Calhoun County, TX

jacksonconews.com

Threat in Ganado causes lockdown

At approximately 8:45 a.m. on Thursday August 11, Jackson County dispatch received a call from the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Ganado. The caller relayed to dispatch that a man called in, saying he was outside the church with a gun. Law enforcement from every branch...
GANADO, TX
inforney.com

Law officials make 22 arrests

The arrest records made available through The Port Lavaca Wave are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Local law enforcement made 22 arrests between...
PORT LAVACA, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Dog search leads to ‘fiasco’ at preserve

A lost, possibly injured dog and its frantic owners gave Port Aransas Police Department officers what was likely their biggest headache of the weekend. When a mother and her son heard the dog was seen limping in Charlie’s Pasture, they took off to rescue it. Before the night was over, they would get their Jeep stuck in the mud flats […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KIII 3News

Coastal Bend law enforcement key in on golf cart safety

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The tragedy in Galveston where an alleged drunk driver struck a golf cart killing four people brings renewed focus on golf cart operation here in the Coastal Bend. "Sometimes they ignore stuff that's important and it's important to their safety," said Scott Tanzer who owns...
PORT ARANSAS, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Victoria County

A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Victoria County through 6:30 pm CST. At 5:47 pm CST, doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Telferner, or near Victoria, moving south at 10 mph. Some hazards are winds in excess of 30 mph (50 mph) and pea size hail that was radar indicated. Impacts are gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.
VICTORIA, TX
KIXS FM 108

Hurricane Harvey Makes Landfall in August of 2017

Hard to believe it has been almost 5 years I refer to this storm as the Hurricane that snuck upon us. Let me clarify, yes, we all knew that Harvey was going to affect our area. However, the rapid intensification before landfall is what I mean when I say 'snuck up.' When Harvey made landfall around Rockport. Hurricane Harvey had exploded and went from a tropical depression to a major hurricane in around 40 hours. Not just a major hurricane but a category 4 major hurricane with peak gusts reported at 132 MPH. Rockport took a direct hit on August 25th,2017. Entire city blocks were destroyed by the hurricane's violent eyewall winds.
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria County potential site for new $5.56 billion refinery in Bloomington

VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – 25 News Now has learned Victoria County is one of two potential sites for a new $5.56 billion refinery with the other site being Payne County and Lincoln County, Oklahoma. Prairie Energy Partners, a wholly owned company of Southern Rock Energy Partners, has submitted a Chapter 313 Agreement application with the Bloomington I.S.D. to select Victoria County as the project site, it is imperative Prairie Energy Partners secures the Chapter 313 Agreement.
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds

TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
TEXAS STATE
aransaspassprogress.com

New to Aransas Pass

Employees, friends, family, and local dignitaries celebrate Tuesday, August 2nd during a ribbon cutting hosted by the Aransas Pass Chamber ... PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
ARANSAS PASS, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria I.S.D. announces new Deputy Superintendent

VICTORIA, Texas – During the last VISD board meeting, it was announced that Chief Financial Officer Randy Meyer will be reassigned to district Deputy Superintendent position. As Deputy Superintendent, Meyer responsibilities will include overseeing the finances and budget of this district, in addition to overseeing construction projects, employee hiring, training and retention, among others.
VICTORIA, TX
Texas Monthly

These Port Aransas Classics Keep Us Coming Back

Until around 1910, the sweet and salty coastal town of Port Aransas went by the name Tarpon, because of the abundance of the big, torpedo- shaped fish that once attracted droves of anglers to Mustang Island. Althoughtarpon mostly disappeared from these waters decades ago—these days you’re more likely to catch redfish, red snapper, or trout—you can still find signs of the mighty Megalops atlanticus here.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KIII 3News

Aransas Pass native trains to be U.S. Navy Future Warfighter

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Sailors are some of the most highly-trained people on the planet, according to Navy officials, and the training requires highly-dedicated instructors. At Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), instructors at advanced technical schools teach sailors to be highly skilled, operational, and combat ready warfighters, while providing the tools and opportunities for continuous learning and development.
ARANSAS PASS, TX

