Weekend Events: Live Music, Art, and Montclair Jazz Fest Block Party!
So many great local events to enjoy this weekend! From live music and concerts to comedy and theater, to films and social events, this is your guide to what’s happening. NB: Check with the venue before attending in case of changes!. The Montclair Jazz Festival Block Party is this...
Baristanet Profile: Emily Klein
Where did you grow up? Here!! I’m a replant – fled when I was old enough then found my way back when my kid was school age. How do you make a living? OR What is your everyday passion? I’m a life coach. I’m passionate about getting what you came for in life. Find me at Live A Joyful Life.
MontClairVoyant: These Swimming Pool Substitutes Don’t Hold Water
You often complain about the actions or inaction of local leaders, so why not offer more solutions? For instance, the weather’s been HOT yet only one of our town’s three public pools is open this summer. What to do?. Sincerely,. Summer Bummer. I’m on it! My apartment’s bathtub...
Summer Bucket List: Spending Aperativo Hour at The Highlawn
It’s no surprise, that with its incomparable view of the Manhattan skyline, that The Highlawn wins accolades for outdoor dining. Formerly the Highlawn Pavilion, the elegant venue at Eagle Rock Reservation, got a makeover and a simpler name and identity — The Highlawn — when it opened in fall 2021 under ownership by the Frungillo family after many years of ownership by the Knowles family and its early days when it was known as The Casino.
Rabies-infected Raccoon Found on Christopher Street in Montclair
Montclair, NJ – The New Jersey Department of Health notified Montclair’s Health Department today that a raccoon found on Christopher Street on August 8 tested positive for the rabies virus. Rabies is a fatal disease of warm-blooded mammals caused by a virus, most frequently spread through a bite...
Montclair Offers Status Update on Park Construction, Says Two Pools To Remain Closed
It’s been a long, hot summer with two of Montclair’s three pools closed due to construction. The Township of Montclair offered a status report Wednesday on the Essex and Nishuane Park Construction:. Essex Park. As of August 9, all equipment for the Essex Park playground has been installed...
New York Penn Station To Get New Accessible Entrance at 7th Avenue and 32nd Street
It’s the station’s busiest entrance and soon it will be more accessible for all commuters. Amtrak has started work on an accessibility improvement project to the 7th Avenue and 32nd Street entrance at New York Penn Station, taking advantage of adjacent private investments to improve the customer experience in this critical station entrance. The project will add an elevator to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance and ease the path of travel for passengers who have wheeled luggage, strollers, and other heavy items. Work is also being done to widen this entrance and replace the stairs and the two existing escalators with three transit-grade escalators. Renderings of the new entranceway can be via the Amtrak Media Center.
