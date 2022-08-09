Read full article on original website
Related
Amid a Rise in 'High-Risk Conflicts' With Black Bears, Officials Urge Vermonters to Take Precautions
One evening earlier this summer, Carin Roberts and her husband, Jack, were sipping beers on the porch of their North Ferrisburgh home. As they sat unwinding to the sound of chirping crickets in rural Addison County, something startled their dog, Pretzel. The "all-American mutt," as Carin described her, bounded off the porch and around the back of the house, barking wildly.
Stuck in Vermont: Talking with Ben, Debbie & Ethan Kilham of Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire
For almost 30 years, Ben Kilham has been rehabilitating orphaned, injured and abandoned black bear cubs and releasing them back into the wild — over 400 bears and counting. You may have read one of Ben’s books, heard one of his 600-plus talks, seen him in the IMAX 3D film Pandas or watched one of his many media appearances.
Bennington PD warns of ‘found child’ Facebook hoax
The Bennington Police Department is warning residents of a possible scam appearing in local Facebook tag sale groups. The scam is reportedly being posted in Facebook groups all over the country.
Addison Independent
Tarry Ho’s mini horses bring big smiles to Field Days
If you stop by the Sara McCarty Children’s Barn at Addison County Fair and Field Days, you’re guaranteed to run into Jim and Barbra Amblo, as well as their team of miniature horses named after Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
adirondackalmanack.com
ADK Park: Recent Environmental Conservation Police News
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State.
Hartland veteran turns 100
By Curt Peterson Hartland resident John Kapise of Bohaka Road celebrated his 100th birthday on Friday, Aug. 5. He served in the U.S. army artillery from 1942 to 1945, starting in England and helping drive the Nazi army through France […] Read More The post Hartland veteran turns 100 appeared first on The Mountain Times.
vermontjournal.com
Chester’s early Fire District, Part II
…A man named Wellman lived across from present day Gould’s Market and left of the library. He was an early photographer in Chester and his home caught fire. The time period was probably late 1940s. I had the truck parked on the corner of School and Main Streets at...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Adams, MA USA
Found while hiking the AT south through Massachusetts outside the small town of north Adams. I’ll will carry it through to springer Mountain, GA.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNYT
Warren County crash victim fondly remembered for generosity
Steven Schnall, 55, died last week in a motorcycle crash in Warren County. He was a highly respected and successful entrepreneur and philanthropist. He was the head of Quontic Bank, a thriving mortgage business. He was one of the founding board members of The Arthur Project. That’s a non-profit that...
Squatters come and go at Hartland Park and Ride
By Curt Peterson Deb and Andre Patenaude posted the first listserv notice about “campers” at Hartland’s Exit 9 Park and Ride lot on Aug. 3. “Okay, Hartlanders. I’m very surprised that no one has commented on the new eye sore […] Read More The post Squatters come and go at Hartland Park and Ride appeared first on The Mountain Times.
newportdispatch.com
Driver injured after vehicle found submerged in New Haven swamp
NEW HAVEN — A 39-year-old man from Vergennes was injured during a single-vehicle crash in New Haven early this morning. Authorities were notified of a submerged vehicle in a swamp off the side of the road at the intersection of US Route 7 and VT Route 17, commonly referred to as the New Haven Junction.
mynbc5.com
Homeowner burned after fireworks attached to lawnmower explode
RANDOLPH, Vt. — A homeowner in Randolph was sent to the hospital after fireworks attached to their lawnmower exploded. Vermont State Police say they received a report that on July 23, a homeowner on Crocker Street reported that someone had attached fireworks and matches to the exhaust of their lawnmower while the homeowner was out.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WNYT
Actor who plays ‘The Flash’ making new headlines in Vermont after arrest
Ezra Miller, who plays “The Flash,” was charged Monday for allegedly burglarizing a home on County Road and leaving with multiple bottles of alcohol. These charges add to Miller’s rap sheet. The actor was previously arrested for assault in Hawaii. However, Miller is making headlines in Vermont...
Vermonter accused of repeated assaults
A judge issued conditions of release for Andrew Crawford, 31, of Pownal on Wednesday after he was arrested at his Route 7 home.
The Dish on Doggy Desserts at Three Vermont Ice Cream Spots
Ice cream is going to the dogs — but in a good way. Vermont's ice cream shops, snack shacks and creemee stands have really upped their pup-cup game in the last few years. Now, dogs with sophisticated palates can cool off with an occasional dish that's fancy enough to make a Starbucks Puppuccino blush.
1 arrested after propane tank explosion in Greenfield
One person has been arrested for what police believe to be an intentionally set explosion on Union Street in Greenfield.
WNYT
‘The Flash’ actor arrested in Bennington County
A well-known actor who portrays a superhero has been arrested in Bennington County, Vermont for burglary. Actor Ezra Miller, star of the upcoming film “The Flash,” was arrested just before midnight on Sunday. Police say Miller broke into a home on May 1 in the town of Stamford....
Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ actor, faces burglary charge in Vermont
Vermont State Police reported Monday afternoon that authorities located Miller late Sunday night and issued them a citation on the felony charge stemming from a reported burglary that took place in May in Stamford. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ actor, faces burglary charge in Vermont.
WMUR.com
Fritz Wetherbee: Murder at the Ten Pin Alley in Keene
The woman was clearly innocent of murder, but no one came to her defense. I’ll tell you the story.
Car totaled after hydroplaning on Pownal road
A Bennington teen was hospitalized on Sunday after he hydroplaned and lost control on US Route 7 in Pownal.
Comments / 0