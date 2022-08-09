Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Steuben County wind farm gets important final approval
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State has approved one of the final steps for a future wind farm in Steuben County, one of five companies looking to build wind farms across New York. The NYS Public Service Commission approved compliance filings for Baron Winds, the company looking to build a 242-megawatt farm in […]
Waverly sticker shop closes at request of District Attorney
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – A marijuana sticker shop in Waverly has closed at the request of the Tioga County District Attorney. Mile High Accessories, LLC on Broad Street announced its closure on August 4, urging customers to go to its other locations. The announcement said the shop would be closed permanently. A notice on the […]
Big Changes on the Horizon for Clinton Street in Binghamton
City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham on Thursday announced the beginning of a major revitalization effort of the Clinton Street Neighborhood Business District. The City of Binghamton plans to apply for $10 million of state funds through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative to improve the streetscape, bring in commercial development and potentially create more affordable housing.
1st HABs of Summer Spotted on Owasco Lake
Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs) have been reported on Owasco Lake. The Cayuga County Health Department says the HABs were reported Tuesday by OWLA and the New York State DEC around the area of the Owasco Country Club. This is the first report of HABs on Owasco Lake this Summer. From...
Major employer cutting office space in half at Syracuse’s iconic downtown towers
Syracuse, N.Y. -- One of downtown Syracuse’s largest employers is planning to cut its office space in half at the twin towers that bear its name. Equitable, which has had a major presence downtown since 1967, told city officials earlier this summer it plans to consolidate its offices in the twin towers named after the life insurance company onto two floors and return space it formerly occupied on six other floors to the building’s landlord. It plans to keep its 740 workers, the company says.
Harris Hill pool, Park Station closing dates
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Harris Hill pool will close for the season later this month, and the Park Station waterfront early next month, Chemung County has announced. Chemung County Chris Moss announced that the Harris Hill pool will close for the season on August 20, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Anyone with a season pass […]
Harmful algal blooms found in Cayuga Lake, health department cautions residents
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Health Department (TCHD) is warning of suspicious cyanobacteria blooms, or harmful algal blooms (HABs), that have been reported in Cayuga Lake. Local officials and trained volunteers monitor more than 60% of the Cayuga Lake shoreline within Tompkins County for HABs on a weekly basis...
Model Apartment Completed at Future Johnson City “Victory Lofts”
The first residents of an apartment complex being developed in a former Endicott Johnson Shoe Company building in Johnson City could move in early next year. Syracuse developer Matthew Paulus said the target date for occupancy of the Victory Lofts project is January 1. A model unit has just been...
Center for Community Transportation picks first Director of Micromobility
This is a Community Announcement. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit Community Announcements, send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. The Center for Community Transportation (CCT) today announced that, as part of a collaborative national search process involving the City of Ithaca and other community stakeholders, the CCT Board of Directors and Executive Director Jennifer Dotson have selected Jeff Goodmark as Director of Micromobility, effective July 11, 2022. Most recently, Goodmark was General Manager of Collegetown Bagels and was previously Operations Manager for Lime — the company that brought bikeshare to Ithaca from 2018 to 2020. He is charged with leading the launch of a new, community-run e-bikeshare for Ithaca.
ithaca.com
Mundane Looking Project Has Dramatic Potential
Ithacans have come to expect construction sites to appear dramatic thanks to the ubiquity of giant cranes and heavy equipment these days. But the current renovation project that could have the most dramatic impact on lives is unimpressive in appearance. Looking like the mundane interior fix up of a featureless brick building on Triphammer Road, the work on the Open Access Detox Center actually has the power to change lives for the better.
whcuradio.com
Investigation ongoing in Tioga County overdose death
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — A recent fatal overdose has been reported in Tioga County. Officials say it happened August 2 and is being investigated. In July, the county saw five overdoses. The City of Ithaca is also dealing with the opioid epidemic. Last month, Ithaca handled a dozen calls...
Member of the Ontario County Board of Supervisors Set to Resign
A member of the Ontario County Board of Supervisors will leave that role next month. For almost ten years, Dom Vedora has represented Geneva City Wards 1 and 2 on the Board. That will come to an end after Vedora announced this week he is resigning effective September 1st. With...
Hornell contractor arrested for grand larceny
HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have arrested a local contractor for taking over $1,000 but never doing the work at a home in Hornell last year. Steven Wing, 40, was arrested by New York State Police out of Bath on July 20 in connection to the theft. Police said Wing was contracted to do work […]
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County reports COVID-19 death
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Health Department the death of an area resident due to COVID-19. It’s the 65th death overall in the county since the pandemic began. The last death came almost two weeks ago. There are currently 2 active hospitalizations in Tompkins County.
NewsChannel 36
An old bridge that was demolished could come back to Big Flats
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY)-- An old bridge that was demolished more than a decade ago could be making a comeback. The Kahler Road Bridge was a shortcut between I -86 and County Road 64. The old bridge was originally designed for horse and buggy traffic and for people using cars....
chronicle-express.com
Construction, hiring timelines: What to know about LP Building Solutions expansion in Bath
An empty field in Bath owned by the Steuben County IDA for the last few decades is officially on the way to becoming a manufacturing hub that will employ 60 people and alleviate supply shortages in the construction industry. LP Building Solutions marked the start of construction last month on...
Bacon Festival Closes Roads In Upstate New York
Americans love bacon. According to the U.S. Census data and Simmons National Consumer Survey, 268 million Americans consumed bacon in 2020, with over 16 million eating five pounds of the pork product or more during the year. Stack up 5 pounds of bacon on a plate some day and you'll be amazed how much bacon we enjoy. Starting Thursday, our favorite smoked pork delicacy will be creating traffic issues for one Upstate New York city.
Pizza Aroma announces temporary close as move approaches
ITHACA, N.Y.—An update was posted to Instagram regardin Pizza Aroma’s relocation, which was initially announced in March. The relocation was due to issues with the building that weren’t properly taken care of or clearly communicated by the building owner. (More on that can be read here.) The...
The bears are back in town
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—It’s been about a century in the making, but black bears have moved back into Tompkins County. Up until 10 or 15 years ago, a black bear sighting in Tompkins County was a rarity, and only now has become somewhat common. Their curious faces, large furry bodies, and their lumbering — yet purposeful — saunter have become consistently spotted on rural roadsides, on trail and security cameras, and in backyards, especially if there’s a bird feeder or another tasty meal left out.
cortlandvoice.com
Traffic tickets in the city returning to ‘normal’ count
Traffic tickets, or infraction-level offenses, in the City of Cortland are rising and returning to the normal (and yearly) count seen prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to this year’s June report on arrest breakdowns from the city police department, the six-month count for infractions this year is 1,296. The report also notes that at the end of June last year, there were only 211 infractions.
