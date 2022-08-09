Read full article on original website
Name of man killed in concrete truck accident released
PORT LAVACA, Texas – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released the name of a man killed Saturday in an accident involving a concrete truck. Sheriff BJ Vickery said the victim’s name was Misael Garcia, 38, of Port Lavaca. Authorities said Garcia was cleaning the inside of a concrete truck at the time of the accident. The drum rolled and he...
jacksonconews.com
Threat in Ganado causes lockdown
At approximately 8:45 a.m. on Thursday August 11, Jackson County dispatch received a call from the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Ganado. The caller relayed to dispatch that a man called in, saying he was outside the church with a gun. Law enforcement from every branch...
inforney.com
Law officials make 22 arrests
The arrest records made available through The Port Lavaca Wave are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Local law enforcement made 22 arrests between...
BREAKING: Victoria County officials investigate possible illegal game room operation
VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria County Sheriff’s Office deputies charge four subjects for operating an illegal game room. At 12:31 a.m. on Wednesday, the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous call of a fight in progress at a business in the 8700 block of Highway 59 S.
UPDATE: Ganado ISD lockdown has been released
GANADO, Texas – On Thursday, dispatch received a call for service from the Catholic Church in Ganado, Texas. A church employee reported being on the phone with a person making threats. Law enforcement is on the scene. Ganado ISD is also on lockdown with multiple officers on campus. Please...
portasouthjetty.com
Dog search leads to ‘fiasco’ at preserve
A lost, possibly injured dog and its frantic owners gave Port Aransas Police Department officers what was likely their biggest headache of the weekend. When a mother and her son heard the dog was seen limping in Charlie’s Pasture, they took off to rescue it. Before the night was over, they would get their Jeep stuck in the mud flats […]
Coastal Bend law enforcement key in on golf cart safety
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The tragedy in Galveston where an alleged drunk driver struck a golf cart killing four people brings renewed focus on golf cart operation here in the Coastal Bend. "Sometimes they ignore stuff that's important and it's important to their safety," said Scott Tanzer who owns...
Victoria Crime Stoppers is requesting information regarding a robbery.
Victoria, Texas – On July 7, 2022 at approximately 8:50 pm, a Hispanic man robbed a business on the 4100 block of Houston Hwy. The man attempted to leave the store with a television and when an employee confronted the man, the man punched the employee, grabbed the merchandise and then ran from the store. If you have any information...
A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Victoria County
A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Victoria County through 6:30 pm CST. At 5:47 pm CST, doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Telferner, or near Victoria, moving south at 10 mph. Some hazards are winds in excess of 30 mph (50 mph) and pea size hail that was radar indicated. Impacts are gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.
Hurricane Harvey Makes Landfall in August of 2017
Hard to believe it has been almost 5 years I refer to this storm as the Hurricane that snuck upon us. Let me clarify, yes, we all knew that Harvey was going to affect our area. However, the rapid intensification before landfall is what I mean when I say 'snuck up.' When Harvey made landfall around Rockport. Hurricane Harvey had exploded and went from a tropical depression to a major hurricane in around 40 hours. Not just a major hurricane but a category 4 major hurricane with peak gusts reported at 132 MPH. Rockport took a direct hit on August 25th,2017. Entire city blocks were destroyed by the hurricane's violent eyewall winds.
Victoria County potential site for new $5.56 billion refinery in Bloomington
VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – 25 News Now has learned Victoria County is one of two potential sites for a new $5.56 billion refinery with the other site being Payne County and Lincoln County, Oklahoma. Prairie Energy Partners, a wholly owned company of Southern Rock Energy Partners, has submitted a Chapter 313 Agreement application with the Bloomington I.S.D. to select Victoria County as the project site, it is imperative Prairie Energy Partners secures the Chapter 313 Agreement.
Click2Houston.com
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds
TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
aransaspassprogress.com
New to Aransas Pass
Employees, friends, family, and local dignitaries celebrate Tuesday, August 2nd during a ribbon cutting hosted by the Aransas Pass Chamber ... PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
24-year-old local man shot in weekend shooting
VICTORIA, Texas – On Sunday, July 31, at approximately 2:54 a.m., a Victoria Police officer responded to an area hospital in reference to a shots fired call. Family members have identified the shooting victim as 24-year-old Jared Gomez, of Victoria. An aunt said Gomez was a father of three with twins on the way. He was in critical condition before...
Victoria I.S.D. announces new Deputy Superintendent
VICTORIA, Texas – During the last VISD board meeting, it was announced that Chief Financial Officer Randy Meyer will be reassigned to district Deputy Superintendent position. As Deputy Superintendent, Meyer responsibilities will include overseeing the finances and budget of this district, in addition to overseeing construction projects, employee hiring, training and retention, among others.
Texas Monthly
These Port Aransas Classics Keep Us Coming Back
Until around 1910, the sweet and salty coastal town of Port Aransas went by the name Tarpon, because of the abundance of the big, torpedo- shaped fish that once attracted droves of anglers to Mustang Island. Althoughtarpon mostly disappeared from these waters decades ago—these days you’re more likely to catch redfish, red snapper, or trout—you can still find signs of the mighty Megalops atlanticus here.
Aransas Pass native trains to be U.S. Navy Future Warfighter
ARANSAS PASS, Texas — Sailors are some of the most highly-trained people on the planet, according to Navy officials, and the training requires highly-dedicated instructors. At Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), instructors at advanced technical schools teach sailors to be highly skilled, operational, and combat ready warfighters, while providing the tools and opportunities for continuous learning and development.
Top headlines in the Port Lavaca Wave
PORT LAVACA, Texas – Here are some of the top headlines in The Port Lavaca Wave this week. Calhoun County ISD board that security measures should be completed by Sept. 1., as reported during its Monday, July 18 meeting,. Board member David Gaskamp said the safety committee had been...
