan Virden and Connor Rowcliff, who died on July 12 when their car was hit by a truck. They, along with […]
Man charged in connection to burglary
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelby County state’s attorney said a Decatur man was arrested and charged in connection to a burglary. In a news release, State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said Jeffrey Pettyjohn was charged regarding a burglary at 32 Below. She said that Pettyjohn is accused of going into the building on April […]
newschannel20.com
Man injured, teen dead in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Springfield Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night shooting. It happened after 8 p.m. in the 2200 block of East Cedar Street. Springfield Police received two ShotSpotter notifications at 8:23 p.m. for that area. While officers were arriving on the scene they were informed...
WAND TV
16-year-old killed, another injured in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - One teen died and another person was injured in a shooting in Springfield Wednesday night. Police were called to the 2200 block of East Cedar around 8:30 p.m. When the arrived, they learned a victim had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the...
