The Largest Bull Shark Known to Science Was Caught in a River in South Africa
According to Wikipedia, the bull shark (Carcharhinus leucas) "also known as "the "Zambezi shark" (informally "zambi") in Africa, and "Lake Nicaragua shark" in Nicaragua, is a requiem shark commonly found worldwide in warm, shallow waters along coasts and in rivers. It is known for its aggressive nature, and presence in warm, shallow brackish and freshwater systems including estuaries and rivers."
1-in-30 million rare lobster spared from steamer after Red Lobster employees discover her in shipment
Red Lobster is well-known for the seafood dinners that gave the restaurant its name. Serving up the marine crustaceans cooked in just about every preparation imaginable, the most important ingredient in the chain restaurant's kitchens is, of course, fresh lobster. But this week, the team at a Hollywood, Fla. Red...
Huge jellyfish swarm surrounds boat in Israel
Mesmerising aerial footage has captured a huge swarm of jellyfish off the coast of Israel. The country's marine authorities were inspecting the waters of Haifa Bay during the annual jellyfish migration, when its boat was surrounded. Israel Parks and Nature Authority said that pollution and climate change are increasing the...
Tiny Turtle Pooped Pure Plastic for Six Days After Rescue From Sydney Beach
This poor tiny turtle pooped ‘pure plastic’ for six days after being rescued from a beach in Sydney. The green sea turtle hatchling was missing a flipper when it was found on the beach immobilized and lying on its back in a rockpool. The 127-gram hatchling was taken to Sydney’s Taronga zoo’s wildlife hospital.
Surprising Shark Discovery Found Thousands Of Miles From Its Home
The ocean holds numerous mysteries, and even scientists can’t explain everything that happens in its depths. Devanshi Kasana, a Ph.D. candidate at the Florida International University Predator Ecology and Conservation Lab and her colleagues can personally attest to that. Kasana has been working with the Belize Fisheries Department and...
Record amount of seaweed chokes Caribbean beaches and shoreline
Tons of brown algae are killing wildlife, discouraging tourism and releasing toxic gases along the Caribbean coast, from Puerto Rico to Barbados.
These sea pods offer a luxurious life on the water or on land
The pods will be available in September. They range from $295,000 to $1.5 million. They are built to be in harmony with the natural environment. Panama-based Ocean Builders has designed new pods for living on the water and on land that seems right out of a science fiction film, according to an article published in Robb Report on Wednesday.
These luxurious floating pods are an eco-friendly + smart residence on the ocean
I think you can now officially say goodbye to yachts, and sea-facing homes as Ocean Builders is brewing up something better than both of them combined! The Panama-based company designed “the world’s first eco-restorative floating homes”. Created by Dutch architect Koen Olthuis, these luxurious homes will come in three stunning models – SeaPod, GreenPod, and EcoPod.
Hilltop Cabin
Just thirty three kilometres from Katoomba lies arguably the Blue Mountains’ best kept secret. The tiny town of Kanimbla has a residence of just 151 people, and (at almost 700m above sea level) is one of the highest localities in all of New South Wales. The area boasts arresting rural panoramas and the Hilltop Cabin, perched at the summit of Mt. Kanimbla, is the ultimate lodging from which to behold them in all their glory.
Whale stranded in the Seine River to be transferred to saltwater in attempt to save its life
PARIS (AP) — French environmentalists prepared Tuesday to move a beluga whale that strayed into the Seine River last week to a saltwater basin in Normandy, hoping to save the life of the dangerously thin marine mammal. A medical team plans to transport the 4-meter-long (13-foot-long) whale to a...
Meet the Woman Who Made a Historic Swim in Shark-Infested Waters
By day, Lauren Tischendorf, 39, is a special education assistant principal in Sydney, Australia. But, outside of work hours, Tischendorf swims, a lot. Just about every day, Tischendorf dives into the Pacific Ocean as part of an intense open-water swimming regime she’s maintained for years. And in 2021, Tischendorf set her sights on something that had never been done before—to become the first woman to circumnavigate the shark-infested waters around Lord Howe Island.
Bordeaux has a new 2-hour walking tour to explore the traces of wine in the city
Most of us immediately think of wine when hearing the word Bordeaux. And even though it’s true that the city’s region has been shaped and defined by the alcoholic beverage, the urban hub in the South West of France is so much more than that. The many museums, the overload of historic buildings, the very pleasant car free streets… There are many more reasons than ‘just’ the wine to be visiting Bordeaux. Yet, for once, the cliché is being underlined thanks to a new walking tour launched by the city’s tourist office.
Sea change: Crew returns home from trip that recovered 96 tons of plastic from the Pacific
AFTER A 45-DAY voyage around the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, a Sausalito-based sailing cargo ship is finally docked back home. The 96 tons of plastic debris the crew picked up along the way serves as their souvenir. The journey was only part of the Bay Area nonprofit organization Ocean Voyages...
