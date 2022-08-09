Read full article on original website
mmanews.com
Cris Cyborg Set To Make Pro Boxing Debut On Sept. 25
Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg‘s next combat sports appearance will come in the boxing ring against Simone Silva on Sept. 25. Cyborg announced the news during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour on Wednesday. This will be Cyborg’s first professional boxing fight after teasing a bout for months....
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Win, Lose, Or Draw Against Usyk Joshua Wants To Fight In December
Anthony Joshua wants to get back to fighting twice a year, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn. The Matchroom Boxing head indicated recently that the plan is for Joshua to fight again before the end of the year, possibly in December, regardless of the outcome of Joshua’s upcoming heavyweight rematch against Oleksandr Usyk this month.
Tyson Fury Explains Decision to End Retirement From Boxing
The heavyweight champion has his sights set on another trilogy.
BoxingNews24.com
Is Vergil Ortiz Jr ready for Terence Crawford?
By Dan Ambrose: Vergil Ortiz Jr did what he had to do last weekend in defeating Michael McKinson in their fight in Fort Worth, Texas. The 24-year-old Ortiz Jr (19-0, 19 KOs) is ranked #1 WBA & #1 WBO and is in a position to challenge Terence Crawford for his 147-lb title.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Teofimo Lopez, Pedro Campa - Face To Face at Final Presser
It has been nearly two years since Teofimo Lopez has fought on ESPN, and the former lightweight king is primed to return in devastating fashion. Lopez will make his junior welterweight debut Saturday evening in the 10-round main event against Pedro "Roca" Campa at the Resorts World Event Center at Resorts World Las Vegas. (photos by Mikey Williams)
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius possible for Oct.15th
By Brian Webber: Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Robert Helenius reportedly have a fight in the works for October 15th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Boxingscene is reporting the news of the Wilder vs. Helenius fight as a possibility for October 15th. If the bout...
Boxing Scene
Wallin Wants Fury Rematch: A Chisora Trilogy Will Not Be Competitive
Heavyweight contender Otto Wallin is pounding the wall to get a rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. Back in 2019, Wallin lost a twelve round unanimous decision to Fury. During the fight, Fury suffered a severe cut above his right eye. There was tension regarding the bout being potentially...
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford near completion for Nov.12th or Nov.19th
By Craig Daly: Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford undisputed welterweight clash is near completion for November 12th or 19th in Las Vegas. The fight is likely to be shown on Showtime PPV. Dan Rafael is reporting the news of Spence-Crawford fight negotiations being near completion. Rafael states that the...
BoxingNews24.com
Gennadiy Golovkin needs a knockout to beat Canelo Alvarez says Shawn Porter
By Jim Calfa: Shawn Porter feels that Gennadiy Golovkin has lost his mobility due to his increasing age and will need a knockout of Canelo Alvarez on September 17th for him to win. Porter says Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) from 2010 to 2012 would have a shot outboxing Canelo, but...
Anthony Joshua must go ‘toe to toe’ with Oleksandr Usyk in rematch as Joe Joyce recalls intense sparring with Brit rival
ANTHONY JOSHUA will have to go on the "offensive" against Oleksandr Usyk if he's to have any hope of winning their high-stakes rematch. The Watford warrior will bid to become a three-time heavyweight champion in his make-or-break Saudi showdown with the undefeated Ukranian on Saturday week. A tentative AJ was...
Boxing Scene
Frank Warren Expects Usyk To Beat Joshua, Backs Fury To Beat Usyk
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is moving further and further away from his planned retirement. For the last few days, the undefeated boxer has been calling out countryman Derek Chisora for a trilogy fight. But most observers expect Fury to hang back until the outcome of the upcoming rematch between...
MMAmania.com
Molly McCann vs. Erin Blanchfield booked for UFC 281 at MSG
Fresh off her first round technical knockout win over Hannah Goldy at UFC London a few weeks ago (. ), Molly McCann has her next fight set up, as “Meatball” is in line to face Erin Blanchfield at the upcoming UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 12, 2022.
BoxingNews24.com
Amir Khan says Oleksandr Usyk looking “very strong, a lot bigger”
By Craig Daly: Amir Khan says Oleksandr Usyk has transformed himself with his training ahead of his rematch against Anthony Joshua on August 20th. Khan visited Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) at his training camp and he says he’s put on an extra 15 kilos since his victory over Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) last September.
MMAmania.com
War! Watch Dominick Cruz vs. Pedro Munhoz full fight video | UFC San Diego
Dominick Cruz is set to headline the upcoming UFC San Diego fight card opposite Marlon Vera, which is set to go down this Saturday night (Aug. 13, 2022) inside Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California. LIVE! Stream UFC San Diego On ESPN+. PIVOTAL BANTAMWEIGHT CLASH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns...
BoxingNews24.com
Golovkin reveals he’s retiring soon ahead of Canelo Alvarez trilogy
By Brian Webber: In what could be said is the biggest fight of Gennadiy Golovkin’s career against Canelo Alvarez, the popular Kazak warrior revealed on Thursday that he’d be heading into retirement soon. Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) isn’t saying when he’ll retire, but many boxing fans believe he’ll...
